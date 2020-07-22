LITTLETON, Mass., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TUV Rheinland of North America , a leader in testing, inspection and certification, today announced the launch of its campaign to support U.S. businesses as they overcome challenges brought on from the global COVID-19 pandemic. TÜV Rheinland will provide a wide range of services tailored for American businesses, including testing for protective materials, wireless & medical devices, and chemical & environmental analysis. Other services include cybersecurity solutions, market access, remote witness testing, and remote audits certification of management systems.



As employees return to on-site operations, it is imperative companies demonstrate safety in operations both from a product perspective and an employee health perspective. Major challenges for companies include, but are not limited to:

Running safe operations

Confirming the safety of protective materials

Ensuring distancing and hygiene procedures are properly implemented

Complying with all local and state regulations and following the health authority guidance for the health protection of customers and employees

Utilizing virtual meetings in place of face-to-face or onsite meetings for non-business critical needs

TÜV Rheinland’s experienced teams and accredited laboratories are working around the clock to help U.S. companies as they return to work and address these challenges.

“We understand that companies are facing a number of difficult challenges as they resume or expand operations, and our team of experts are working side-by-side with them to ensure safety and compliance as they navigate the new normal,” said Jonathan Kotrba, Vice President of Products for the Americas at TÜV Rheinland. “With our labs open 24 hours a day, we are truly committed to supporting our customers and their needs. In fact, we are prioritizing and fast-tracking product testing for critical industries, medical equipment, and any other equipment which is needed in the fight against COVID-19. Together, we can get back to work safely and successfully.”

TÜV Rheinland supports U.S. businesses by offering product testing, contactless remote audits and inspections, analyses, and certifications based on local and international laws. These services can help employees return to work by optimizing operations and delivering safe, high-quality products for end consumers or medical applications in the respective target markets.

To submit a contact form for requesting services or to learn more about the campaign, see our page at https://go.tuv.com/restart-safely .

About TÜV Rheinland

TÜV Rheinland stands for safety and quality in virtually all areas of business and life. Founded almost 150 years ago, the company is one of the world’s leading testing service providers with more than 20,000 employees worldwide. TÜV Rheinland’s highly qualified experts test technical systems and products around the world, support innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards. In doing so, the independent experts generate trust in products as well as processes across global value-adding chains and the flow of commodities. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Visit our website at www.tuv.com .

Contact:

Jen Picardo

Director of Communications

TUV Rheinland of North America, Inc.

978-266-9500