PORTSMOUTH, N.H., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline (NASDAQ: EPAY) today announced that Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP, an AM LAW 100 law firm with over 50 offices and over 1400 attorneys nationwide, recently implemented Bottomline’s Law Firm Analytics solution. The firm selected the tool to improve billing operations, aid in timekeeper education and management, gain greater insight into firm performance, and strengthen client relationships.



Law Firm Analytics provides actionable insights into all of a law firm’s clients and cases billed in Bottomline’s Legal-X system. The solution includes dashboards and automated reports to eliminate manual data compilation and simplify analysis of key metrics. Firms are now able to prioritize invoices to appeal, view timekeeper summaries, and track areas of non-compliance down to the line item level.

“We are delighted to have an industry-leading firm like Lewis Brisbois implement Law Firm Analytics. We continue to see increased utilization and importance placed on metrics across the industry. Our product enables firms to easily access and leverage data that was previously unavailable,” said John Kelly, General Manager, Legal Solutions, Bottomline Technologies. “It’s a win for both firms and their clients as this information can be used to improve service, increase collaboration, and reduce inefficiencies in the billing process.”

Bottomline is the leading provider of Legal Spend Management solutions to the P&C Insurance industry with over 400 carriers and claims organizations as customers including 55 of the Top 100 carriers as ranked by AM Best. Bottomline’s network includes over 14,000 law firms, independent adjusters, and other claims vendors submitting invoices electronically through our solutions.

About Bottomline:

Bottomline (NASDAQ: EPAY) makes complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and state of the art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit www.bottomline.com .

