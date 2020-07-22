HOUSTON, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Energy, Inc. (the “Company”) announced today it filed a lawsuit in Texas State Court against its auditor, LBB & Associates and Vine Advisors, LLP, and their principal, Carlos Lopez, seeking damages up to $1,000,000.

In March 6, 2020, the Company was informed by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission that (a) Lopez and LBB were investigated by the SEC through an Order Instituting Administrative Proceedings; (b) Lopez and LBB ultimately agreed to the imposition of remedial sanctions against them by the SEC; and (c) Lopez had been suspended from appearing or practicing before the SEC for a period of at least two years (the “Suspension Order”) beginning on February 6, 2020. A copy of the Suspension Order can be found on the SEC’s website.

The Suspension Order finds, among other things, that:

For three consecutive years, Lopez and LBB “engaged in a pattern of improper professional conduct as auditors”;

Lopez failed to exercise due professional care in performing his audit work; and

Lopez and LBB committed “multiple instances of highly unreasonable conduct in circumstances that warranted heightened scrutiny.”

The Suspension Order and the auditor’s failure to disclose it or the SEC investigation when it was occurring has had very damaging repercussions for the Company. Due to the misdeeds of Lopez, LBB, and Vine, the Company is now obligated to spend substantial amounts to re-audit the filings that Lopez, LBB, and Vine handled. Also, the Company is obligated to undertake this re-audit for 2018 and 2019 since it can no longer trust the work of someone who admittedly “engaged in a pattern of improper professional conduct” and committed “multiple instances of highly unreasonable conduct in circumstances that warranted heightened scrutiny.”

Upon discovery of the misdeeds of Lopez, LBB, and Vine, the Company notified the auditors of their claims. The auditors have ignored the Company’s communications and failed to respond or even return the Company’s work papers and property.

About Alpha Energy, Inc.: Alpha Energy, Inc. is a Texas-based, oil and gas exploration and production company. For further information on the Company, please visit our website alpha-energy.us



Safe Harbor

