The better alternative to Citrix ADC, Kemp provides more simplified configuration, enhanced technical support and lower TCO for load balancing Citrix VDI deployments.

NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kemp , the leader in powering always-on application experience [AX], today announced that its LoadMaster load balancers now provide templated, turn-key optimization and security for Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops . The new application templates from Kemp help Citrix customers more easily ensure the resilience, performance and scalability of their Citrix virtual desktop infrastructures (VDI) at a fraction of the cost compared to deploying the Citrix ADC (NetScaler).



Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops enable IT teams to gain control over virtual machines, applications and security while also providing anywhere-access for any device through the Citrix StoreFront service. Load balancers are an essential complement to these VDI environments by providing a central connection point between users and the application.

The Kemp virtual, hardware and cloud-native load balancers are a more flexible and cost-effective replacement for Citrix ADC deployments. Kemp load balancers provide pre-defined templates for common Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops environments to help ensure optimal security and performance. This includes robust capabilities to detect infrastructure outages, offload encryption overhead, and provide additional layers of security through advanced user authentication systems such as two-factor authentication (2FA).

“VDI deployments can be complex enough and the last thing we need is for the deployment or cost of the load balancer to add to that complexity,” said Brian Munroe of MTI Global Group. “Kemp load balancers are top notch, giving customers the performance, licensing and support they require in an ideally scoped package that fits perfectly into their technical and licensing requirements.”

“Citrix customers no longer need to feel boxed into purchasing the Citrix ADC when deploying Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops,” said Peter Melerud, co-founder and chief strategy officer for Kemp. “Our application load balancing templates for Citrix combined with Kemp’s flexible deployment options and world-class support services mean Citrix customers can realize an optimal application experience and reduce the TCO for their for VDI environments.”

Resources and Availability

The Kemp LoadMaster load balancers with support for Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops are available today in flexible virtual, hardware and cloud-native deployment options. For more information, visit: https://kemp.ax/solutions/virtual-desktop-infrastructure-vdi/citrix/ .

About Kemp

Kemp powers the always-on application experience that enterprises and service providers need to succeed. Kemp has redefined the load balancer by providing more simplified deployments, more flexible licensing options, and world-class technical support. Kemp is the world’s most-popular virtual load balancer with more than 100,000 deployments in 138 countries. Take control of your AX at kemp.ax .

