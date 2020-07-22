New York, NY, USA and WALLDORF, Germany, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura , the video cloud, announced today that SAP successfully implemented Kaltura Video Platform as a Service (VPaaS) for their new open beta of the SAP CX Enablement Portal . This innovative probing experience, where listening to the customer is always the highest priority, allows SAP to quickly go-to-market with a timely offering and bringing together their CRM and Customer Experience enablement materials all in one, easy-to-navigate place. To draw customers in and help them navigate the extensive options available, the SAP CX Enablement team leveraged Kaltura Interactive Video Paths to create an innovative interactive video that allows customers to choose for themselves which experiences they want to explore. Impressively, the SAP CX Enablement team created the entire video while in lockdown as their multiple countries dealt with the Coronavirus pandemic.

SAP had a huge wealth of content they wanted to showcase under one headline. Many of the tools they wanted to introduce require separate explanations. To have it all in one video would be too long, and viewers would drop off quickly. The typical solution would have been to create a playlist. Instead, using Kaltura Interactive Video Paths, viewers can interact with the video and choose the topics they’re interested in watching next, with light doses of humor along the way. While keeping the viewer entertained, the video quickly guides each individual viewer to the specific information he or she is looking for. Viewers personalize their own experience, rather than wading through a lake of information, which makes for a far more user-friendly experience. It also helps the team better understand what their customers are looking for, to help refine further development.

“We saw this as a two-fold opportunity,” said Dennis Schuetzsack, Head of platforms, media and innovation, SAP. “We were excited by the interactive format, which not only allows us to engage viewers, it lets us make an incredible depth of content accessible while allowing viewers to watch just what interests them most. The gamification aspect also gives us insight into our viewers’ needs and preferences. But it’s more than that—releasing this now allows us to tell our customers that we still care about them and can bring them innovative support even under extraordinary circumstances.”

Creating the video required careful planning, since a more traditional and elaborate video shoot was off the table. Instead, SAP’s team had one actor with no film crew, filming in his home, 2,000 miles away from the production team. They went very simple, standing the actor against a blank wall and filling in the “boring” space with very high-level animations to emphasize things that happened. Using Kaltura, they were able to stitch together multiple content blocks into a multi-branching video that allows customers to personalize their own customer experience.

The secret to working in these circumstances? “Making it simple, and trying not to have as many moving parts as you usually would. So rather, reduce, reduce, reduce—and then make that reduced part better,” said Nicholas Wood, Knowledge Consultant – Video Specialist, SAP.

The result was playful, fun and a unique diving board to help customers dive into the library of materials.

“We’re delighted to showcase not only the breadth of our customer enablement materials, but the resourcefulness of our team,” says Schuetzsack. “We’re constantly looking for new ways to improve our customers’ experience.”

“Kaltura takes great pride in powering innovative video experiences for our clients and their users,” says Dr. Michal Tsur, President and Co-founder of Kaltura. “Designing video paths is a great way to personalized viewer experiences, and to onboard users, customers, and partners fast. I am excited to see how customers build on our Video Platform as a Service and experience components to create innovative experiences and workflows.”

Watch the interactive video here.

About SAP

About Kaltura

