CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solo.io , the software company that helps organizations adopt and operate innovative cloud native technologies, today announced Gloo Federation , a multi-cluster, federated control plane that streamlines configuration and application traffic management.



Gloo is Solo.io’s cloud-native API Gateway and Ingress Controller. The Envoy Proxy-based API gateway connects, secures and controls incoming traffic to a company’s diverse portfolio of backend application services. Gloo Federation, a new capability for Gloo Enterprise, brings together multiple Gloo instances deployed across clusters, clouds and regions for streamlined configuration and traffic management through a unified control plane.

Most enterprise organizations manage a complex multi-cluster and multi-cloud environment, running multiple API gateways concurrently in their environment. Solo.io designed Gloo Federation together with its enterprise customers as a powerful unified control plane to manage across all of their Gloo instances. Gloo Federation provides customers with a single pane of glass through which they can view all of their services across clusters and clouds. This comprehensive visibility enables admins to centrally configure all of their Gloo instances, either individually or in groups. Admins then connect their Gloo instances to provide failover capabilities and location-based routing.

“Scaling has always been a major driving force in our design of Gloo,” said Idit Levine, CEO of Solo.io. “Over the last couple of years, we have witnessed an increase in the scale and complexity of our customers' environments, and with it a growth in the number of Gloo instances they run. Gloo Federation addresses multiple ideas and requests from our customers, who wanted to simplify the management of their environment and leverage the capabilities of Gloo.”

Gloo Federation builds upon Gloo 1.4, the most recent version of Gloo announced last month . Solo.io’s latest offering delivers improvements to system scalability, expanded support for Kubernetes Ingress and Istio, security updates, and new configuration options.

Gloo Federation features include:

Global Dashboard: This read-only UI provides a quick “status view” of all configurations across Gloo instances and managed clusters. Teams get deep visibility into the environment to pinpoint issues for effective troubleshooting.

This read-only UI provides a quick “status view” of all configurations across Gloo instances and managed clusters. Teams get deep visibility into the environment to pinpoint issues for effective troubleshooting. Global Configuration : This feature allows teams to configure all Gloo instances from a single point, with optional templates and grouping.

: This feature allows teams to configure all Gloo instances from a single point, with optional templates and grouping. Multi-Cluster Failover Routing: Gloo Federation enables application resilience with failover capabilities by routing traffic between Gloo instances and encrypts the traffic to the new cluster. Automatic discovery enables locality-weighted load balancing among failover destinations.

Gloo Federation enables application resilience with failover capabilities by routing traffic between Gloo instances and encrypts the traffic to the new cluster. Automatic discovery enables locality-weighted load balancing among failover destinations. Location-Based Routing: Gloo Federation’s global view allows rerouting requests to another cluster based on location or user identity.

Gloo Federation’s global view allows rerouting requests to another cluster based on location or user identity. Role-Based Access Control: User-based permissions and access at the multi-cluster level allow teams to create, update, or delete various resource types and cluster or namespace destinations.

For more technical details on Gloo Federation, please read this blog . For Gloo 1.4 technical details, please refer to this blog .

