SAN JOSE, Calif., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Secure , the leading provider of software-defined Secure Access solutions, has been recognized as a technology leader and among the top three performers for technical excellence in 2020 Network Access Control (NAC) market report by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions.



The “SPARKS Matrix™: Network Access Control (NAC), 2020” report, by research firm Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, determined that the NAC market is expected to grow by 17.2% CAGR from a market size of $1.580 billion in 2019 to $4.07 billion by 2025.1

“We rated Pulse Secure in the top 3 NAC vendors that scored the highest overall ratings, and a frontrunner in accommodating on-going and emerging trends – it is highly flexible, competitive and scalable,” said Piyush Dewangan, industry research manager at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. “With recent enhancements, Pulse Secure is well-positioned to deliver integrated secure access capabilities based on a Zero-Trust Security model for hybrid IT with granular classification, contextual visibility, and adaptive access control.”

The Strategic Performance Assessment and Ranking (SPARKS) Matrix report cites Pulse Secure as offering a flexible and scalable enterprise-grade NAC solution to support the requirement of large enterprises with “an easy path to NAC with wizard-based configurations to start with rich endpoint discovery, profiling, inventory and guest management features, and then extend functionality for granular user and endpoint compliance enforcement, automated threat response, and scaled management.”

Among the capabilities highlighted in the report that earned Pulse Policy Secure (NAC) a technical leadership ranking, the most distinguished are:

Comprehensive capabilities for 360-degree visibility into remote and network connected devices

Automated or self-service provisioning of guest, BYOD, and IoT devices

Endpoint compliance, and enables automated threat response and remediation with built-in UEBA capability

802.1X and non-802.1X implementations depending on the organizations desired security posture; embedded, enterprise-class RADIUS server for layer-2 authentication and enforcement

Agent and agentless options for pre- and post-admission control with host checker functionality that verifies an endpoint's security posture

Works with an organization's existing wired and wireless infrastructure, NGFW, SIEM, MDM and vulnerability solutions

Centrally administered through Pulse One to manage over one million connected devices - each physical or virtual appliance can support up to 50,000 devices and is available for AWS and Azure

Pulse Policy Secure, as part of the Pulse Access Suite, offers enterprises operational advantages from common unified Client, policy engine and system management which results in more rapid deployment, integrated visibility and consistent access control policy for data center and cloud.1

“With the widespread move towards Zero Trust, we have seen an increase in the adoption of our enterprise NAC solution by organizations seeking an easier, extensible and more cost-effective alternative to other leading NAC products,” said Ganesh Nakhawa, director of portfolio solutions at Pulse Secure. “Our simple, modular and scalable approach to secure access allows enterprises to deliver user and device accessibility while ensuring end-to-end visibility and access compliance requirements. We are honored to receive this NAC market distinction as a technology leader, and invite customers and resellers to take our solution for a test drive.”

According to the report, NAC is an approach in network security to manage and control access of endpoint devices and users to corporate networks based on an organization's security policies. Organizations access policies can be based on endpoint configuration, authentication, and/or user's identity. NAC is increasingly becoming mature and accepted as a key technology to improve an organization's overall security defenses. Both large and mid-sized organizations are looking at full-scale deployments and extending NAC security to a greater number of devices and endpoints. Traditionally, the adoption of security technologies is primarily driven by compliance to broader global regulations. In the global market, banking and financial services, education, government and healthcare sectors are the primary users of NAC solutions. However, organizations from several industry verticals are increasingly focusing on improving their security measures to enhance overall security. IT/OT convergence has resulted in increased exposure to cyberthreats to the industrial environment, and NAC vendors are expanding their capabilities to support IT/OT convergence.1

To download the SPARK Matrix™: Network Access Control (NAC), 2020 report, please visit www.pulsesecure.net/2020NACMarketOutlook/ . To download a free evaluation of Pulse Policy Secure, visit https://www.pulsesecure.net/trynow/pulse-policy-secure/ .

TWEET THIS: @PulseSecure NAC distinguished as a top 3 technology and market leader for third consecutive year by industry research firm #PulseSecure #SecureAccess #NAC #ZeroTrust #security

About Pulse Secure

Pulse Secure provides easy, comprehensive software-driven Secure Access solutions for people, devices, things and services that improve visibility, protection and productivity for our customers. Our suites uniquely integrate cloud, mobile, application and network access to enable hybrid IT in a Zero Trust world. Over 24,000 enterprises and service providers across every vertical entrust Pulse Secure to empower their mobile workforce to securely access applications and information in the data center and cloud while ensuring business compliance. Learn more at www.pulsesecure.net .

Follow @PulseSecure on Twitter or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic research, consulting, and advisory services. We apply a comprehensive approach to conduct global market outlook research for various technologies with an approach the provides our analysts with the most effective framework to identify market and technology trends. Our research reports cover market forecasts; competitive analysis; major market and technology trends; market drivers; vendor profiles, and more. Visit www.quadrant-solutions.com .

1 Dewangan, Piyush, SPARK Matrix™: Network Access Control (NAC), 2020, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, July 2020.

Media Contacts:

Americas:

Bridget Hughes

10Fold Communications

bhughes@10fold.com

(203) 502-3417

Europe:

Anne Harding

The Message Machine

anne@themessagemachine.com

+44 7887 682943