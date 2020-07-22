﻿Rapala VMC Corporation

Managers transactions

July 22, 2020 at 4:00 p.m

﻿

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY MANAGERS AND THEIR CLOSELY

ASSOCIATED PERSONS

Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: d’Alançon, Louis

Position: Chairman of the Board

Issuer

Name: Rapala VMC Corporation

LEI: 7437009TB42O2AB3JW91

Initial notification

Reference number: 7437009TB42O2AB3JW91_20200721140650_2

Transaction details

Transaction date: 2020-07-20

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument: Share

ISIN: FI0009007355

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Volume: 2 300

Unit price: 2.78000

Aggregated transactions

Volume: 2 300

Volume weighted average price: 2.78000

For further information, please contact: General Counsel, Olli Aho, tel. +358 9 7562 540

