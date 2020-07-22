Pune, India, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Amniocentesis Needles Market Size will reach USD 2.0 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. The associated growth will be due to the success of amniocentesis procedure, rising acceptance of diagnostic tests, recent developments in technology, and an increase in pregnancy. Factors impeding growth include lack of awareness among the rural population in developing and underdeveloped countries, stiff competition among existing players, fetal injuries, low availability of diagnostic equipment, and high cost associated with the procedure.

Amniocentesis test analyzes chromosomal irregularities and fetal contaminations and determines the sex of the fetus. Amniocentesis strategy can prompt extreme intricacies, for example, amniotic liquid spillage, and compressions. However, it is very uncommon and extraordinary. It happens in 1% to 2% of cases.

The COVID-19 Impact on the Global Amniocentesis Needles Market

Even though the global COVID‐19 pandemic may affect medical care in general, most countries try to maintain steady access for women to routine pregnancy care, including fetal anomaly screening. It means that, also during this pandemic, detecting fetal anomalies will be possible, discussions regarding invasive genetic testing and possibly fetal therapy will take place, which will be an advantage for the market and offer and opportunity to optimize prenatal care delivery. Encourage participation in registries and trials will help in understanding the impact of COVID-19 on fetuses, pregnant women, and neonates.

For patients, concerns about Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome‐Corona Virus 2 will add to the anxiety caused by the diagnosis of a fetal anomaly. Yet, also for fetal medicine teams, the situation will become complex to weigh the risks and benefits to the fetus as well as the mother while managing a changing evidence base and logistic challenges in the healthcare system.

100 - 150 mm Amniocentesis Needle in Type Segment to Lead the Growth of the Market

The type segment of the market includes smaller than 100 mm, 100 - 150 mm, and larger than 150 mm segment. The 100 - 150 mm segment will lead the type segment in the coming years on account of increasing usage in maternity care centers.

Prenatal Diagnosis to Drive the Growth of the Amniocentesis Needles Segment

The procedure segment of the market includes amniocentesis, amnioreduction, fetal blood transfusion, and amnioinfusion. The amniocentesis segment will dominate the market in 2018 and lead over the forecast period. The growth will be due to prenatal diagnosis of chromosomal abnormalities, fetal infections, and sex determination of fetuses.

Hospital Segment to Fuel the Growth of the Global Market

The end-user segment of the amniocentesis needles market includes hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinics, and others. The hospitals segment will dominate the market and lead the end-user segment over the forecast period. As the need for removing excess of amniotic fluid arises, demand for amniocentesis needles in hospitals to remain high.

North America Held a Major Market Share of the Global Amniocentesis Needles Market

North America held the largest share of the global market; the region will dominate the market over the forecast period, owing to the presence of leading manufacturers. Other factors include rapid economic development, an increasing number of programs to promote prenatal diagnosis, and increasing healthcare expenditure in the region will propel the growth of the market.

Companies Keen to Offer New Products to Cater to Demand

Amniocentesis Needles Market vendors are making substantial efforts in adopting advanced technologies, allying, and partnering to facilitate the growth of the Amniocentesis Needles market.

14 March 2020 - A simple blood test could soon diagnose sickle cell disease in unborn babies. This test routinely offered to mothers-to-be who are at high risk of having a baby with Down syndrome, and also other genetic conditions, including sick-cells. In April 2019, Boryung Biopharma as a non-invasive prenatal test, alongside CancerRop, a local firm that detects genetic disorders using molecular diagnostics, introduced “Mom Scanning Plus” In June 2018, Getinge released a new version of the Flow-c anesthesia machine. It will simplify the daily workflow of anesthesia in a rapidly-paced OR.

Key participants include operating in the market include Medtronic, BD, CooperSurgical, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation., Smiths Group plc, Medline Industries, Inc., Cook, RI.MOS. srl, Biopsybell, Tsunami Medical S.r.l., Rocket Medical plc. LabIVF Asia Pte Ltd., MDL SRL, ZAMAR CARE., Möller Medical GmbH, ARGON MEDICAL, and AngioDynamics.

Report Title includes, Amniocentesis Needles Industry, by Region (Eastern Europe, Western Europe, North America, Middle East, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World), End User (Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals, and Others), (2017-2028), By Procedure (Amnioinfusion, Amnioreduction, Fetal Blood Transfusion, Amniocentesis), Type (100 - 150 mm, Smaller Than 100 mm, Larger Than 150 mm)– Market Forecast and Assessment.

