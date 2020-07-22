EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, will be partnering with the newly formed non-profit Social Change Fund to further the company’s commitment to fighting disparities in the Black community through initiatives tied to social justice, education and health equity. The Social Change Fund was created by Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and a group of Black industry executives in response to the continued issue of racial injustice. Beyond Meat and the Social Change Fund both share the goal of creating lasting, systemic change for Black communities across America and fighting for justice on all fronts.



“We are honored to join in partnership with Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade, and Carmelo Anthony in support of the Social Change Fund. Beyond Meat is dedicated to serving broader social goals, using what’s on the center of the plate as a critical starting point,” said Ethan Brown, Founder and CEO, Beyond Meat. “And we are excited to support and work with the Social Change Fund initiative to address racial inequalities in nutrition access and health outcomes in America.”

“I’ve been a longtime supporter of Beyond Meat and am excited to welcome them as a founding partner into the Social Change Fund. Like the Social Change Fund, I know that Beyond Meat is committed to progress for our communities. I look forward to all the good that we can continue to do together,” said Chris Paul, Beyond Meat investor and ambassador.

Beyond Meat believes food is a powerful vehicle for change, as seen in the impact of the company’s Feed a Million+ initiative. Launched in early April, the Feed a Million+ pledge aimed to provide more than 1 million Beyond Burgers and nourishing meals at no cost to frontline healthcare workers and communities in need. Beyond Meat rallied its employees and community of ambassadors and fans, including Chris Paul, Kevin Hart, Ashanti, Karlie Kloss, Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban, to nominate organizations to support. As the need continued to grow, Beyond Meat has already exceeded its commitment and provided over 5 million Beyond Burgers and nourishing meals through donations to organizations such as Feeding America, Food Bank For New York City, Lenox Hill Hospital, Cedars-Sinai, The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri, DC Central Kitchen, Houston Food Bank, Second Harvest Canada and more.

About Social Change Fund

Launched by Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and others in the Black community, the Social Change Fund is on a mission to invest in and support organizations that are working to liberate Black people and advocate for indigenous people and communities of color through the lens of policy solutions, community representation and narrative change. In partnership with influential organizations, the Social Change Fund will work to accelerate social change and sustainably build a fair, equitable society.

Chris Paul is an investor and ambassador of Beyond Meat, and an active philanthropist. As an athlete, Beyond Meat’s mission aligns with Paul’s belief that food is foundational to well-being and that nutritious, tasty options be available to all. Earlier this year, Chris Paul and Beyond Meat CEO and Founder Ethan Brown joined Michelle Obama’s Partnership for a Healthier America to discuss the future of food and the role of companies like Beyond Meat in creating health equality.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat has a mission of building meat directly from plants, an innovation that enables consumers to experience the taste, texture and other sensory attributes of popular animal-based meat products while enjoying the nutritional and environmental benefits of eating its plant-based meat products. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, Eat What You Love™, represents a strong belief that by eating its portfolio of plant-based meats, consumers can enjoy more, not less, of their favorite meals, and by doing so, help address concerns related to human health, climate change, resource conservation and animal welfare. Beyond Meat’s portfolio of plant-based proteins were available at approximately 94,000 retail and foodservice outlets in 75 countries worldwide as of March 28, 2020. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Media Contact

Shira Zackai

szackai@beyondmeat.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements are based on management’s current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Beyond Meat believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Beyond Meat’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 28, 2020 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 12, 2020, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on March 19, 2020, as well as other factors described from time to time in Beyond Meat’s filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Beyond Meat undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.



