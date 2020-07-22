AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA (Registration No.: 40003031676, legal address: Cempu iela 13, Valmiera, LV-4201) (hereinafter – the Company) informs that the audited separate and consolidated financial statements of the Company for year 2019 (hereinafter, financial statements) will be issued by 30 September 2020, not until 31 July 2020 as announced previously.

The issue of the financial statements is postponed due to additional audit procedures to be performed in relation to the planned discontinuation of the operations of the US subsidiary, estimation of the recoverable amount of the US subsidiary’s asset value and debts to the Company, and evaluation of the potential Covid-19 impact on the operations and financial performance of the Company and its UK subsidiary.

The Company’s net sales in the 6 months of 2020 amounted to 45.3 million EUR (2019: 48.3 million EUR). The 6-month results were affected by Covid-19, having major impact on sales volumes in April and May. Gradual recovery of the main target markets can be observed.

The Company informs that the unaudited condensed separate and consolidated financial statements for the 6-month and 9-month periods of 2020 will be issued according to the Company’s published financial calendar.





Additional information:

AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA

Tel.: +371 6420 2216

E-mail: latvia@valmiera-glass.com

www.valmiera-glass.com