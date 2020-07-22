New York, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Accelerating Digital Transformation through Multi-Cloud Adoption" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05934505/?utm_source=GNW





A well-defined multi-cloud strategy enables enterprises to become more flexible and agile, while simultaneously reducing costs. The strategy efficiently manages workloads and applications across all cloud deployment models, including public, private, and hybrid.



It allows the enterprises to smoothly transition between various cloud providers depending upon the business needs. Multi­cloud is not just fueling the digital transformation, it has also become savior for many companies to ensure business continuity plan during time of unforeseen crisis such as COVID-19. This presentation will focus on:Technology overview of multi-cloud architectureMarket overview, drivers, and challenges Key verticals adopting multi-cloudLeading companies providing Multi-cloudImpact of COVID-19 on multi-cloud marketStrategic insights for future growth

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05934505/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001