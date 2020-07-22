Dublin, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Skin Microbiome Modulators Market: Focus on Products, Applications, Distribution Channels, Country Data (14 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the global skin microbiome modulators market was valued at $541.1 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow over $2,971.6 million by 2030.
The global microbiome modulators market is expected to grow at a double-digit compound annual growth rate in the forecast period 2020-2030, aided primarily by the high growth in the probiotics and prebiotics market and tremendous impact of natural ingredient-based products on cosmetics.
The probiotic segment is the leading contributor in the global skin microbiome modulators market and contributed approximately 68.16% to the global market value in 2019. This segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.01% during the forecast period 2020-2030. However, prebiotics products picking up pace primarily in the cosmetic application, there is an immense opportunity for massive growth in the industry.
Research Highlights
With respect to the application segment, skincare application dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to continue dominating through the forecast period. Further, the facial care segment in skincare is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 18.48% during the forecast period 2020-2030.
L'Oreal S.A. is currently the largest shareholder in the global skin microbiome modulators market. This dominant position was reported to be due to the companies' exhaustive portfolio of products. L'Oreal S.A. is a market leader in the global cosmetics industry, and through its Active Cosmetics subsidiaries La Roche-Posay and Vichy, as well as Luxury Brand subsidiary Lancme, the company has a vast product portfolio of probiotic-and prebiotic-infused products for skincare.
This market intelligence report provides a multi-dimensional view of the global skin microbiome modulators market in terms of market size and growth potential. This research report aims at answering various aspects of the global skin microbiome modulators market with the help of key factors driving the market, restraints that can possibly inhibit the overall growth of the market, and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion.
Furthermore, the competitive landscape and industry insights chapter in the report explicates the competitive nature of the global skin microbiome modulators market and enables the reader to get acquainted with the recent market activities, such as product launches and approvals, partnerships, collaborations, business expansions, as well as mergers and acquisitions. The research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the product sales, manufacturers, and trend analysis by segment, and growth share analysis by region. Additionally, the report provides a comprehensive attractive analysis and opportunity analysis for the entire skin microbiome modulators market for 2019 and 2030.
This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 50 players in the market ecosystem and draws upon insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 15 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The report also comprises 16 detailed company profiles including several key players, such as AOBiome, Azitra, Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Evelo Biosciences Inc., GALLINEE, Glowbiotics, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., L'Oreal S.A., MATRYSIS BIOSCIENCE, Quorum Innovations, Revlon, Siolta Therapeutics, The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc., TULA Life Inc., Unilever, and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.
Growth Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Opportunities
Market Segmentation
Regional Segmentation
Key Questions Answered
Companies Mentioned
