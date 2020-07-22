Houston, Texas, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- D3eSports, a division of StemGen, Inc. (OTC: SGNI), provided another sensational round of esports competition in Round 4 of its five-week D3eSports Cup presented by STEM.org virtual racing championship this past weekend.



This week’s 12-lap D3eSports Cup championship was showcased at the iconic 3.7-mile, 17-turn Sebring International Raceway in Central Florida. The competition, which runs on the Forza Motorsport 7 gaming platform, featured drivers from around the globe in corporate branded cars for the five-race D3eSports Cup championship. Companies include STEM.org, Hasbro’s Transformers, Zotac Gaming, Vivis (a division of Neutra), Audrain Auto Museum, and MERICA brands.

The first four rounds and 12 races of the D3eSports Cup championship served as qualifying races, completed through a Swiss format of competition. Round 5 will operate in a different structure with the Top 8 drivers having a 5-lap practice race and are secured to compete in the final race. The drivers in the lower 8 of the points will also have a 5-lap practice, where two can advance to the final 15-lap race in a Wild Card spot. The two Wild Card entries are based on professionalism, improvement, and race craft over the previous 12 races and the final 5-lap practice. The Top 8 plus the two Wild Card entries will then compete in the final 15-lap race and for the opportunity to go on to the next D3eSports Cup championship series coming up later this year.

Race Director of the D3eSports Cup, Ian Dawson, will have the final call on the Wild Card spots after observing all 16 entrants over the past four weeks of competition. The Top 8 drivers include: Ben Whetstone, and Pablo Gonzales in the red Dawson Racing D3+Transformers, Nelson Mason and Don Magnusson in the white D3+Transformers Pro-Am entry, Brandon Wang and Alessio Rugani in the white Zotac Gaming virtual car and Scott Cowan and Zach Lewis, representing STEM.org in the matching yellow cars.

The eight (8) drivers vying for the two Wild Card spots include Sydney Jim and Tim Trahan, representing the lime green Vivis entries, Antonio Melegari and Ben Chester in the green Audrain Auto Museum cars, Joel Steele and Jef Curran in the Merica brand entries and Cesar Garza and John Pritzlaff in the Black & Gold cars.

Simon Dawson, President/CEO of D3eSports, Closer’s Coffee host and HTC Vive Director, Carlos Figarella, and Ian Dawson, CEO of Dawson Racing return as hosts on this week’s D3eSports Cup. The broadcast is aired live on Twitch.tv (Twitch.tv/D3eSportsCup) and archived at the YouTube/ D3eSports Cup channel.

“The D3eSports Cup virtual championship really delivered some exciting racing and provided a platform to allow us to introduce and educate gaming fans a bit more about real racing, its history and the people behind-the-scenes,” said Simon Dawson, CEO/President of D3eSports. “This fifth week format should be very entertaining as we wrap up this first round of the championship and prepare for D3eSports Cup Tournament Series #2 coming up soon.

“The racing and drivers continue to share and grow through this platform, but we are also thrilled with the feedback we’ve been receiving about the depth of racing knowledge we have imparted on our viewers and the guests we’ve had on the show. We’ll have some exciting guests on the D3eSports Pit Talk after the race and look forward to sharing more with our fans.”

The D3eSports Cup first series championship round is July 26 at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta (Ga.). Broadcast time is at 2:00 p.m. EDT and can be watched live on Twitch.tv/D3eSportsCup.

