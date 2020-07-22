|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Value
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 21 July 2020
|£34.92m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 21 July 2020
|£34.92m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|54,467,002
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 21 July 2020 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue * †
|64.11p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue * †
|63.67p
|Ordinary share price
|48.25p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(24.74%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 21/07/2020
Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM