Landsbankinn will publish its financial results for 1H 2020 after market closing on Thursday, 30 July 2020.

The following day, 31 July at 10:00 local time, the bank will host an investor call in English covering the main results. Please register to the call by emailing ir@landsbankinn.is. Dial-in details will be sent to registered participants prior to the call .

For further information contact: