New York, USA, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Dive has added a report on Global Air Compressor Market. According to the report, the global market was valued at $30.5 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to generate a revenue of $41.1 billion by 2026. The study offers a brief introduction of the market which contains market definition and scope. Furthermore, it offers insights on key segments, regions, recent trends and developments, and top players in the market.

Top drivers of the market

Growing demand for environment friendly compressed air solutions and the increase in the acceptance for portable models are acting as a major driver for the growth of the air compressor market. Moreover, energy-efficient, safe, and high-output capabilities of air compressors are contributing to the growth of the industry. However, strict rules and regulations by government regarding the level of noise and greenhouse gases released by air compressors are hampering the growth of the global air compressor industry .

Portable segment to offer rewarding opportunities for market growth

By product type, the report divides the market into portable and stationary. Among these, the portable segment is expected to generate a revenue of $11.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. This is mainly because of the widespread use of portable compressors in gas & oil exploration activities, and mining and construction industries. On the other hand, the growing applications of stationery air compressor in automobile, home appliances, and manufacturing is expected to propel the growth of the stationery segment in the next few years. This segment is anticipated to garner $29.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during the estimated period.

Rotary compressor segment expected to dominate the market

Based on technology, the report bifurcates the market into rotary, reciprocating, and centrifugal. Among these, the rotary segment is expected to grab hold of major share of the air compressor market during the forecast period. This is because of its superior properties such as high efficiency, more power rating, and low noise levels. This segment is anticipated to garner $17.5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% by 2026.

Asia-Pacific to offer rewarding opportunities for the market growth

Regionally, the report evaluates the market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, Asia Pacific region is projected to generate a revenue of $21.2 billion by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.5%. This is mainly owing to the growing industrial development in the emerging countries such as China and India. Whereas, LAMEA region is expected to experience tremendous growth during the estimated. This mainly because of increase in availability of raw materials and skilled-workers and growing awareness about eco-friendly products. Whereas, Europe and North America are likely to observe a low growth rate owing to end-use industry saturation in these regions.

Major players of the market

Some of the top players active in the global air compressors market are Ingersoll-Rand, Atlas Copco, Siemens, Elgi Equipments, Oasis Manufacturing, Kobe steel, Frank technologies, Bel Aire Compressors Sullair, and many others. These market players are highly contributing for the growth of the market by undertaking activities such as merges, collaborations, new product launches, and regional expansions.

