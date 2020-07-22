Dublin, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "De-Aromatic Solvents - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher brings years of research experience to this 8th edition of the report. The 289-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global De-Aromatic Solvents Market to Reach US$2 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for De-Aromatic Solvents estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Low, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.8% CAGR to reach US$782 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Medium segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 51.4% share of the global De-Aromatic Solvents market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The De-Aromatic Solvents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$425.7 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.97% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$434.4 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% through 2027.



Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$434.4 Million by the year 2027.



High Segment Corners a 12.8% Share in 2020



In the global High segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$152.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$176.3 Million by the close of the analysis period.



China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$285.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Avani Petrochem Pvt. Ltd.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.

CEPSA

DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH

ExxonMobil Corporation

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.

ISU EXACHEM Co. Ltd.

Neste Oyj

Raj Petro Specialities Pvt. Ltd.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

SK Global Chemical Co. Ltd.

Total SA

Total Companies Profiled: 46

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q8kand

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900