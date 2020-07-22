New York, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Device Outsourcing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0209279/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Contract Manufacturing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9% CAGR to reach US$113.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Quality Assurance segment is readjusted to a revised 10.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.2% share of the global Medical Device Outsourcing market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 12.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Medical Device Outsourcing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$30.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.04% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$43 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 7.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$43 Billion by the year 2027.



Product Design & Development Services Segment Corners a 9.9% Share in 2020

In the global Product Design & Development Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$29.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 323-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Benchmark Electronics Inc.

Cadence Inc.

Celestica Inc.

CoorsTek Medical LLC

Creganna Medical

Flex Ltd.

HCL Technologies Limited

ICON plc

Integer Holdings Corporation

Intertech Engineering Associates Inc.

Laserage Technology Corporation

Memry Corporation

Millstone Medical Outsourcing LLC

Minnetronix Medical

Nortech Systems Inc.

Phillips-Medisize Corporation

Plexus Corporation

Providien LLC

Sparton Corporation

Tecomet Inc.

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

Venta Medical Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Medical Device Outsourcing: OEMs Benefit from Low Cost, Faster

Time-to-Market and Focus on Core Competencies

Recent Market Activity

Outsourcing: A Promising Strategy Chosen by Medical Device OEMs

While US Leads, Asia-Pacific Emerges as a Preferred Outsourcing

Destination

Class II Devices: Important Device Category

Cardiology - The Leading Therapeutic Segment

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Bode Well for Market Growth

Strong Gains to Continue in the Years Ahead

Global Competitor Market Shares

Medical Device Outsourcing Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (USA)

Cadence, Inc. (USA)

Celestica, Inc. (Canada)

CoorsTek Medical LLC (USA)

Creganna Medical (Ireland)

Flex Ltd. (Singapore)

HCL Technologies Limited (India)

ICON plc (Ireland)

Integer Holdings Corporation (USA)

Intertech Engineering Associates, Inc. (USA)

Laserage Technology Corporation (USA)

Venta Medical, Inc. (USA)

Memry Corporation (USA)

Millstone Medical Outsourcing, LLC (USA)

Minnetronix, Inc. (USA)

Nortech Systems, Inc. (USA)

Phillips-Medisize Corporation (USA)

Plexus Corporation (USA)

Providien, LLC (USA)

Sparton Corporation (USA)

Tecomet, Inc. (USA)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)

Viant (USA)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (USA)

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (China)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Medical Devices: Cornerstone for Present and

Future Growth of Outsourcing Market

Growing Healthcare Needs of Ballooning Global Population Fuel

Demand for Medical Devices

Aging Population?s Impact on Medical Devices: Favorable

Prospects for Outsourcing

Adoption of Stringent Regulations Instigates Robust Momentum

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing: A Review

Rapid Growth of Medical Device Market in Emerging Nations

Onshoring Trend Gains Ground

Rise in Disease Incidences & Access to Modern Therapeutics

Foster Growth

Expanding Role of Outsourcing Partners & Rising Demand for

Full-Service Providers

Device Manufacturing Dominates, Design Engineering to Make Gains

Product Design and Development Services: High in Demand

Myriad Benefits Offered Drive Demand for Product Design and

Development Services

R&D and Post Market Engineering Support Services for Medical

Devices on the Rise

CRO Outsourcing Picking Up Momentum

Product Testing and Certification Services Gain Traction

OEMs Queue Up for Product Implementation and Supply Chain Services

Outsourced Regulatory Consulting Services Emerge as New Driving

Force

Outsourcing of IVD Device Manufacturing Gains Momentum

Orthopedic Contract Manufacturing Market: Favorable Growth

Potential

Medical Electronic Manufacturing Services Providers See

Increased Opportunities

Medical Device Miniaturization Drives Demand for Outsourcing

Services

Shortening Product Lifecycles, Speed to Market Will Drive

Outsourcing Trend

IP Considerations Vital in Medical Device Outsourcing

A Brief Overview of Major Challenges

Legal & Regulatory Issues

Intellectual Property and Business Risks Deter OEMs to Seek

Alliances

Delays in Contractual Obligations



