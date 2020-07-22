Dublin, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acetonitrile - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher brings years of research experience to this 4th edition of the report. The 282-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Acetonitrile Market to Reach US$290.8 Million by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Acetonitrile estimated at US$232 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$290.8 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the period 2020-2027.



Derivative, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.6% CAGR to reach US$179.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solvent segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 39.6% share of the global Acetonitrile market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Acetonitrile market in the U.S. is estimated at US$62.6 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$60.4 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% through 2027.



Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$60.4 Million by the year 2027.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Alfa Aesar

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Avantor Performance Materials LLC

Biosolve Chimie

Concord Technology (Tianjin) Co. Ltd.

Connect Chemicals GmbH

GFS Chemicals, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Imperial Chemical Corporation

INEOS Bio

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical Co. Ltd.

Nova Molecular Technologies, Inc.

Pharmco

Robinson Brothers

Standard Reagents Pvt. Ltd.

TAEKWANG Industrial Co. Ltd.

Tedia Company, Inc.

Zibo Luzhong Chemical & Light Industry Co. Ltd.

Total Companies Profiled: 42

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b5wmcp

