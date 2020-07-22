PRESS RELEASE

July 22, 2020

New CEO appointed

I am pleased to announce the appointment of Allan JF Kristensen as CEO Frontmatec Group. Allan has extensive experience from various senior management positions working internationally within complex project sales, execution of large specialized technical engineering projects and building up aftermarket focused organisations in many different industrial segments. Key focus has been delivering high customer satisfaction, supported by skilled and motivated people. The last 20 years Allan has been with the Howden Group in various senior management position and is currently based in Singapore as CEO for Howden Asia.

I know Allan is looking forward to return to Denmark and is excited about the opportunity to be in charge of Frontmatec. He will have his base in Kolding.

Frontmatec has through a number of acquisitions created one of the strongest companies globally within equipment, software and service solutions for primary and secondary red meat processing. We are recognised as a leader in the field of automation. I am convinced Allan with his experience and knowledge will be a major force in driving Frontmatec further ahead and cementing our position in the market.

Allan will formally start his position as CEO with Frontmatec latest during December 2020.

I would like on behalf of us all in Frontmatec to wish Allan welcome.

Arne Vraalsen

Chairman Frontmatec Group

For further information, please contact:





Frontmatec:

Arne Vraalsen, Chairman

Tel.: +41 799 448 960

email: arne.vraalsen@mac.com





About Frontmatec

Frontmatec develops world-leading customized solutions for automation in the food industry, other hygiene sensitive industries and the utilities industry. We are especially renowned for our high-quality systems for the entire value chain in the meat industry – from hygiene systems to control systems, from carcass grading to harvest lines, from cutting and deboning lines to logistics and packaging. Frontmatec employs more than 1200 employees in 10 countries with a turnover of 250M EUR.





Attachment