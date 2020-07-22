New York, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Microdisplay Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Product, Technology, Resolution, Brightness, Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05073755/?utm_source=GNW



The microdisplay market is currently in the growth phase and is expected to witness robust growth in the future, owing to the increasing demand for microdisplay in wearable devices.Also, the rising demand for HMD and HUD is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the microdisplay market for OLED in the coming years.



Magic Leap, Meta, ODG, and Epson are a few key vendors who offer AR HMD using OLED microdisplays.



The market for medical estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The medical segment of the microdisplay market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to an increase in the number of COVID-19 patients across the world.With the outbreak of COVID-19, microdisplay manufacturers such as eMagin and Kopin are making efforts to develop microdisplays for use in medical applications to extract increased business revenues.



Moreover, manufacturers are actively participating in innovating microdisplays, especially for use in the healthcare sector.



Microdisplays to captures the major market share in Asia Pacific

Various industries, such as automotive, electronics, and healthcare, have been witnessing a rapid growth in China, which has boosted the demand for microdisplays in the country.China is projected to lead the microdisplay market in APAC from 2020 to 2025.



The growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to the flourishing electronics industry and defense sector in China, Japan, South Korea, and India.These countries are the leading markets for consumer electronics, such as smartphones, cameras, projectors, smart home devices, home appliances, kitchen appliances, wearable devices, and remote-control solutions.



The growth of the microdisplay market in APAC can also be attributed to its rapidly transforming automotive manufacturing sector.The sector has witnessed transformational changes in terms of the use of HUD technologies for automobiles.



These changes are projected to catalyze the adoption of microdisplays in the APAC region.



