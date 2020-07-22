Auction date July 29, 2020

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Issue volume, SEK million 2031-05-12 1062 SE0013935319 0.125% 2,500 2025-05-12

1058

SE0005676608

2.50%

2,500



Settlement date July 31, 2020

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on July 29, 2020

Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office

For more information, please contact:

The funding desk

+ 46 8 613 4780

FO@riksgalden.se