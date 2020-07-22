Dublin, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brain Monitoring Devices Global Market - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global brain monitoring devices market is expected to grow at mid single digit CAGR of from 2019 to 2026 to reach $8,855.9 million by 2026.

Growing incidence and prevalence of neurological disorders, rising awareness about neurodegenerative disorders, growing healthcare spending in brain monitoring are driving the market growth. However, the high cost of complex brain monitoring devices, lack of skilled neurologists and neurosurgeons, stringent regulatory approvals for products, unfavorable reimbursement policies are restraining the market growth.



The brain monitoring devices global market segmented based on products, applications, modality, and end-users. The market by product is segmented into electroencephalography (EEG), magnetoencephalography (MEG), Intracranial Pressure (ICP) monitors, Transcranial Doppler Sonography (TCD), Electromyograph (EMG), Cerebral Oximeters, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computed Tomography (CT), Positron Emission Tomography (PET), and sleep monitoring devices. MRI accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 due to MRI is a premium and sensitive imaging test for brain imaging, used in routine clinical practice. EEG segment is expected to grow at high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.



The electroencephalography devices market is further segmented into 8-Channel EEG, 21-Channel EEG, 25-Channel EEG, 32-Channel EEG, 40-Channel EEG, and multi-channel EEG based on the number of channels. Among them, the 32-Channel EEG devices segment contributed the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at a strong double digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Increasing incidence of neurological diseases, increasing demand by neurologists and patients for advanced monitoring techniques are the factors driving the market growth.



The MRI devices market is further segmented into Low and middle field MRI, High-field MRI, and Very high field MRI based on technology. Among these, the high field MRI devices contributed the largest revenue in 2019 and are expected to grow at mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to accuracy and efficiency to offer a spatial resolution. Very high field MRI is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.



The CT devices market is segmented into Low slice CT, Medium slice CT and High slice CT based on technology. Among the segments, medium slice CT devices generated the largest revenue in 2019 and are expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. High slice CT is expected to grow at high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to the rising adoption of CT for diagnostic procedures and the expanded application horizons of CT technology.



The brain monitoring devices market is further segmented into neurodegenerative disorders, neurovascular diseases, Traumatic brain injury, brain tumor, sleep disorders, psychiatric behavioral disorders, and others based on application. Among these, Sleep disorders accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and are expected to grow at a CAGR of low single digit from 2019 to 2026. Traumatic brain injury is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to the growing incidence of TBI's across the globe due to rise in accidence cases, leading to the high demand for the management of these cases-which requires the intensive use of brain monitoring devices.



Neurodegenerative disorders are further segmented into Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease, Epilepsy, and others (Huntington's disease) based on diseases. Among these, Epilepsy accounted for the largest revenue in 2019. Alzheimer's is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.



Sleep disorders are further segmented into insomnia, sleep apnea, sleep movement disorders, and others (hypersomnia). Among these, Sleep apnea accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.



Psychiatric behavioral disorders are further segmented into Schizophrenia, Bipolar disorders, and others (Depression, Autism & Dyslexia). Among these, Schizophrenia accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and bipolar disorder is expected to grow at mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.



Other applications are further segmented into surgery, hydrocephalus, and others. Among these, surgery accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.



The brain monitoring devices segmented into stationary, portable, and wearable based on portability. Among these, stationary accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. The portable segment is expected to grow at mid single digit CAGR 2019 to 2026.



The brain monitoring devices market based on end-user is segmented into hospitals, home care, ambulatory surgical centers and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, sleep centers, and others. Among these, the hospitals are accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and are expected to grow at mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.



The brain monitoring devices market based on region is segmented into North-America, Europe, APAC and the Rest of the world. North America accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. APAC is expected to grow at high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.



Major players in brain monitoring device market are Medtronic, PLC (Ireland), Integra Lifesciences (U.S.), Masimo Corporation (Switzerland), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), Natus medical Incorporated (U.S.), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Resmed, Inc. (U.S.) and Vyaire Medical, Inc. (U.S.).



The report provides an in-depth market analysis of the above-mentioned segments across the following regions:

North America (US and Rest of NA)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India and Rest of APAC)

Rest of the World (RoW) (Brazil, Rest of Latin-America and the Middle East & Others)

Drivers and Opportunities



Growing Incidence and Prevalence of Neurological Disorders

Rising Awareness About Neurodegenerative Disorders

Growing Healthcare Spending

Technological Advancements in Brain Monitoring Devices

Increasing Focus on Minimally Invasive and Non-Invasive Brain Activity Monitoring Procedures

Extended Application of Devices in Clinical Trials

Restraints & Threats

The High Cost of Complex Devices

Lack of Skilled Neurologists & Neurosurgeons

Stringent Regulations and Legislations Guiding the Brain Monitoring Device Manufacturers

Unfavorable Reimbursement Policies

Major Player Profiles



GE Company

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Masimo Corporation

Medtronic, plc

Natus Medical Inc.

Nihon Koheden Corporation.

Resmed Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Vyaire Medical, Inc.



