Management Board of the Joint Stock company Olainfarm, registration number: 40003007246, registered address: Rupnicu iela 5, Olaine, LV-2114 (hereinafter – JSC Olainfarm) convenes and announces that the Annual General Meeting of JSC Olainfarm Shareholders will be held on September 22nd, 2020 at 10:00 at the premises of JSC Olainfarm in Olaine, Rupnicu iela 5.
Agenda:
Registration of the shareholders will take place on the day of the meeting, i.e. September 22nd, 2020 from 09:00 until 09:45 on the venue.
Total number of shares and the total number of the voting shares of JSC Olainfarm is 14 085 078.
Date of the record for participation of the shareholders in the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of JSC Olainfarm is September 14th, 2020. Only those who are the shareholders at the date of record have the right to participate in the Annual General Meeting of shareholders on September 22nd, 2020.
Shareholders may participate in the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders either in person or represented through a power of attorney:
Shareholders have the following rights:
Shareholders may see the draft resolutions of the Annual general Meeting of Shareholders from September 8th, 2020, on business days from 09:00 until 16:00 in Olaine, Rupnicu iela 5, in the Legal department of JSC Olainfarm, if scheduled in advance through telephone + 371 6 7013 870 or on the website of JSC Olainfarm http://www.olainfarm.com, website of the system of Central Storage of Regulated Information http://www.oricgs.lv; and website of JSC NASDAQ Riga http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com), but on the day of the Annual General Meeting - at the registration desk.
JSC „Olainfarm” Сonsolidated and Parent Сompany’s Annual Report for year 2019, report of the independent auditors and Corporate governance report are available at website of JSC Olainfarm http://www.olainfarm.com, website of the system of Central Storage of Regulated Information http://www.oricgs.lv and the website of JSC NASDAQ Riga http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com.
Shareholders are advised to be responsible and to respect the national epidemiological safety measures to limit the spread of Covid-19 infection, as well as to read the information published on the website of JSC Olainfarm www.olainfarm.com about the safety measures which will be applied during the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to limit the spread of the Covid-19 infection. JSC Olainfarm asks persons with signs of an acute respiratory disease or persons for whom self-isolation, home quarantine, or isolation has been specified not attend the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. In this case the shareholders are invited to authorize a representative who is not subject to the above mentioned circumstances. As part of the security measures, the Management Board of JSC Olainfarm invites the shareholders to authorize no more than one person to represent them at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.
JSC Olainfarm informs that upon entry into force of any government's prohibition on gathering or other restrictions which does not allow the organization or conduct of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, JSC Olainfarm and its shareholders are obliged to act in accordance with applicable government decisions.
JSC "Olainfarm" is one of the largest companies in the Baltic States with more than 45 years of experience in the production of medicines and chemical pharmaceutical products. The basic principle of the company's activity is to produce reliable and efficient products of the highest quality for Latvia and the whole world. Currently, the products of JSC Olainfarm are exported to more than 50 countries and territories of the world, including the Baltic States, Russia, other CIS countries, Europe, North America, Asian countries and Australia.
In Olaine, on July 22nd, 2020
Management Board of Joint Stock Company “Olainfarm”
Additional information:
Jānis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Phone: +371 29178878
Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com
