Due to the rising preference for advanced multimedia features, high-speed internet connectivity, and enhanced location detection capabilities, the uptake of smartphones is increasing around the world. Moreover, the launch of 5G services in Japan, China, South Korea, and many other nations is expected to further fuel smartphone sales.



As a result of this factor, the global 5G RF transceiver market, which generated $112 million revenue in 2019, is predicted to witness a robust 30.4% CAGR between 2020 and 2030. This is because the high-speed signal transmission, which is the cornerstone of 5G communication, is enabled by such instruments.



Procurement of Standalone-Chip Transceivers to Increase Over the Coming Years



In the years to come, higher CAGR in the market, of 32.4%, in terms of value, will be experienced by the standalone-chip transceiver bifurcation. This is because, not only are these instruments more energy-efficient than the single-chip variants, but they can also function with low voltages in a wireless system. This is why an increasing number of such devices are being procured for the 5G infrastructure.



The base stations category is predicted to continue its dominance on the industry till 2030, on account of the requirement for an enhanced RF front end (RFFE) design by the 5G technology, for consistent downloading and uploading speeds. Moreover, the complicated design of advanced smartphones incorporates higher-order modulation, expanded carrier aggregation, advanced long term evolution-unlicensed (LTE-U) capabilities, and complex antenna architecture. With the increasing usage of RFFE designs for supporting higher-frequency bands and faster mobile broadband speeds, the requirement for 5G RF transceivers is rising.



Historically, the largest share in the industry was held by the telecommunications category. This is credited to the growing investments for the enhancement of the information technology (IT) infrastructure, in order to expand the mobile internet coverage. Moreover, as RF transceivers can establish communication over long distances and consume low power, they prove beneficial for the telecom sector, which is propelling the demand for these devices here.



Asia-Pacific (APAC) has been the most productive 5G RF transceiver market till now, and the situation is not expected to change in the immediate future. This is ascribed to the rising spending power in the region, which is leading to the increasing sale of smartphones, and, in turn, the expansion of the consumer electronics sector. Other than this, the quick popularity of the internet of things (IoT) technology, rising demand for video streaming, rapid adoption of wireless communication devices, and swift digitization are also driving the regional demand for 5G RF transceivers.



However, the Rest of the World region is expected to witness the fastest advance in the industry, due to the increasing usage of the virtual networking architecture by the telecom sector, rising mobile data traffic, rapid adoption of IoT, and growing uptake of smartphones, especially in Mexico, Brazil, and Turkey.



New Products Being Launched by Market Players to Consolidate their Position



Companies in the market are rapidly introducing new and enhanced transceivers to target a wider customer base, as the products are designed to:



Transmit up to 48 terabits per second (Tbps) bandwidth on a single fiber

Send and receive signals over a distance of 120 km, for cloud data center interconnects

Allow simultaneous operation of variouslow-power, open-standard smart home technologies

Support development of mmWave, extended-range mmWave customer-provided equipment (CPE) device, sub-6 GHz, and other mobile broadband products

Work in a temperature range of -40 C to 85 C in industrial applications

The key players in the global 5G RF transceiver market include Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Broadcom Inc., Qorvo Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Fujitsu Limited, NXP Semiconductors N.V., On Semiconductor Corporation, Skyworks Solutions Inc.,Nokia Corporation, ZTE Corporation, and Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Design

1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Application

1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Vertical

1.3.4 Market Segmentation by Geography

1.3.5 Analysis Period

1.3.6 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.3.6.1 Volume

1.3.6.2 Value

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.1.1 Paid

2.1.2 Unpaid

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Currency Conversion Rates

2.6 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Design

4.1.1.1 Single-chip Transceiver

4.1.1.2 Standalone-chip Transceiver

4.1.2 By Application

4.1.2.1 Mobile devices

4.1.2.2 Base stations

4.1.2.3 Radar systems

4.1.2.4 Embedded modules

4.1.2.5 Others

4.1.3 By Vertical

4.1.3.1 Consumer electronics

4.1.3.2 Telecommunications

4.1.3.3 Cable/broadcasting

4.1.3.4 Aerospace

4.1.3.5 Military & defense

4.1.3.6 Healthcare

4.1.3.7 Others

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Wideband Transceivers

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Increasing Demand for Mobile Devices

4.2.2.2 Growing Demand from Telecom Industry

4.2.2.3 Surging Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)

4.2.2.4 Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 Effect of COVID-19 Outbreak

4.2.3.2 Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast

4.2.4 Opportunities

4.2.4.1 Market Potential in Developing Countries

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Design

5.2 By Application

5.3 By Vertical

5.4 By Region



Chapter 6. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. RoW Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 List of Key Players and Their Offerings

10.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

10.3 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

10.4 Strategic Developments of Market Players

10.4.1 Partnerships

10.4.2 Product Launches

10.4.3 Client Wins



Chapter 11. Company Profiles

11.1 Infineon Technologies AG

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Product offerings

11.1.3 Key Financial Summary

11.2 Texas Instruments Incorporated

11.3 Analog Devices Inc.

11.4 STMicroelectronics N.V.

11.5 Qorvo Inc.

11.6 Broadcom Inc.

11.7 Qualcomm Incorporated

11.8 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

11.9 Skyworks Solutions Inc.

11.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

11.11 On Semiconductor Corporation

11.12 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

11.13 Nokia Corporation

11.14 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

11.15 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

11.16 Fujitsu Limited

11.17 ZTE Corporation



