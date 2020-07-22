Dublin, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Next-Generation Printing Ink Market: Focus on Products for Digital Printing, End Use and Application, Technology, and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global next-generation printing ink market is expected to show significant growth. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.24% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.



According to the report, next-generation printing inks such as UV-cured, aqueous, and latex-based inks are currently witnessing high growth rates, owing to the changing trends in the commercial printing industry. Moreover, growing environmental concerns, coupled with a strong push from governments to adopt sustainable ink products, are anticipated to propel the global next-generation printing ink market in the coming five years.



In addition, the rising demand for next-generation printing inks from textile and packaging industries, along with the building and construction industry is expected to boost the market. In addition, initiatives for the development of anti-microbial inks by several digital printing ink companies are expected to accelerate the market growth in the coming years.



The COVID-19 outbreak is expected to shift the printing industry's consumer focus toward faster and efficient printing methods. However, innovation and constant development in conventional printing inks are expected to restrain the market to reach a peak in the next five years.



The market report provides a detailed analysis of the recent trends influencing the market, along with a comprehensive study of future trends, policies, and regulatory landscape. It also includes company overview, financial summary, and strength and weakness analysis for companies. The overall market has been segmented on the basis of product type, technology, application along with end-use industries, and region. The report also includes a comprehensive section on the regional analysis for North America, South America, Europe, the U.K., Middle East, and Africa, China, and Asia-Pacific and Japan.



Some of the key players in the global next-generation printing ink market include Sensient Technologies Corporation, Roland DG Corporation, HP Inc. (Hewlett-Packard), Dover Corporation, Sakata INX Corporation, Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd., Memjet, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Domino Printing Sciences PLC, Huntsman Corporation, DIC Corporation, Flint Group, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Kornit Digital Ltd., Altana AG.

Key Topics Covered



1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Industry Dynamics Defining the Future Trends in Next-Generation Printing Ink

1.1.1.1 Emerging Application on Uneven Surfaces

1.1.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Digital Printing in the Textile Industry

1.1.1.3 Preference for Helical Printing as a Viable Option for Digital Printing

1.1.1.4 Growing Prominence of Digital Printing in the Advertising Industry

1.1.2 Supply Chain Analysis

1.1.3 Industry Attractiveness

1.1.4 Supply and Demand Analysis, Kilo Tons, 2019-2025

1.1.5 List of Key Print Head Manufacturers (By Product Offering and Printer Type)

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Impact of Business Drivers

1.2.1.2 Emerging Demand for Substrate Compatible Ink

1.2.1.3 Growing Adoption of Digital Printing in Major End-Use Industries

1.2.1.4 Next-Generation Ink to Enhance the Sustainability in the Printing Industry

1.2.1.5 Stringent Government Regulation Imposed in Food Packaging Industry

1.2.1.6 Impact of COVID-19 on Digital Printing Ink Market

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Impact of Business Challenges

1.2.2.2 Challenge Associated With Printing on Curved Surfaces

1.2.2.3 Low Cost-Effectiveness for Mass Production of Digitally Printed Products

1.2.2.4 Lower Adoption Rate for Digital Printing in Middle East and Africa, and Latin America

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Developments

1.2.3.2 Market Developments

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Impact of Business Opportunities

1.2.5.2 Digitalization of Conventional Screen Printing for Textile Industry

1.2.5.3 Targeting Countries Having Well-Established Packaging Industry

1.2.5.4 Focus on Water-Based Ink

1.2.5.5 Tapping North America'S Textile Industry

1.2.5.6 Fledgling Electronic Printing Inks Demand for Inkjet Printing

1.2.5.7 COVID-19 Driving Innovation in Next-Generation Ink Products

2 Applications

2.1 Demand Analysis of Next-Generation Printing Inks (By End Use (By Application))

2.1.1 Global Next-Generation Printing Ink Market [By End-Use (By Application)], Value and Volume, 2019-2025

2.1.1.1 Apparels

2.1.1.1.1 Direct-To-Garment

2.1.1.1.2 Roll-To-Roll (Fabric)

2.1.1.2 Publishing and Printing

2.1.1.2.1 Signage

2.1.1.2.2 Security and Transactional Printing

2.1.1.2.3 Others (Books and Magazines)

2.1.1.3 Packaging

2.1.1.3.1 Signage and Display Graphics

2.1.1.3.2 Corrugated Packaging

2.1.1.3.3 Others (Flexible Packaging, Bottles and Cans)

2.1.1.4 Building and Construction

2.1.1.4.1 Ceramic Tiles

2.1.1.4.2 Decorative Floors (Laminate Flooring)

2.1.1.4.3 Others (Decorative Glass, Wallcoverings)

2.1.1.5 Others (Printed Circuit Boards, Automotive Etc.)

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Various End-Use Industry (By Region)

3 Products

3.1 Types of Next-Generation Inks for Digital Printing

3.1.1 Aqueous Ink

3.1.2 Solvent-Based Ink

3.1.3 UV-Cured Ink

3.1.4 Eco-Solvent Ink

3.1.5 Latex-Based Ink

3.1.6 Others (Invisible Ink, Conductive Ink, and Toner)

3.2 Demand Analysis of Next-Generation Printing Ink (By Product)

3.2.1 Global Next-Generation Printing Ink Market (By Product), Value and Volume, 2019-2025

3.2.2 Global Next-Generation Printing Ink Market (By Technology), Value and Volume, 2019-2025

3.2.2.1 Inkjet Printing Technology

3.2.2.1.1 Continuous Inkjet Printing Technology:

3.2.2.1.2 Drop-On-Demand Inkjet Printing Technology:

3.2.2.2 Laser Printing Technology

3.3 Product Benchmarking: Growth Rate - Market Share Matrix

3.3.1 Opportunity Matrix, by Product Type

4 Regions

4.1 North America

4.1.1 Markets

4.1.1.1 Key Manufacturers and Suppliers in North America

4.1.1.2 Competitive Benchmarking

4.1.1.3 Business Challenges

4.1.1.4 Business Drivers

4.1.2 Technology

4.1.2.1 North America Next-Generation Printing Ink Demand (By Technology), Value and Volume Data

4.1.3 End-Use

4.1.3.1 North America Next-Generation Digital Printing Ink Demand (By End-Use), Value and Volume Data

4.1.4 Products

4.1.4.1 North America Next-Generation Digital Printing Ink Demand (By Product), Value and Volume Data

4.1.5 North America (By Country)

4.1.5.1 U.S.

4.1.5.1.1 Markets

4.1.5.1.1.1 Buyer Attributes

4.1.5.1.1.2 Key Manufacturers and Suppliers in the U.S.

4.1.5.1.1.3 Business Drivers

4.1.6 Technology

4.1.6.1 U.S. Next-Generation Digital Printing Ink Demand (By Technology), Value and Volume Data

4.1.7 End-Use

4.1.7.1 U.S. Next-Generation Digital Printing Ink Demand (By End-Use), Value and Volume Data

4.1.8 Products

4.1.8.1 U.S. Next-Generation Digital Printing Ink Demand (By Product), Value and Volume Data

4.1.8.1.1 Pricing Analysis

4.1.8.2 Canada

4.1.8.2.1 Markets

4.1.8.2.1.1 Buyer Attributes

4.1.8.2.1.2 Key Manufacturers and Suppliers in Canada

4.1.8.2.1.3 Business Challenges

4.1.8.2.1.4 Business Drivers

4.1.9 Technology

4.1.9.1 Canada Next-Generation Digital Printing Ink Demand (By Technology), Value and Volume Data

4.1.10 End-Use

4.1.10.1 Canada Next-Generation Printing Ink Demand (By End-Use), Value and Volume Data

4.1.11 Products

4.1.11.1 Canada Next-Generation Digital Printing Ink Demand (By Product), Value and Volume Data

4.1.11.1.1 Pricing Analysis

4.1.11.2 Mexico

4.1.11.2.1 Markets

4.1.11.2.1.1 Buyer Attributes

4.1.11.2.1.2 Key Manufacturers and Suppliers in Mexico

4.1.11.2.1.3 Business Challenges

4.1.11.2.1.4 Business Drivers

4.1.11.2.2 Technology

4.1.11.2.2.1 Mexico Next-Generation Digital Printing Ink Demand (By Technology), Value and Volume Data

4.1.12 End-Use

4.1.12.1 Mexico Next-Generation Printing Ink Demand (By End-Use), Value and Volume Data

4.1.13 Products

4.1.13.1 Mexico Next-Generation Digital Printing Ink Demand (By Product), Value and Volume Data

4.1.13.1.1 Pricing Analysis

4.2 South America

4.3 Europe

4.4 U.K.

4.5 Middle East and Africa

4.6 China

4.7 Asia-Pacific & Japan

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

6 Company Profiles

6.1 Mimaki Engineering Co. Ltd.

6.1.1 Company Overview

6.1.1.1 Product Portfolio

6.1.1.2 Production Sites

6.1.2 Business Strategies

6.1.2.1 Product Developments

6.1.2.2 Market Developments

6.1.3 Corporate Strategies

6.1.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

6.1.3.2 Partnerships & Joint Ventures

6.1.4 R&D and Patent Analysis

6.1.5 Competitive Position

6.1.5.1 Strengths of the Company in the Next-Generation Printing Ink Market

6.1.5.2 Weaknesses of the Company in the Next-Generation Printing Ink Market

6.2 Altana AG

6.3 Kornit Digital Ltd.

6.4 DuPont De Nemours, Inc.

6.5 Flint Group

6.6 DIC Corporation

6.7 Huntsman Corporation

6.8 Domino Printing Sciences plc

6.9 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

6.10 Memjet

6.11 Sakata INX Corporation

6.12 Dover Corporation

6.13 HP Inc. (Hewlett-Packard)

6.14 Roland DG Corporation

6.15 Sensient Technologies Corporation

