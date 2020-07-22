‘Slamdance Screenplay Competition’ ends July 27, ‘Final Draft Big Break’ ends July 30, ‘ScreenCraft Drama Screenplay Competition’ ends July 31, and The ‘Nickelodeon Writing Program’ ends August 1



Coverfly Welcomes and Opens ‘The Minority Report’ Writing Fellowship to Applicants

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coverfly, the screenwriters' online platform to connect their work with the global entertainment industry, announced a reminder of four key competition deadlines approaching in the next ten days. Four key screenplay competitions and programs are closing by August 1, and Coverfly also announced that applications are now open for "The Minority Report" writing fellowship, which closes September 27. Submissions to all five programs are now accessible through the Coverfly platform – www.coverfly.com .



The Slamdance Screenplay Competition will be accepting submissions until Monday, July 27. Final Draft’s “Big Break Screenwriting Contest” ends Thursday, July 30, ScreenCraft's 2020 Drama Screenplay Competition submission deadline is Friday, July 31, and The Nickelodeon Writing Program application deadline is Saturday, August 1.



The second annual "The Minority Report" by Diverso writers fellowship is now open. Coverfly is powering applicants for the minority-based award, which is open for submissions through September 27.



“Screenwriting competitions are a valuable, necessary, and self-sustaining mechanism for discovering new screenwriting talent without bias. They can help knock down the walls that have barred geographic, socioeconomic, and racial diversity from Hollywood for so many years," said Scot Lawrie, co-founder of Coverfly. “These competitions and fellowships connect great emerging writers with industry professionals eager to work with new talent. The art of the screenplay is alive and well, and we're happy Coverfly helps in the industry’s discovery of these writers."



Upcoming deadlines for talent-discovery programs hosted on Coverfly include:

Slamdance Screenplay Competition :





: Link to enter: https://writers.coverfly.com/competitions/view/slamdance



About: Dedicated to discovering and supporting emerging writing talent, Slamdance Screenplay Competition winners that have gone into production include Maria Full of Grace from writer Joshua Marston and The Woodsman co-written by Nicole Kassell and Steven Fechter.



"Winning Slamdance was an incredible morale booster and the seal of approval that made the industry stop and take notice," said Nicole Kassell, Slamdance Screenplay winner and director of The Woodsman, and HBO's "The Watchmen."

○ Formats accepted: Features, TV Pilots, and Shorts. ○ Final deadline: July 27, 2020

Final Draft’s Big Break Screenwriting Contest :

: Link to enter https://writers.coverfly.com/competitions/view/bigbreak



About: The “Big Break Screenwriting Contest” from Final Draft offers film and TV writers in 11 genres the chance to win up to $100,000 in cash and prizes. Grand prize winners will be flown to Los Angeles to meet with managers, producers, and executives. Over 50 "Big Break" semi-finalists, finalists, and winners have signed professional representation agreements, with scripts optioned, sold, and produced, and full-time work in television.

○ "No other screenplay contest offers what the Industry Insider Contest does — a chance to develop your script alongside an industry professional. Some contests are about cash and prizes. The Industry Insider Contest is about advancing your career and developing material that can succeed in the marketplace. It's about opening up doors."- Tyler Marceca, The Disciple Program – Contest Winner ○ Formats accepted: TV pilots and feature scripts. ○ Final deadline: July 30, 2020

ScreenCraft Drama Screenplay Competition :

Link to enter: https://writers.coverfly.com/competitions/view/drama



About: ScreenCraft's 2020 Drama Screenplay Competition is accepting submissions, with an impressive industry jury looking for great drama screenplays that demonstrate fresh, original voices, and honest emotion. Past ScreenCraft winners have signed representation agreements with companies CAA, UTA, 3 Arts, and Brillstein from the competition.

○ “The effort the ScreenCraft team has put forth in developing my relationships within the industry and carving a path for my career as a writer cannot be understated. The team fostered my script and showed genuine interest in my success– pairing me with my manager, Scott Carr, who took an interest in my talent and ethic. The ScreenCraft team continues to work closely with me even after all they've done to help my career. If you have a screenplay you feel has a chance at success within the industry, then the ScreenCraft competitions and programs are a great way to test your script and possibly jumpstart your career.” – Michael Mirabella ○ Formats accepted: Features, Shorts, and TV pilots. ○ Final deadline to apply: July 31, 2020

Nickelodeon Writing Program :

Link to enter: https://writers.coverfly.com/competitions/view/nickelodeon-writing-program



About: The Nickelodeon Writing Program is accepting applications now. Apply for the chance to hone your skills, build a professional network, and get your foot in the door of Nickelodeon's writers' rooms. Nickelodeon's global Writing Program is one of the best in the entertainment business. It offers aspiring TV writers, with unique voices and underrepresented communities, to hone their skills and launch their careers as writers Nickelodeon's scripted live-action and animated productions.

○ Formats accepted: Original TV pilots and Spec episodes of select shows. ○ Final deadline to apply: August 1, 2020

The Minority Report by Diverso :

: Link to enter: https://writers.coverfly.com/competitions/view/the-minority-report



About: Brand new to Coverfly with submissions open this week. The Minority Report is an industry-vetted fellowship program put on by DIVERSO for diverse screenwriters enrolled in University undergraduate or graduate programs in its second year. Made by students, for students, it's the first-ever initiative of its kind. Their goal is to provide opportunities for underrepresented writers. The Minority Report allows students to gain more access and pursue their careers while mitigating the barriers that traditionally hold minorities back. Mentors include notable industry leaders as Dede Gardner, President, Plan B Entertainment, Meredith Lavitt, Executive Director, Sundance Ignite, Ben Lopez, Executive Director, NALIP, Yahlin Chang, Writer, The Handmaid's Tale.

○ Formats accepted: Features and TV pilots. ○ Final deadline to apply: September 27, 2020

ABOUT COVERFLY

Coverfly is the leading online platform for emerging screenwriters, dedicated to bridging the writer's gap to Hollywood. It facilitates the discovery process for writers, allowing for a meritocratic process to identify the best emerging screenwriting talent in film, tv, and shorts. The privately held company aggregates submissions for multiple writing awards, fellowships, programs, and competitions for film festivals, studios, and organizations, including the Humanitas Prize, The Writers Lab NYC, the Slamdance Film Festival, The Tracking Boards LaunchPad and more. Coverfly programs include Coverfly Virtual Live Reads, Coverfly Pitch Week, Coverfly Endorsed Writers Program, Coverfly Peer Notes Exchange, and Coverfly Submission Fee Waiver Program.