PLEASANT GROVE, UTAH and MUNICH, GERMANY, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- doTERRA today announced the appointment of Murray Smith as President of Europe, Eurasia, and the Middle East. As one of the first employees of doTERRA Europe, he has helped lead the market through double-digit year-over-year growth while helping to open several new countries each year.

David Stirling, Founding Executive and CEO, emphasized the tremendous growth and phenomenal Wellness Advocate leaders in the region as well as the market’s bright prospects, “The Board is confident in Murray’s abilities, experience, and judgment in this enhanced assignment, and we look forward to his ongoing contributions to the region’s growth.”

“Murray has been an integral part of doTERRA Europe since 2014,” said Kirk Jowers, EVP of Europe, Eurasia, and the Middle East. “His promotion reflects the incredible job he is doing, and the significant responsibilities he carries. We are grateful that Murray and Heidi will be moving to Munich, Germany so they can be more seamlessly integrated with our people and operations.”

During his 30-year professional career, Murray’s experience has spanned many disciplines in high-level roles, including strategy, operations, manufacturing, IT, sales, marketing, and geographic management. Originally from Canada, he and his family have lived in multiple countries, including Austria where he served as Managing Director of doTERRA Europe from 2015-2017. Murray served as vice president of Europe for doTERRA prior to his appointment as president.

“I am honored to continue my work in Europe and build the vision for doTERRA alongside so many great leaders,” said Murray. “Our focus is growth and strength, and it’s clear that we are moving in the right direction and will continue to do so. It is a great time to be with doTERRA, with so much energy and momentum created by wonderful Wellness Advocates and doTERRA employees.”

About doTERRA

dōTERRA® International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the Global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Therapeutic Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over eight million dōTERRA Wellness Advocates and customers. Through industry leading responsible sourcing practices, dōTERRA maintains the highest levels of quality, purity and sustainability in partnership with local growers around the world through Cō-Impact Sourcing®. The dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation®, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, offers resources and tools to global sourcing communities and charitable organizations for self-reliance, healthcare, education, sanitation, and the fight against human trafficking. Through the life-enhancing benefits of essential oils, dōTERRA is changing the world one drop, one person, one community at a time. To learn more, visit www.doterra.com.

Attachment

Kevin Wilson doTERRA kawilson@doterra.com