Dublin, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-woven Fabrics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher brings years of research experience to this 6th edition of the report. The 310-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Non-woven Fabrics Market to Reach US$41.7 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Non-woven Fabrics estimated at US$27.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$41.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Dry-Laid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.4% CAGR to reach US$9.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Spunmelt segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 41.7% share of the global Non-woven Fabrics market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Non-woven Fabrics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$9 Billion by the year 2027.



Wet-Laid Segment Corners a 21.7% Share in 2020



In the global Wet-Laid segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Autotech Nonwovens Pvt. Ltd.

Avgol Ltd.

Bayteks Tekstil San. ve Tic. A. S.

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Cygnus Group

DowDuPont, Inc.

Fibertex Nonwovens A/S

Fiberweb (India) Ltd.

Fitesa SA

Freudenberg & Co. KG

Hollingsworth & Vose Company

Hydroweb GmbH

Johns Manville Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Kt Exports (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Sunshine Nonwoven Fabric Co. Ltd.

Suominen Corporation

Toray Industries, Inc.

Umzamo Nonwovens (Pty) Ltd.

US Felt Company, Inc.

Total Companies Profiled: 58

