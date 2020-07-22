



Additionally, the Company Continues to Realize Material Progress with Respect to its Two Ongoing Biotechnology Initiatives

NEW YORK, NY, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnology initiatives, today confirmed that it is preparing for multiple major product launches during this current operating Quarter (July 1, 2020 – September 30, 2020) – 2ndFiscal Quarter of 2021. Over the course of the upcoming days and weeks, the Company will be both: launching its Rainbow Deluxe Sampler Pack (via its E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com ) and executing the national roll-out of its Tauri-Gum™ brand (in partnership with Mr. Checkout Distributors).

The Company has assembled a multi-faceted (influencer based) marketing program, to support the upcoming launch of its Rainbow Deluxe Sampler Pack (“Rainbow Pack”). The Rainbow Pack consists of One Blister Pack of each Tauri-Gum™ flavor (Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) and will be offered – exclusively on the Company’s E-Commerce website – at a price of $99.99

The Company is also working with great diligence, in preparation for the national roll out of its Tauri-Gum™ brand – in partnership with Mr. Checkout Distributors (“Mr. Checkout”). This national roll-out of Tauri-Gum™ will be supported by a national network of more than 1,100 independent Direct Store Delivery (“DSD”) Distributors that service approximately 200,000 stores and retail locations (“locations”) across the United States. These locations include major retail and convenience store chains with an emphasis on gas station convenience marts.

Link (Mr. Checkout/Tauri-Gum™): https://mrcheckout.net/tauri-gum/

Additionally, the Company continues to realize important and material progress with respect to its two ongoing Biotechnology Initiatives:

The Development of a Pharmaceutical Grade version of Tauri-Gum™(specifically designed for patients undergoing chemotherapy treatment)

The Collaboration Agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies Inc. to develop a rapid (nucleic acid based), multiplexed Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Test designed to exhibit superior performance

The Company expects to provide its shareholders with material updates (via press releases), over the course of both the short and intermediate terms.

Tauriga’s CEO Seth M. Shaw expressed, “The Company believes that these major upcoming product launches have the potential to be transformative – with respect to both revenue growth as well as the national prominence of its flagship Tauri-Gum™ brand. The Company continues to experience overall strength in its highest margin E-Commerce business segment, and in addition to that, is experiencing organic growth in its social media presence (i.e. Instagram Followers) and daily web traffic on its E-Commerce website. Equally exciting is the important progress that the Company has realized with respect to its two ongoing biotechnology initiatives. The Company is making important progress across the board and is looking forward to sharing this progress with both its shareholders and stakeholders.”

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum™, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is both Kosher certified and Vegan formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum™ Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate) & (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum™ Flavor: Peach-Lemon). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com ). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at www.tauriga.com

Complementary to the Company’s retail business, are its two ongoing biotechnology initiatives. The first one relates to the development of a Pharmaceutical grade version of Tauri-Gum™, for nausea regulation (specifically designed to help patients that are subjected to ongoing chemotherapy treatment). On March 18, 2020, the Company announced that it filed a provisional U.S. patent application covering its pharmaceutical grade version of Tauri-Gum™. The Patent, filed with the U.S.P.T.O. is Titled “MEDICATED CBD COMPOSITIONS, METHODS OF MANUFACTURING, AND METHODS OF TREATMENT”. The second one relates to a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies Inc. for the co-development of a rapid, multiplexed, Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) test with superior sensitivity and selectivity.

The Company is headquartered in New York City and operates a regional office in Barcelona, Spain. In addition, the Company operates a full time E-Commerce fulfillment center located in LaGrangeville, New York.

