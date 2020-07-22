Dublin, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Precision Guided Ammunition - Market and Technology Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Precision Guided Ammunitions are expected to be high in demand as they reduce the extent of destruction of collateral damage and it is, therefore, possible to protect non-combatants during the war. The development of PGMs has to some extent mitigated the difficult moral decisions which militaries had to make during the second world war with respect to carpet bombing. During the gulf war, the casualties suffered by civilians and soldiers due to precision-guided munitions was much lower compared to the previous wars in which the United States was involved.

Over the years, the U.S. military has relied on PGMs to execute ground, air, and naval military operations. PGMs have become ubiquitous in U.S military operations; funding for these weapons has increased dramatically from FY1998. In FY2021, the Department of Defense (DOD) requested approximately USD 4.1 billion for more than 41,337 weapons in 15 programs. DOD projects requested for approximately USD 3.3 billion for 20,456 weapons in FY2022, USD 3.9 billion for 23,306 weapons in FY2023, USD 3.9 billion for 18,376 weapons in FY2024, and USD 3.6 billion for 16,325 weapons in FY2025.

The total Global market for Precision Guided Ammunitions is estimated at around USD 31-32 Billion in 2020 and the market is expected to grow to around USD 67-68 Billion by 2029. The CAGR of the market is accounted for at around 9%. Tactical Missiles are expected to account for around half of the market.

The key drivers, restraints and challenges which are expected to shape the Global Precision Guided Munitions market are covered in detail in the report.

The key technologies which could have an impact on the Precision Guided Munitions Market have been covered in detail.

The top ten countries have been analyzed in detail with respect to their import and exports of Precision Guided Munition platforms and segmented unit wise data from 2006-2018.

Porter's Five Forces and the PEST of the Global Precision Guided Munitions market have been covered in the report.

The high growth markets have been identified in the Opportunity Analysis Chapter.

The market has been forecasted from 2020-2029 considering all the factor, which is expected to impact the market.

The Scenario Analysis Chapter covers the key scenarios and their impacts on the forecast chapter.

The new players in the Precision Guided Ammunitions market and the potential entrants into this market can use this report to understand the key market trends that are expected to shape this market in the next few years.

The Market Analysis Chapter covers the Key Drivers, Restraints and Challenges of the Precision Guided Ammunitions Report. The PEST and Porter's five forces are covered in detail in this report.

The key technologies that could impact the Precision Guided Ammunition Market have been covered in detail.

The report can be used by sales and marketing team to formulate their medium- and long-term strategies and to reconfirm their short-term plans.

The forecast chapter would help the sales team to formulate their medium-term sales plan.

The report would help the sales and the marketing team to understand the key segments across the top ten countries which have been analyzed in the report.

The Opportunity Analysis chapter identifies the key hot spots within the Global Precision Guided Ammunition Market.

The company profiles include financials, latest news, contracts and SWOT for around 10 companies.

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective

1.2 Market Introduction

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Methodology

1.5 Scenario-based Forecast

1.6 Who will benefit from this report?

1.6.1 Business Leaders & Business Developers

1.6.2 PGM Professionals

1.6.3 Policy Makers, Budget Planners and Decision Makers

1.6.4 Civil Government Leaders & Planners

1.6.5 Financial analysts, Investors, Consultants

1.7 Language

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Precision Guided Munitions (PGM) Market Trends and Insights

2.2 Top Five Major Findings

2.3 Major Conclusion

2.4 Important Tables and Graphs

3 Current Market Overview of the Global Precision Guided Munitions Market

3.1 Market Overview

3.1.1 Current Market Overview

3.1.2 Precision Weapons and National Security Decision Making

3.1.3 Precision Attack vs Light Infantry

3.2 Types of Precision Guided Munitions

3.2.1 Inertial Guided Weapons

3.2.2 Radio Controlled Weapons

3.2.3 Infrared Guided Electro-optical weapons

3.2.4 Laser Guided Weapons

3.2.5 Radar Guided Weapons

3.2.6 Satellite Guided Weapons

3.2.7 Moving Target Artillery Round (MTAR)

3.2.8 Cannon and Mortar launched guided projectiles

3.3 PGM Components

3.3.1 Seeker or Guidance Unit

3.3.2 Tracker or control Unit

4 Market Technologies

4.1 Precision Guidance Kit - Modernization (PGK-M)

4.2 Guided Small arms

4.3 Advanced Guidance Concepts

4.4 Chip Scale Atomic Clock

4.5 Precision Inertial Navigation System

4.6 Extreme Accuracy Tasked Ordinance (EXACTO)

4.7 Shortwave Advanced Infrared

4.8 Loitering Munition

4.9 Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile

4.10 Massive Ordnance Penetrators (Bunker Busters)

5 Market Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 JDAM

5.3 Small Diameter Bomb

5.4 Small Diameter Bomb 2

5.5 AGM-114 Hellfire

5.6 AGM-169 JAGM

5.7 JASSM

5.8 LRASM

5.9 AARGM

5.10 GMLRS

5.11 ATACMS

5.12 PrSM

5.13 Tomahawk

5.14 SM-6

5.15 NSM

5.16 M-982 Excalibur

5.17 Conclusion

5.18 EU Programs

5.18.1 Vulcano

5.18.2 SMArt 155

5.18.3 Katara

6 Market Dynamics

6.1 Drivers

6.1.1 Increased defense spending

6.1.2 Increased global conflicts

6.1.3 Human Rights

6.1.4 Rising asymmetric warfare

6.1.5 Military modernization

6.1.6 Technological Advancements

6.1.7 Indigenous Developments

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Integration Issues

6.2.2 High Lifecycle Cost

6.2.3 Training

6.2.4 Rise in electronic warfare

6.3 Restraints

6.3.1 Regulations

6.3.2 High Procurement Cost

7 PEST

7.1 Political

7.2 Economic

7.3 Social

7.4 Technological

8 Porter's Five Forces

8.1 Buyer's Bargaining Power

8.1.1 Buyer switching cost

8.1.2 Price Sensitivity

8.1.3 Differential Advantage

8.2 Supplier's Bargaining Power

8.2.1 Supplier switching cost

8.2.2 Supplier concentration to firm concentration ratio

8.2.3 Supplier competition

8.3 Threat of New Entrants

8.3.1 Brand Equity

8.3.2 Barriers to Entry

8.3.3 Economies of scale

8.3.4 Capital Requirements

8.4 Threat of Substitutes

8.4.1 Buyer propensity to substitute

8.4.2 Availability of close substitutes

8.4.3 Perceived level of product differentiation

8.5 Rivalry Among Competitors

8.5.1 Advertising expense

8.5.2 Sustainable competitive advantage through innovation

9 Country Analysis

9.1 China

9.1.1 Introduction

9.1.2 Forecasted Spending on PGM (in USD Billion)

9.1.3 Import

9.1.4 Export

9.2 France

9.3 Sweden

9.4 United Kingdom

9.5 Germany

9.6 Ukraine

9.7 South Africa

9.8 Israel

9.9 Russia

9.10 United States

9.11 Conclusion

10 Global Precision Guided Munition to 2029 By Region

10.1 Total Global Market by Region to 2029

10.2 Total Global Market by Region (By Product) to 2029

10.2.1 North America

10.2.2 Europe

10.2.3 APAC

10.2.4 Middle East

10.2.5 LATAM

10.2.6 RoW

10.3 Total Global Market by Region (By Speed) to 2029

10.3.1 North America

10.3.2 Europe

10.3.3 APAC

10.3.4 Middle East

10.3.5 LATAM

10.3.6 RoW

10.4 Total Global Market by Technology to 2029

10.5 Total Global Market by Technology (By Type) to 2029

10.5.1 Infrared

10.5.2 Semi Active Laser

10.5.3 Inertial Navigation System (INS)

10.5.4 Global Positioning System (GPS)

10.5.5 Radar Homing

10.5.6 Anti-Radiation

10.5.7 Others

10.6 Total Global Market by Technology (By Speed) to 2029

10.6.1 Infrared

10.6.2 Semi Active Laser

10.6.3 Inertial Navigation System (INS)

10.6.4 Global Positioning System (GPS)

10.6.5 Radar Homing

10.6.6 Anti-Radiation

10.6.7 Others

10.7 Total Global Market by Product to 2029

10.8 Total Global Market by Product (By Technology) to 2029

10.8.1 Tactical Missiles

10.8.2 Guided Rocket

10.8.3 Guided Artillery

10.8.4 Loitering Munition

11 Scenario Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Scenario Analysis 1

11.1 Scenario Analysis 2

12 Opportunity Analysis

12.1 By Region

12.1 By Technology

12.2 By Product

13 Corona impact on Precision guided munitions market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Corona Scenario - 1

13.3 Corona Scenario - 2

13.4 Corona Scenario - 3

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Norinco

14.1.1 Company profile

14.1.2 Products & Services

14.1.3 Segment Revenue

14.1.4 Financial info (revenues, profit last 5 years)

14.1.5 Recent contract wins

14.1.6 Recent Projects Completed

14.1.7 Strategic Alliances

14.1.8 SWOT Analysis

14.2 Rheinmetall Group

14.3 Elbit Systems

14.4 Northrop Grumman

14.5 Lockheed Martin

14.6 Raytheon

14.7 General Dynamics

14.8 Saab AB

14.9 Boeing

14.10 BAE Systems

