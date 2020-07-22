New York, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "FinTech Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05934393/?utm_source=GNW





Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the FinTech market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The global FinTech market opportunities and strategies to 2030 report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers the following chapters



• Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report

• Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

• Introduction - The introduction section of the report gives brief introduction about segmentation by geography and segmentation by service, by end-user and by technology.

• Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the FinTech market. This chapter includes different services covered in the report and basic definitions.

• Value Chain Analysis – The value chain analysis section of the report describes the different entities involved in the market.

• Product Analysis – The product analysis section of the report describes the leading products/services in the market along with key features and differentiators for those products/services.

• Customer Information– This chapters covers recent customers’ trends/preferences in the global FinTech market.

• Trends And Strategies – This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global FinTech market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

• Startup Company Scenario – This chapter provides information about the top startups in the market along with their revenues, funding and investments.

• Evolution Of FinTech – This section provides an insight about how the market has evolved over the years. It provides detailed understanding of the market from 1866 to the current scenario. A future outlook is also provided.

• FinTech Vs TechFins – This chapter provides an analysis and comparison about TechFins and FinTech companies.

• Impact of CoVID-19 – This section describes the impact of COVID-19 on the FinTech market.

• Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2015-2019) and forecast (2023F, 2025F, 2030F) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and restrain the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

• Regional Analysis – This section contains the historic (2015-2019), forecast (2019-2023F, 2025F, 2030F) market value and growth and market share comparison by region.

• Market Segmentation – This section contains the market values (2015-2019, 2019-2023F, 2025F, 2030F) and analysis for segment by type in the market.

• Regional Market Size And Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2019), historic and forecast (2015-2019, and 2023F, 2025F, 2030F) market values, and growth and market share comparison of major countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa).

• Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global FinTech market, estimated market shares and company profiles of the leading players.

• Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

• Future Outlook and Potential Analysis – This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

• Conclusions And Recommendations – This section provides the conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section provides insights on the product, place, price and promotion recommendations for the FinTech market.

• Appendix – This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.



Markets Covered:



The global FinTech market is segmented into -

By Type Of Service: Insurance; Payments; Fund Transfer; Wealth Management; Personal Finance; Personal Loans; Others

By Type Of Service Provider: Payment Processors; Securities Brokerages And Investment Firms; Banks; Non-Banking Financial Companies; Others

By Type Of Technology: Mobile Commerce And Transfers; Robotic Process Automation; Data Analytics; Others



Companies Mentioned: PayPal Holdings, Inc.; Ant Financial Services Group; Tencent Holdings Ltd.; Square, Inc; Envestnet, Inc.



Countries: China, Japan, India, Australia, USA, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Russia, South Korea, Indonesia



Regions: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa



Time series: Five years historic and forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.



Reasons to Purchase

• Outperform competitors using accurate up to date demand-side dynamics information.

• Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

• Identify growth segments for investment.

• Facilitate decision making on the basis of historic and forecast data and the drivers and restraints on the market.

• Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

• Stay abreast of the latest customer and market research findings

• Benchmark performance against key competitors.

• Develop strategies based on likely future developments.

• Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

• Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

• Gain a global perspective on the development of the market.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05934393/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001