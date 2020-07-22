Pune, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global agritourism market is anticipated to exhibit astonishing growth in the near future because of the rising government initiatives to refine agriculture economy through agritourism. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™, in a recently published report, titled, “Agritourism Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Direct-market, Education & Experience, and Event & Recreation), and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2027.” The report further mentions that the market size was USD 69.24 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 117.37 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.42% during the forecast period (2020-2027).





Gain More Insights into this Industry with Impact of COVID-19 Analysis: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/agritourism-market-103297







The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry severely. But, due to relaxations in the lockdown measures, numerous companies have begun their production processes. However, they are maintaining social distancing and low workforce to prevent the spread of this deadly infection. Our specially curated reports would help you in better understanding the scenario of various markets. This way, you will be able to adopt the most appropriate strategy to gain success in business.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the growth drivers and obstacles in this market?

What are the opportunities and challenges in this market?

Which segment is expected to lead in the coming years?

Which region is anticipated to dominate in the near future?

Which strategies are being adopted by companies to promote agro-tourism?





Get Sample PDF Brochure with “Short-Term and Long-Term Impacts of COVID-19” on the market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/agritourism-market-103297







Drivers & Restraints-

Transformation of Properties into Agritourism Destinations by Farmers to Aid Growth

Tourism and recreational activities help in generating high revenue for the agricultural farms worldwide. Hence, nowadays, various farm owners are shifting towards transforming their properties into agriculture tourism destinations at a fast pace. This is a major agritourism market growth driver. The Census of Agriculture data, for instance, declared that in the U.S., between the period of 2002 and 2017, these revenues tripled from farms. This proves that investments in the agro-tourism business are surging rapidly as the farmers are suffering huge losses on account of low productivity of crops.

How will COVID-19 Pandemic Impact the Global Market?

The present outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the tourism sector.

Lockdown measures, as well as the complete halt in transportation in many countries across the globe have majorly affected this industry.

The market statistics is unpredictable owing to the uncertainty associated with this situation.

But, the growth is likely to revive in the near future stoked by the improvements in this situation.



Fortune Business Insights™ presents a list of all the prominent companies operating in the global Agritourism Market. They are as follows:

Liberty Hill Farm - United States

Harvest Travel International – United States

Farm to Farm International – New Zealand

STAR Destinations – United States

Stita Group – United Kingdom

Select Holidays – Canada

Agritours Canada Inc. – Canada

Kisima Safaris – Kenya

Field Farm Tours Limited – United Kingdom

Greenmount Travel – Australia



Segments-

Direct-market Agritourism Segment to Gain from Rising Sales of Farm Products

In terms of type, the direct-market segment generated 36.06% in terms of agritourism market share. This growth is attributable to the rising government investments to enhance the agricultural economy. The agencies are aiming to surge sales of farm products to achieve their goals. Many tourists admiring the rural lifestyle are seeking to purchase authentic farm products and services while visiting the farms. It would further help in augmenting the economy of farmers. Since the past few years, several farm owners have been offering a wide range of vegetables, fruits, and other farm-grown products to tourists. This factor would also contribute to the growth of this segment in the coming years.

Regional Analysis-

Europe to Remain at the Forefront Backed by Adoption of Unique Promotional Strategies

Geographically, Europe held USD 32.59 billion in terms of revenue in 2019 and is set to dominate the market throughout the forthcoming years. This growth is mainly attributable to the increasing interest of international and domestic tourists in on-farm agritourism for educational and recreational purposes. In addition to that, the immense governmental support, amplification of product ranges sold at the farms, and state-of-the-art strategies for promoting the sales of farm products and services would contribute to the market growth in this region.





Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/agritourism-market-103297







Competitive Landscape-

Key Companies Engage in Collaborative Efforts to Gain Competitive Edge

The market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous small, medium, and large sized companies operating from various parts of the world. They are mainly focusing on collaborating with local start-ups to promote their businesses and generate more income for the farmers.

Below are two of the significant industry developments:

2019 : Field Farm Tours, specialist in the organization of farming based tours worldwide headquartered in the U.K., organized the Devon World Conference, IFMA Pre & Post Tours, World Charolais Congress, Red Poll World Conference, and the 4 th World Guernsey Conference to accelerate its revenue and strengthen their position.





: Field Farm Tours, specialist in the organization of farming based tours worldwide headquartered in the U.K., organized the Devon World Conference, IFMA Pre & Post Tours, World Charolais Congress, Red Poll World Conference, and the 4 World Guernsey Conference to accelerate its revenue and strengthen their position. January 2017: Stayzilla, a homestay network in India, joined hands with the Agri Tourism Development Company (ATDC) to promote agritourism home stays in the country. It would help the company in broadening its footprint in the field of rural tourism.





Order a Complete Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103297







Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Formology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Tourism Market Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Global Agritourism Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Direct-market Agritourism Education & Experience Agritourism Event & Recreation Agritourism By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!!!





Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/agritourism-market-103297





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Commercial Seed Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Genetically, Modified Seeds, Conventional Seeds), Crop Type (Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables) and Regional Forecast 2018-2025



Crop Protection Chemicals Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides), Origin (Synthetic Chemicals, Bio-based) and Regional Forecast 2018-2025



Seed Treatment Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Synthetic Chemicals, Biologicals), By Function (Seed Protection, Seed Enhancement), By Application Technique (Seed Coating, Seed Dressing, Seed Pelleting), By Stage of Seed Treatment (On-Farm, Off-Farm), By Crop Type (Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Crops), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025



Biostimulants Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Source (Microbial and Non-microbial), By Active Ingredients (Seaweed Extracts, Humic Substances, Vitamins & Amino Acids, Microbial Amendments, and Others), By Application (Foliar Treatment, Soil Treatment, and Seed Treatment), By Crop (Row Crops, Fruits & Vegetables, Turf & Ornamentals), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026



Biofertilizers Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Nitrogen Fixing, Phosphate Solubilizers, and Others), Microorganism (Rhizobium, Azotobacter, Azospirillum, Pseudomonas, Bacillus, VAM, and Others), Application (Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, and Others), By Crop, and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Microbial Genus (Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, Yeast, and other microbes), By Application (Ruminant, Poultry, Swine, Aquaculture, Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026



Specialty Fertilizers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Controlled-release Fertilizers, Water-soluble Fertilizers, Agricultural Micronutrients, and Customized Fertilizers), Application Method (Soil, Foliar, and Fertigation), Crop Type (Cereals, Pulses & Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables, and Turf & Ornamentals), and Regional Forecasts, 2019 – 2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-agritourism-market-10108

