Paris, July 22, 2020﻿





HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 AVAILABLE



Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING), the global leader in seamless payment, reported having published and filed today with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the AMF), its half-year financial report as of June 30, 2020.

The report is available on the Ingenico website: www.ingenico.com/finance under “Regulated information”.

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 – ING) is shaping the future of payments for sustainable and inclusive growth. As a global leader in seamless payments, we provide merchants with smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels and enable simplification of payments and deliver customer promises. We are the trusted and proactive world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to the world’s best-known global brands. We have a global footprint with more than 8,000 employees, 90 nationalities and a commercial presence in 170 countries. Our international community of payment experts anticipates the evolutions of commerce and consumer lifestyles to provide our clients with leading-edge complete solutions wherever they are needed.

www.ingenico.com

@ingenico

For more experts’ views, visit our blog.

Contacts / Ingenico Group

Investors

Laurent Marie - VP Investor Relations & Financial Communication

(T): +33 (0)1 58 01 83 24

laurent.marie@ingenico.com

Media

Hélène Carlander - PR Officer

(T): +33 (0)7 72 25 96 04

helene.carlander@ingenico.com

Attachment