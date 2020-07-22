Dublin, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Grocery: Lessons from Asia's Response to COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, online grocery became a vital element of people's lives. However, e-commerce infrastructure is very different across markets, leading to large variations in out-of-stocks as demand surged. This briefing uses case studies from the world's most developed countries in e-commerce - China and South Korea - to showcase best practices during crisis-buying scenarios.
Online Grocery: Lessons from Asia's Response to COVID-19 offers an insight into the development of the market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading and emerging companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.
