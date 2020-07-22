Dublin, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radiation-induced Esophagitis Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted radiation-induced esophagitis epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



It gives a thorough understanding of the RIE by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for RIE in the US, Europe, and Japan. Moreover, the report covers the detailed information of the radiation-induced esophagitis epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).



The radiation-induced esophagitis epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted RIE epidemiology scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



The report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.



Scope of the Report:

The radiation-induced esophagitis (RIE) report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The RIE report and model provide an overview of the global trends of RIE in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of RIE in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM concerning the patient population.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of radiation-induced esophagitis.

The report provides the segmentation of the Radiation-induced Esophagitis epidemiology

Report Highlights:

11-year Forecast of Radiation-induced Esophagitis Epidemiology

7MM Coverage

Incidence of Lung Cancer by Types

Stage-wise Incidence of NSCLC

Cases receiving CCRT/CRT

Acute Radiation-induced Esophagitis (ARIE) by Grade

Key Questions Answered:

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM concerning the patient population pertaining to radiation-induced esophagitis (RIE)? What are the key findings pertaining to the radiation-induced esophagitis (RIE) epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)? What would be the total number of patients of radiation-induced esophagitis (RIE) across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)? Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)? At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)? What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of radiation-induced esophagitis (RIE)? What are the currently available treatments of radiation-induced esophagitis (RIE)?

Reasons to buy:



Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global radiation-induced esophagitis (RIE) market.

Quantify patient populations in the global radiation-induced esophagitis (RIE) market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for radiation-induced esophagitis (RIE) therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of radiation-induced esophagitis (RIE) population by its epidemiology

The radiation-induced esophagitis (RIE) Epidemiology Model developed by the publisher is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Key Topics Covered:



1 Key Insights



2 Executive Summary of Radiation-induced Esophagitis (RIE)



3 SWOT Analysis for Radiation-induced Esophagitis



4 Radiation-induced Esophagitis Epidemiology Overview at a Glance

4.1 Patient Share (%) Distribution of Radiation-induced Esophagitis in 2017

4.2 Patient Share (%) Distribution of Radiation-induced Esophagitis in 2030



5 Radiation-induced Esophagitis Market Overview at a Glance

5.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Radiation-induced Esophagitis in 2017

5.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Radiation-induced Esophagitis in 2030



6 Disease Background and Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Types

6.3 Symptoms

6.4 Grading

6.5 Pathophysiology

6.6 Diagnosis



7 Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1 Key Findings

7.2 Total CRT Cases Suffering from ARIE in the 7MM

7.3 Assumptions and Rationale



8 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Radiation-induced Esophagitis

8.1 The United States

7.2 EU5 Countries

7.3 Germany

7.4 France

7.5 Italy

7.6 Spain

7.7 The United Kingdom

7.8 Japan



9 Treatment and Management



10 Case Study

Esophageal Stricture Following Radiation, Concurrent Immunochemotherapy, Treated With Hyperbaric Oxygen and Dilation



11 Patient Journey



10 Unmet Needs



11 Appendix

11.1 Report Methodology



12 Capabilities



13 Disclaimer



14 About the Publisher



