Dublin, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radiation-induced Esophagitis Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted radiation-induced esophagitis epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.
It gives a thorough understanding of the RIE by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for RIE in the US, Europe, and Japan. Moreover, the report covers the detailed information of the radiation-induced esophagitis epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).
The radiation-induced esophagitis epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted RIE epidemiology scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.
The report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.
1 Key Insights
2 Executive Summary of Radiation-induced Esophagitis (RIE)
3 SWOT Analysis for Radiation-induced Esophagitis
4 Radiation-induced Esophagitis Epidemiology Overview at a Glance
4.1 Patient Share (%) Distribution of Radiation-induced Esophagitis in 2017
4.2 Patient Share (%) Distribution of Radiation-induced Esophagitis in 2030
5 Radiation-induced Esophagitis Market Overview at a Glance
5.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Radiation-induced Esophagitis in 2017
5.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Radiation-induced Esophagitis in 2030
6 Disease Background and Overview
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Types
6.3 Symptoms
6.4 Grading
6.5 Pathophysiology
6.6 Diagnosis
7 Epidemiology and Patient Population
7.1 Key Findings
7.2 Total CRT Cases Suffering from ARIE in the 7MM
7.3 Assumptions and Rationale
8 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Radiation-induced Esophagitis
8.1 The United States
7.2 EU5 Countries
7.3 Germany
7.4 France
7.5 Italy
7.6 Spain
7.7 The United Kingdom
7.8 Japan
9 Treatment and Management
10 Case Study
Esophageal Stricture Following Radiation, Concurrent Immunochemotherapy, Treated With Hyperbaric Oxygen and Dilation
11 Patient Journey
10 Unmet Needs
11 Appendix
11.1 Report Methodology
12 Capabilities
13 Disclaimer
14 About the Publisher
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
