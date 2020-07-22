Dublin, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "eGRC Market by Component (Software and Services), Software (Usage and Type), Type (Policy Management, Compliance Management, Audit Management, Incident Management, and Risk Management), Business Function, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The pre-COVID 19 global enterprise governance, risk, and compliance (eGRC) market size is expected to grow from USD 32.6 billion in 2020 to USD 61.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 13.4%.



The major factors fueling the market growth include the growing need to meet stringent compliance mandates and get a holistic view of policy, risk and compliance data, and increasing data and security breaches. Moreover, the varying structure of regulatory policies may restraint the growth of the market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on components, the eGRC market is segmented into software and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The growth of the services segment is attributed to the growing need to support the adoption of eGRC solutions across industries. The services are becoming critical for the successful implementation and smooth running of eGRC solutions. Hence, the demand for various services such as training, consulting, and support is expected to increase in the eGRC market.

Finance segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The eGRCmarket, based on business functions, has been segmented into finance, information technology (IT), legal, and operations. The growth of the finance segment is attributed to the growing need for improving performance, streamlining business processes, reducing costs, and enhancing profit margins. Finance, being one of the internal functions of an organization, has to comply with various norms such as Sarbanes-Oxley, Basel II, Solvency II, and Dodd-Frank, which contribute to the increasing adoption of eGRC solutions.

Among regions, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Organizations across the region are looking for a framework that can help them effectively manage their Governance Risk Compliance (GRC) programs, as traditional methods are no longer adequate to manage and mitigate advanced cyberattacks, and manage compliances and risks. Therefore, industries across the region are focusing on the integration of eGRC solutions with their operations.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the eGRC Market

4.2 Market: Top 3 Verticals Post COVID-19

4.3 Market: Top 3 Verticals and Regions Post COVID-19

4.4 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market, by Vertical Post COVID-19



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Stringent Compliance Mandates

5.2.1.2 Growing need to Get a Holistic View of Data

5.2.1.3 Growing Data and Security Breaches

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Varying Structure of Regulatory Policies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Integration of Ai and Blockchain Technology into Grc Solutions

5.2.3.2 Growing Number of Acquisitions and Partnerships

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Providing a Comprehensive eGRC Solution

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 Introduction

5.3.1.1 Use Case: Scenario 1

5.3.1.2 Use Case: Scenario 2

5.3.1.3 Use Case: Scenario 3

5.3.1.4 Use Case: Scenario 4

5.3.1.5 Use Case: Scenario 5

5.4 Some of the Acquisitions from 2015 - 2019

5.5 Regulatory Implications

5.5.1 Introduction

5.6 Non-Financial Acts and Regulation



6 Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.3 Services



7 Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance Market, by Deployment Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecast by Deployment Mode, 2014-2025

7.2 Cloud

7.2.1 Cloud: Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance Market Drivers

7.2.2 Cloud: COVID-19 Market Drivers

7.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025

7.3 On-Premises

7.3.1 on Premises: Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance Market Drivers

7.3.2 on Premises: COVID-19 Market Drivers

7.3.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025



8 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market, by Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecast by Organization Size, 2014-2025

8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

8.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Businesses: Market Drivers

8.2.2 Small and Medium-Sized Businesses: COVID-19 Market Driver

8.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025

8.3 Large Enterprises

8.3.1 Large Enterprises: eGRC Market Drivers

8.3.2 Large Enterprises: COVID-19 Market Drivers

8.3.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025



9 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market, by Business Function

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecast by Business Function, 2014-2025

9.2 Finance

9.2.1 Finance: Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance Market Drivers

9.2.2 Finance: COVID-19 Impact

9.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025

9.3 Information Technology

9.3.1 Information Technology: Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance Market Drivers

9.3.2 Information Technology: COVID-19 Impact

9.3.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025

9.4 Legal

9.4.1 Legal: Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance Market Drivers

9.4.2 Legal: COVID-19 Impact

9.4.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025

9.5 Operations

9.5.1 Operations: Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance Market Drivers

9.5.2 Operations: COVID-19 Impact

9.5.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025



10 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecast by Vertical, 2014-2025

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.2.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance Market Drivers

10.2.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: COVID-19 Impact

10.2.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025

10.3 Construction and Engineering

10.3.1 Construction and Engineering: Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance Market Drivers

10.3.2 Construction and Engineering: COVID-19 Impact

10.3.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025

10.4 Energy and Utilities

10.4.1 Energy and Utilities: Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance Market Drivers

10.4.2 Energy and Utilties: COVID-19 Impact

10.4.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025

10.5 Government

10.5.1 Government: Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance Market Drivers

10.5.2 Government: COVID-19 Impact

10.5.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025

10.6 Healthcare

10.6.1 Healthcare: Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance Market Drivers

10.6.2 Healthcare: COVID-19 Impact

10.6.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025

10.7 Manufacturing

10.7.1 Manufacturing: Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance Market Drivers

10.7.2 Manufacturing: COVID-19 Impact

10.7.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025

10.8 Mining and Natural Resources

10.8.1 Mining and Natural Resources: Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance Market Drivers

10.8.2 Mining and Natural Resources: COVID-19 Impact

10.8.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025

10.9 Retail and Consumer Goods

10.9.1 Retail and Consumer Goods: Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance Market Drivers

10.9.2 Retail and Consumer Goods: COVID-19 Impact

10.9.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025

10.10 Telecom and IT

10.10.1 Telecom and IT: Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance Market Drivers

10.10.2 Telecom and IT: COVID-19 Impact

10.10.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025

10.11 Transportation and Logistics

10.11.1 Transportation and Logistics: Enterprise Governance Risk and Compliance Market Drivers

10.11.2 Transportation and Logistics: COVID-19 Impact

10.11.3 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025

10.12 Other Verticals

10.12.1 Market Estimates and Forecast by Region 2014-2025



11 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.2.1 Visionary Leaders

12.2.2 Innovators

12.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.4 Emerging Companies



13 Company Profiles

13.1 IBM

13.2 Microsoft

13.3 Oracle

13.4 SAP

13.5 SAS Institute

13.6 Thomson Reuters

13.7 Wolters Kluwer

13.8 Dell EMC

13.9 FIS

13.10 Metricstream

13.11 Software AG

13.12 Sai Global

13.13 Processgene

13.14 Logicmanager

13.15 Ideagen

13.16 Navex Global

13.17 Mega International

13.18 Alyne

13.19 Other Major Players in the eGRC Market

14 Adjacent Markets



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tzfhq8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900