Dublin, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market by Type, Animal, By Geography - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Globally the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market are growing at CAGR of ~6.2% during the forecast period of 2020-2026. There are two major factors that are driving the market such as increasing research and development practices to develop antibiotics & hormones and non-antibiotic growth enhancers and rise in climate change and animal epidemics.



The animal growth promoters and performance enhancers are types of chemicals and drugs which enhance the growth of animals. These enhancers help majorly to digest food more effectively and enable animals to grow faster which improves the productivity of the animals. In addition to this these chemicals and drugs provide protection against various types of microbial diseases among animals.



The animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market report include various segments including:

Animal Type

Poultry

Swine

Livestock

Aquatic animals

Other animals

Type of Drug/Chemicals

Antibiotics

Non-Antibiotics

Prebiotics & Probiotics

Phytogenics

Feed Enzymes

Hormones

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World

In the animal type segment, the poultry segment accounted for the largest market share in animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market due to increasing demand for meat and egg, and advanced diet plans in poultry farming.



Further, based on the type of chemical/drug segment the non-antibiotic segment accounted for the largest share in the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market due to its economic benefits, wide range of substances, environmental sustainability and increasing regulations on antibiotics and hormones.



Moreover, animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market segmented by four regions including North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. Further, the regional analysis includes country-level analysis for animal growth promoters and performance enhancers. The Asia Pacific is one of the major contributors in the market due to high population as well as a large number of animal product companies in this region. North America is accounted second-largest share in the market due to increasing awareness about animal growth and performance enhancers and increase in livestock population.



Globally these animal growth promoters and performance enhancers play an important role in the agricultural sector due to increasing income from the livestock and poultry farming. Which increase the demand for animal growth promoters and performance enhancers. However, the stringent government rules and regulations in some regions for animal growth promoters and performance enhancers hinder the demand for animal growth promoters and performance enhancers.



This report will help the market players to understand the key market trends, market dynamics, and dynamic need of the end-users. The qualitative and quantitative analysis enhances the user experience of the report:

The competitive analysis of the major players enables users to understand the dynamic strategies such as product innovation, partnerships, merger & acquisitions and joint ventures of the key players

This report also provides the SWOT analysis, portfolio analysis, capability analysis of the leading players

The report will also help the research organization of Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers to support their drug discovery and development activities

Quantitative analysis of the market enables users to understand the actual facts of the market across four major regions



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Industry Overview

2.2. Industry Trends



3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. PEST Analysis

3.4. Porter Five Forces

3.5. Related Markets



4. Market Characterisitics

4.1. Market Evolution

4.2. Market Trends and Impact

4.3. Advantages/Disadvantages of Market

4.4. Regulatory Impact

4.5. Market Segmentation

4.6. Market Dynamics

4.6.1. Drivers

4.6.2. Restraints

4.6.3. Opportunities

4.7. DRO - Impact Analysis



5. Animal Type: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Poultry

5.3. Swine,

5.4. Livestock

5.5. Aquatic animals

5.6. Other animals



6. Type of Drug: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. Antibiotic Growth Promoters

6.3. Non-Antibiotics

6.3.1. Prebiotics & Probiotics

6.3.2. Phytogenics

6.3.3. Feed Enzymes

6.3.4. Hormones



7. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.5. Rest of the World



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis

8.2. Market Developments

8.3. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

8.4. Product Launches and execution



9. Vendor Profiles

9.1. Elanco Animal Health Inc

9.2. Royal DSM N.V

9.3. Cargill, Inc

9.4. Merck & Co., Inc

9.5. Alltech, Inc

9.6. Vetoquinol

9.7. Bupo Animal Health

9.8. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

9.9. Chr. Hansen

9.10. Novus International, Inc



10. Companies to Watch

10.1. Erber AG

10.2. Kemin Industries

10.3. Associated British Foods PLC

10.4. Nutreco, Erber AG

10.5. BASF SE

10.6. Phibro Animal Health Corporation

10.7. Evonik Industries AG

10.8. Bluestar Adisseo Company

10.9. Land O'lakes, Inc

10.10. Lallemand Inc.



11. Analyst Opinion



12. Annexure



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qbr6ml

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900