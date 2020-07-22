Dublin, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market by Type, Animal, By Geography - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Globally the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market are growing at CAGR of ~6.2% during the forecast period of 2020-2026. There are two major factors that are driving the market such as increasing research and development practices to develop antibiotics & hormones and non-antibiotic growth enhancers and rise in climate change and animal epidemics.
The animal growth promoters and performance enhancers are types of chemicals and drugs which enhance the growth of animals. These enhancers help majorly to digest food more effectively and enable animals to grow faster which improves the productivity of the animals. In addition to this these chemicals and drugs provide protection against various types of microbial diseases among animals.
The animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market report include various segments including:
In the animal type segment, the poultry segment accounted for the largest market share in animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market due to increasing demand for meat and egg, and advanced diet plans in poultry farming.
Further, based on the type of chemical/drug segment the non-antibiotic segment accounted for the largest share in the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market due to its economic benefits, wide range of substances, environmental sustainability and increasing regulations on antibiotics and hormones.
Moreover, animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market segmented by four regions including North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. Further, the regional analysis includes country-level analysis for animal growth promoters and performance enhancers. The Asia Pacific is one of the major contributors in the market due to high population as well as a large number of animal product companies in this region. North America is accounted second-largest share in the market due to increasing awareness about animal growth and performance enhancers and increase in livestock population.
Globally these animal growth promoters and performance enhancers play an important role in the agricultural sector due to increasing income from the livestock and poultry farming. Which increase the demand for animal growth promoters and performance enhancers. However, the stringent government rules and regulations in some regions for animal growth promoters and performance enhancers hinder the demand for animal growth promoters and performance enhancers.
This report will help the market players to understand the key market trends, market dynamics, and dynamic need of the end-users. The qualitative and quantitative analysis enhances the user experience of the report:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Industry Outlook
2.1. Industry Overview
2.2. Industry Trends
3. Market Snapshot
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Market Outlook
3.3. PEST Analysis
3.4. Porter Five Forces
3.5. Related Markets
4. Market Characterisitics
4.1. Market Evolution
4.2. Market Trends and Impact
4.3. Advantages/Disadvantages of Market
4.4. Regulatory Impact
4.5. Market Segmentation
4.6. Market Dynamics
4.6.1. Drivers
4.6.2. Restraints
4.6.3. Opportunities
4.7. DRO - Impact Analysis
5. Animal Type: Market Size & Analysis
5.1. Overview
5.2. Poultry
5.3. Swine,
5.4. Livestock
5.5. Aquatic animals
5.6. Other animals
6. Type of Drug: Market Size & Analysis
6.1. Overview
6.2. Antibiotic Growth Promoters
6.3. Non-Antibiotics
6.3.1. Prebiotics & Probiotics
6.3.2. Phytogenics
6.3.3. Feed Enzymes
6.3.4. Hormones
7. Geography: Market Size & Analysis
7.1. Overview
7.2. North America
7.3. Europe
7.4. Asia Pacific
7.5. Rest of the World
8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis
8.2. Market Developments
8.3. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships
8.4. Product Launches and execution
9. Vendor Profiles
9.1. Elanco Animal Health Inc
9.2. Royal DSM N.V
9.3. Cargill, Inc
9.4. Merck & Co., Inc
9.5. Alltech, Inc
9.6. Vetoquinol
9.7. Bupo Animal Health
9.8. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
9.9. Chr. Hansen
9.10. Novus International, Inc
10. Companies to Watch
10.1. Erber AG
10.2. Kemin Industries
10.3. Associated British Foods PLC
10.4. Nutreco, Erber AG
10.5. BASF SE
10.6. Phibro Animal Health Corporation
10.7. Evonik Industries AG
10.8. Bluestar Adisseo Company
10.9. Land O'lakes, Inc
10.10. Lallemand Inc.
11. Analyst Opinion
12. Annexure
