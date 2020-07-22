Dublin, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Apheresis Market By: Product Type, Application, Technology, and Region - Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The apheresis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~7.7% during the forecast period 2019-2026. The expansion of this market can be attributed to the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, an increase in the surgical procedures and the growing cases of accident or injury.



However, the market is constrained by the high cost of its procedures, lack of skilled professionals and its awareness, especially in the under-developed countries. The ongoing pandemic duly points out to the dire need of investment in the healthcare sector. The treatment by the transfusion with convalescent plasma has resurfaced to fight this deadly disease due to its potential merits. There is empirical data available on its benefits and the high potential of this method in the health industry.



Apheresis is a medical procedure which deals with removing the blood from the body of a patient or donor, for separating some required individual components from it while simultaneously reintroduces the remaining blood into the body of the donor or patient.



The scope of Apheresis market is defined by products devices, applications, procedure, technology and region. The following report closely analyses this trend in this market by capturing details of the investment, growth opportunities, and government initiatives in the upcoming years. The focus is also on some key challenges and their impact on the market. Therefore, it is a useful tool for the key stakeholders to study this market comprehensively.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Industry Overview

2.2. Industry Trends



3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. PEST Analysis

3.4. Porter Five Forces

3.5. Related Markets



4. Market Characterisitics

4.1. Market Evolution

4.2. Market Trends and Impact

4.3. Advantages/Disadvantages of Market

4.4. Regulatory Impact

4.5. Market Offerings

4.6. Market Segmentation

4.7. Market Dynamics

4.7.1. Drivers

4.7.2. Restraints

4.7.3. Opportunities

4.8. DRO - Impact Analysis



5. Product: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Devices

5.3. Disposables



6. Application: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. Plasmapheresis

6.3. Plateletpheresis

6.4. Erythrocytapheresis

6.5. Leukapheresis

6.6. Photopheresis



7. Technology: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. Overview

7.2. Membrane Filtration

7.3. Centrifugation



8. Method: Market Size & Analysis

8.1. Overview

8.2. Automated Blood Collection

8.3. Therapeutic Apheresis



9. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

9.1. Overview

9.2. North America

9.3. Europe

9.4. Asia Pacific

9.5. Rest of the World



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis

10.2. Market Developments

10.3. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

10.4. Product Launches and execution



11. Vendor Profiles

11.1. Mallinckrodt Plc

11.2. Medicap Clinic GmbH

11.3. LMB Technologie GmbH

11.4. Bioelettronica Srl

11.5. Infomed

11.6. B. Braun Melsungen AG

11.7. Cerus Corporation

11.8. Kaneka Corporation

11.9. Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc.

11.10. Nikkiso Co., Ltd.



12. Companies to Watch

12.1. Macopharma SA

12.2. Miltenyi Biotec

12.3. Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

12.4. Medica Spa

12.5. Cytosorbents Corporation

12.6. Toray Medical Co., Ltd.

12.7. Terumo BCT, Inc.

12.8. Fresenius Se & Co. KGaA

12.9. Haemonetics Corporation

12.10. Baxter International Inc.

12.11. Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd



13. Analyst Opinion



14. Annexure

14.1. Report Scope

14.2. Market Definitions

14.3. Research Methodology

14.3.1. Data Collation and In-house Estimation

14.3.2. Market Triangulation

14.3.3. Forecasting

14.4. Report Assumptions

14.5. Declarations

14.6. Stakeholders

14.7. Abbreviations

