The "Apheresis Market By: Product Type, Application, Technology, and Region - Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The apheresis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~7.7% during the forecast period 2019-2026. The expansion of this market can be attributed to the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, an increase in the surgical procedures and the growing cases of accident or injury.
However, the market is constrained by the high cost of its procedures, lack of skilled professionals and its awareness, especially in the under-developed countries. The ongoing pandemic duly points out to the dire need of investment in the healthcare sector. The treatment by the transfusion with convalescent plasma has resurfaced to fight this deadly disease due to its potential merits. There is empirical data available on its benefits and the high potential of this method in the health industry.
Apheresis is a medical procedure which deals with removing the blood from the body of a patient or donor, for separating some required individual components from it while simultaneously reintroduces the remaining blood into the body of the donor or patient.
The scope of Apheresis market is defined by products devices, applications, procedure, technology and region. The following report closely analyses this trend in this market by capturing details of the investment, growth opportunities, and government initiatives in the upcoming years. The focus is also on some key challenges and their impact on the market. Therefore, it is a useful tool for the key stakeholders to study this market comprehensively.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Industry Outlook
2.1. Industry Overview
2.2. Industry Trends
3. Market Snapshot
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Market Outlook
3.3. PEST Analysis
3.4. Porter Five Forces
3.5. Related Markets
4. Market Characterisitics
4.1. Market Evolution
4.2. Market Trends and Impact
4.3. Advantages/Disadvantages of Market
4.4. Regulatory Impact
4.5. Market Offerings
4.6. Market Segmentation
4.7. Market Dynamics
4.7.1. Drivers
4.7.2. Restraints
4.7.3. Opportunities
4.8. DRO - Impact Analysis
5. Product: Market Size & Analysis
5.1. Overview
5.2. Devices
5.3. Disposables
6. Application: Market Size & Analysis
6.1. Overview
6.2. Plasmapheresis
6.3. Plateletpheresis
6.4. Erythrocytapheresis
6.5. Leukapheresis
6.6. Photopheresis
7. Technology: Market Size & Analysis
7.1. Overview
7.2. Membrane Filtration
7.3. Centrifugation
8. Method: Market Size & Analysis
8.1. Overview
8.2. Automated Blood Collection
8.3. Therapeutic Apheresis
9. Geography: Market Size & Analysis
9.1. Overview
9.2. North America
9.3. Europe
9.4. Asia Pacific
9.5. Rest of the World
10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis
10.2. Market Developments
10.3. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships
10.4. Product Launches and execution
11. Vendor Profiles
11.1. Mallinckrodt Plc
11.2. Medicap Clinic GmbH
11.3. LMB Technologie GmbH
11.4. Bioelettronica Srl
11.5. Infomed
11.6. B. Braun Melsungen AG
11.7. Cerus Corporation
11.8. Kaneka Corporation
11.9. Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc.
11.10. Nikkiso Co., Ltd.
12. Companies to Watch
12.1. Macopharma SA
12.2. Miltenyi Biotec
12.3. Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.
12.4. Medica Spa
12.5. Cytosorbents Corporation
12.6. Toray Medical Co., Ltd.
12.7. Terumo BCT, Inc.
12.8. Fresenius Se & Co. KGaA
12.9. Haemonetics Corporation
12.10. Baxter International Inc.
12.11. Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd
13. Analyst Opinion
14. Annexure
14.1. Report Scope
14.2. Market Definitions
14.3. Research Methodology
14.3.1. Data Collation and In-house Estimation
14.3.2. Market Triangulation
14.3.3. Forecasting
14.4. Report Assumptions
14.5. Declarations
14.6. Stakeholders
14.7. Abbreviations
