Dallas, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv, Inc., the provider of Thryv® software and parent company of The Real Yellow Pages, announced today a collaboration with Amazon to enable customers to connect with the Yellow Pages app on their mobile device, simply by asking Alexa.

To get started, customers who make requests via the Alexa app, Alexa built-in phones or Alexa mobile accessories such as Echo Buds can say, “Alexa, open Yellow Pages.” They can also say, “Alexa, ask Yellow Pages to look for the nearest gas station,” or even ask Alexa to use Yellow Pages to call a specific business and find out what their hours are.

“According to a Global Web Index report, 27 percent of the global online population uses voice search on mobile,” said John Gregory, Vice President of Leads Products at Thryv. “And you can see why—it’s easier to ask for a nearby coffee shop or plumber, rather than opening an app and typing a search with your thumbs. At Thryv, we recognize the potential for voice and wanted to connect voice searches to our app where users can see additional listings and follow up to sort and filter.”

To do this, Thryv created its first ever Alexa skill using the new Alexa for Apps deep linking capability. The Yellow Pages skill connects voice search on mobile to results in the Yellow Pages app.

“It’s great that mobile users can now ask Alexa to get the results in our app where they can see reviews, access related content and use touch to filter and sort,” said Thryv Director of Consumer Sites Arbi Vartanian. “We believe this creates a comprehensive solution delivering results for what users are looking for in a search experience and helps drive app engagement.”

The Real Yellow Pages app is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Next time you want to discover, search, and contact businesses near you, just say, “Alexa, open Yellow Pages.”

About Thryv, Inc.

Thryv, Inc. builds and owns the easy-to-use Thryv® end-to-end client experience software that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business; and allows them to take control and be more successful. Thryv’s platform provides modernized business functions, allowing small businesses to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These include building a digital customer list, communicating with customers via email and text, updating business listings across the internet, accepting appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices, processing payments, and issuing invoices and coupons.

Thryv also provides consumer services through our market-leading search, display and social products—and connects local businesses via The Real Yellow Pages® from the over 25 million monthly visitors of DexKnows.com®, Superpages.com® and yellowpages.com search portals; and local print directories. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com.

Thryv delivers business services to more than 350,000 small businesses across America that enable them to compete and win in today’s economy.

