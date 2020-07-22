Dublin, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drinking Water Pipe Repair - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Drinking Water Pipe Repair Market is is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth are growing population, demand for clean drinking water, and increasing construction activities. However, new technologies replacing the traditional repair methods are the restraining factors for the growth of the market.



A water distribution system is an important part of social infrastructure that facilitates water transport, distribution, and supply. The facilities in any such system need to be continuously improved and updated based on specific plans in order to maintain the stability and safety of the water supply. Drinking water pipe repairs have been used in order to meet the need for safe drinking water of an ever-increasing population.



By type, the pipes & fittings segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as they help to reduce leakages and bursts to a great extent. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period because of the increasing demand for drinking water from the rising population of developing economies of the region.



Some of the key players in Drinking Water Pipe Repair Market include Advanced Trenchless Inc, 3M Company, Amex GmbH, Mueller Water Products, Advantage Reline, Aegion Corp, Affordable Trenchless & Pipe Lining, Kurita Water Industries Limited, KMG Pipe Rehabilitation Emirates, and Agru Kunstofftechnik GmbH.



Repair Technologies Covered:

Spot Assessment & Repair

Remote Assessment & Monitoring

Trenchless Pipe Repair

Open & Cut-pipe Repair

Types Covered:

Couplings

Pipes & Fittings

Valves

Fittings

Applications Covered:

Fresh/Potable Drinking Water Infrastructure

Drinking Water Infrastructure

End Users Covered:

Municipal

Residential

Regions Covered:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Drinking Water Pipe Repair Market, By Repair Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Spot Assessment & Repair

5.3 Remote Assessment & Monitoring

5.4 Trenchless Pipe Repair

5.5 Open & Cut-pipe Repair



6 Global Drinking Water Pipe Repair Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Couplings

6.3 Pipes & Fittings

6.4 Valves

6.5 Fittings



7 Global Drinking Water Pipe Repair Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fresh/Potable Drinking Water Infrastructure

7.3 Drinking Water Infrastructure



8 Global Drinking Water Pipe Repair Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Municipal

8.3 Residential



9 Global Drinking Water Pipe Repair Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Advanced Trenchless Inc

11.2 3M Company

11.3 Amex GmbH

11.4 Mueller Water Products

11.5 Advantage Reline

11.6 Aegion Corp

11.7 Affordable Trenchless & Pipe Lining

11.8 Kurita Water Industries Limited

11.9 KMG Pipe Rehabilitation Emirates

11.10 Agru Kunstofftechnik GmbH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3uk05f

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900