New York, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Chronic Cough Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Drug Class ; Route of Administration ; Distribution Channel ; and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05932661/?utm_source=GNW

On the other hand, product recall is the major factor, which is likely to affect the market growth negatively during the forecast period.



The developments in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry for the drugs that can treat chronic cough are likely to lead the market growth.Additionally, there is a rise in the numbers of pharmaceutical companies across the world.



Several startups across the globe are involved in the product development for chronic cough. For instance, in May 2020, BELLUS Health Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, has developed novel therapeutics for the chronic cough and other hypersensitization-related disorders. The company is constantly engaged in product development and has recently conducted a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) meeting to discuss the developments regarding chronic cough on 27 May 2020. Specifically, the meeting covered the developmental aspects regarding phase 2 RELIEF trial of BLU-5937 in chronic refractory cough. The company is looking forward to releasing data of clinical trials for RELIEF in June or July 2020.



The universities are engaged in research work for the development of new drugs to cure chronic cough.For instance, in February 2020, the results of two clinical trials phases for a new drug, Gefapixant were releases.



The researchers at the University of Manchester developed Gefapixant. The pharmaceutical market leader Merck & Co., Inc. (MSD) funded the clinical trials, in which the results showed that a dose of 7.5 mg reduced the cough by 52%, 20mg by 52%, and 50mg by 67% from baseline. The drug targets P2X3 receptors in the nerves that control coughing. Therefore, the developments by the pharmaceutical companies to treat chronic cough are likely to support the market growth during the forecast period.

The global chronic cough market is segmented by drug class, route of administration, and distribution channel.Based on drug class, the market is segmented into antihistamines, corticosteroids, decongestants, combination drug, antibiotics, acid blockers, and other drug class.



The combination drug segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Based on route of administration, the chronic cough market has been segmented into oral, injections, inhalation, and other route of administration.



The oral segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; whereas, the inhalation segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Based on distribution channel, the chronic cough market has been segmented into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy, and retail pharmacy.



The hospital pharmacy segment held largest market share in 2019. However, online pharmacy is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR during forecast period.



The American College of Chest Physicians, World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Dubai Health Authority, European Respiratory Society, and Japanese Respiratory Society are among the essential secondary sources refereed to while preparing this report.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05932661/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001