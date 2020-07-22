Dublin, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (V-CPE) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher brings years of research experience to this 6th edition of this report. The 142-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (V-CPE) Market to Reach US$11.6 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (V-CPE) estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 36.1% over the period 2020-2027.



Professional Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 32.8% CAGR to reach US$5.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Managed Services segment is readjusted to a revised 40.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 41.2% share of the global Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (V-CPE) market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 30.2% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 34.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (V-CPE) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$404.7 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.17% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 34.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 32.2% and 30.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 24.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027.



