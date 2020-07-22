Dublin, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Building Automation Software Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The building automation software market is poised to grow by $ 16.93 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. Our reports on building automation software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by stringent government regulation to lower energy consumption and an increasing number of commercial and residential building coupled with demand for real-time data analytics. In addition, the need of building automation for enhancing business outcomes is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The building automation software market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing integration of IoT with building automation software as one of the prime reasons driving the building automation software market growth during the next few years. Also, centralized remote control through mobile devices and the emergence of customized building automation software will lead to sizable demand in the market.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The building automation software market covers the following areas:

  • Building automation software market sizing
  • Building automation software market forecast
  • Building automation software market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading building automation software market vendors that include Advantech Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Crestron Electronics Inc., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG. Also, the building automation software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • BMS software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Standalone building automation software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Industrial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

7. Customer landscape

  • Overview

8. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers - Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Advantech Co. Ltd.
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Crestron Electronics Inc.
  • General Electric Co.
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Johnson Controls International Plc
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Siemens AG

11. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yah43k

