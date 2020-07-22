Dublin, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Building Automation Software Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The building automation software market is poised to grow by $ 16.93 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. Our reports on building automation software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by stringent government regulation to lower energy consumption and an increasing number of commercial and residential building coupled with demand for real-time data analytics. In addition, the need of building automation for enhancing business outcomes is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The building automation software market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing integration of IoT with building automation software as one of the prime reasons driving the building automation software market growth during the next few years. Also, centralized remote control through mobile devices and the emergence of customized building automation software will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The building automation software market covers the following areas:
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading building automation software market vendors that include Advantech Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Crestron Electronics Inc., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG. Also, the building automation software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
3. Market Sizing
4. Five Forces Analysis
5. Market Segmentation by Product
6. Market Segmentation by End-user
7. Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
9. Vendor Landscape
10. Vendor Analysis
11. Appendix
