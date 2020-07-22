New York, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bovine and Goat Colostrum Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Form ; Nature ; End Use ; Distribution Channel ; and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05932659/?utm_source=GNW





Colostrum is a whitish fluid released before breast milk development begins in mammals that have given birth recently.It caters to the nutrition requirements of the newborn baby.



It consists of essential bioactive compounds, including antibodies, which provide protection to newborn babies against several diseases.The colostrum has been gaining high medical importance worldwide in the treatment of various health diseases, such as chronic fatigue syndrome, cancer, and blood infections.



Increased demand for colostrum-enriched nutraceuticals is anticipated to boost the market growth. Bovine colostrum is a rich source of vitamins, carbohydrates, minerals, fats, growth hormones, and digestive enzymes, which stimulate tissue growth and immune maturation functions and helps maintain the digestive system health.



Based on form, the bovine and goat colostrum market is segmented into liquid, powder, and tablets and capsules.The powder segment held the largest share of the market in 2018; further, the tablets and capsules segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The colostrum collected from the cow and goat is in the liquid form.It is further converted into the powder form with the help of spray drying and freeze-drying techniques, which are among the most preferred and traditional methods used for dehydrating and preserving colostrum.



The dehydration and effective preservation can reduce transportation and storage costs and also extend the shelf life. The colostrum powder production process includes three steps-thawing and crushing of the frozen colostrum, pasteurization of the liquid colostrum, and low-temperature spray drying-which are conducted in sterile environment.



On the basis of nature, the global bovine and goat colostrum market is segmented into natural and conventional.The conventional segment held the largest share for the global market in 2018.



Cows and goats that are grown conventionally are fed conventional food such as grass and grain, including GMO soy.The conventional farmers also administer antibiotics and growth hormones to improve the growth and wellbeing of cows.



However, the fungicides, fertilizers, pesticides, and herbicides present in the grain are stored as toxins by the cows.



Based on end use, the global bovine and goat colostrum market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, animal nutrition, dietary supplements, sports nutrition, functional food, cosmetics, and infant formulae.The functional food segment held the largest share for the market in 2018, while the dietary supplements market is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2019-2027.



Increasing health-consciousness among consumers and growing focus on consuming healthy food is escalating the demand for functional foods.Moreover, unhealthy food habits among the other category of consumers and lack of physical activity have resulted in an increased risk of chronic conditions, such as heart diseases and cancer.



These factors further boost the demand for bovine and goat colostrum. The market for functional food products is strongly driven by the inclination of the consumers towards health management practices.



The bovine and goat colostrum market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global market in 2018, followed by North America and Europe, respectively.



China is one of the major countries in the bovine and goat colostrum market in Asia Pacific, followed by India.China’s economy has rapidly grown in the recent years, and it is now among the second-largest economy globally.



It is a largest country with a huge population base having high disposable income.The colostrum market in China is expected to grow significantly, owing to the largest consumption of colostrum and colostrum-based products.



The epidemic of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) has resulted in huge demand for colostrum. Also, the consumption of milk and milk products has increased across the country.



Alphatech SAS; Biostrum Nutritech Pvt. Ltd; Now Health Group, Inc; Swanson; APS Biogroup; Colostrum BioTec GmbH; Manna Pro Products LLC; LAND O’LAKES ANIMAL MILK PRODUCTS CO.; FARM-O-SAN; LA BELLE COLOSTRUM; and Biotaris B. V., are among the well-established players present in the global bovine and goat colostrum market.



The bovine and goat colostrum market size has been derived in accordance with to both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the bovine and goat colostrum market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05932659/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001