Dublin, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Distribution Software Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The distribution software market is poised to grow by $ 1.08 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. Our reports on distribution software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased adoption of cloud-based distribution software, increased demand from SMEs and vendor's pricing strategies. In addition, increased adoption of cloud-based distribution software is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The distribution software market analysis includes deployment segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the emergence of omnichannel retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the distribution software market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances and supply chain inefficiencies and need for transparency will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



Our distribution software market covers the following areas:

Distribution software market sizing

Distribution software market forecast

Distribution software market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading distribution software market vendors that include Acumatica Inc., ADS Solutions Corp., Blue Yonder Group Inc., Epicor Software Corp., Fishbowl, Koch Industries Inc., Oracle Corp., Sage Group Plc, SAP SE, and SYSPRO Pty. Ltd.. Also, the distribution software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Deployment

6. Customer Landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Acumatica Inc.

ADS Solutions Corp.

Blue Yonder Group Inc.

Epicor Software Corp.

Fishbowl

Koch Industries Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Sage Group Plc

SAP SE

SYSPRO Pty. Ltd.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2zrti5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900