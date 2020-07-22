OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: YRCW) Holland has been recognized with the 2019 Exceptional Performance Award by Uline, the leading distributor of shipping, industrial and packaging materials to businesses throughout North America.



Uline honored Holland with this award in recognition of the carrier’s exceptional performance and dedicated service to its customers.

“What an honor for Holland to be recognized for its outstanding customer service and the solid relationships our employees have maintained with Uline in service of its customers,” said Jason Bergman, YRCW Chief Customer Officer and President of HNRY Logistics. “YRCW companies appreciate the continued partnership with Uline, and I want to thank all our employees whose dedication made this award possible.”

“Thanks to Holland’s leadership and dedication, combined with their employees’ teamwork and energy, Uline is able to fulfill our promise of superior service to our customers,” said Angelo Ventrone, Uline VP of Logistics. “Holland’s abilities and contributions are an important key to the success of our entire operation.”

A YRC Worldwide company, Holland delivers the most next-day service lanes in the Central U.S., Southeast and Midwest and annually records one of the lowest claim ratios in the industry.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than- truckload (LTL) companies including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. Through their teams of experienced service professionals, YRC Worldwide companies offer industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods with confidence.

Investor Contact: Eric Birge

913-696-6108

investor@yrcw.com Media Contact: Mike Kelley

913-696-6121

mike.kelley@yrcw.com

SOURCE: YRC Worldwide