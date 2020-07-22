ELMIRA, N.Y., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Highlights

  • Net income was $909,000 and $1,927,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $718,000 and $1,645,000 for the same periods in 2019.
  • Diluted earnings per share were $.26 per share and $.55 per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $.21 per share and $.47 per share for the same periods in 2019. 
  • Return on average assets was .57% and .62% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to .47% and .56% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.
  • Return on average equity was 6.12% and 6.52% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to 4.92% and 5.66% for the same periods in 2019.

"We continue to be concerned about the impact the economic shutdown and subsequent staged reopening due to the COVID-19 pandemic is having on local economies. Our region has been fortunate to have not yet experienced the widespread health crisis like other areas of the state and country," said Thomas M Carr, President and CEO.  Carr continued, "We are focused on continuing to provide credit and financial services needed in the communities we serve, balancing those efforts with prudent safety measures to minimize potential COVID health risks to our customers and staff.”

Net Income

Net income totaled $1,927,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $282,000 or 17% from the $1,645,000 of net income recorded for the same period in 2019.  This increase was the net result of an increase in noninterest income of $786,000 and an increase in net interest income of $221,000, offset by an increase in the provision for loan losses of $331,000, an increase in noninterest expense of $216,000, and an increase in tax expense of $178,000.

Net income totaled $909,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $191,000 or 27% from the $718,000 recorded for the same period in 2019.  This increase was the net result of an increase in noninterest income of $630,000, an increase in net interest income of $40,000, and a decrease in noninterest expense of $13,000, offset by an increase in the provision for loan losses of $413,000 and an increase in tax expense of $79,000.

The increase in noninterest income for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 is primarily due to increases in the gain on sale of loans, reflecting higher levels of residential mortgages originated for sale to the secondary markets compared to the same periods in 2019.

For both the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the increases in the provision for loan losses reflect management’s consideration of the uncertainty of ongoing economic conditions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and associated economic slowdown. 

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were both $.55 per share compared to $.47 per share for both for the same period in 2019.  Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were both $.26 per share compared to $.21 per share for both for the same period in 2019.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was 3.07% compared to 3.10% for the same period in 2019.  The yield on average earning assets was 4.24% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to 4.31% for the same period in 2019.  The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.38% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to 1.42% for the same period in 2019.

The net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was 2.98% compared to 3.06% for the same period in 2019.  The average yield on earning assets was 4.11% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to 4.36% for the same period in 2019.  The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.32% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to 1.50% for the same period in 2019.

Assets

Total assets increased $69.0 million or 11.4% to $675.9 million at June 30, 2020 compared to $606.8 million at December 31, 2019.  Loans, including loans held for sale, increased 1.4% to $527.6 million at June 30, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019.  The available-for-sale investment portfolio decreased $4.8 million from December 31, 2019 to June 30, 2020. Total cash and cash equivalents were $79.6 million at June 30, 2020, an increase of $67.5 million from December 31, 2019 when cash totaled $12.0 million.

Nonperforming Loans

Our nonperforming loans to total loans ratio was 1.02% at June 30, 2020 and 0.82% at December 31, 2019.  Net loan charge-offs to average loans for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was 0.09% for both the six months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019.  The allowance for loan losses was 0.96% of total loans at June 30, 2020 and 0.88% of total loans at December 31, 2019.

Liabilities

Deposits total $551.2 million at June 30, 2020, an increase of $39.0 million or 7.6% from the December 31, 2019 total of $512.2 million.  Borrowed funds totaled $56.9 million as of June 30, 2020, an increase of $27.9 million from December 31, 2019 when borrowed funds totaled $29.0 million.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity increased $885,000 to $59.5 million at June 30, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019.  The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $16.87 at June 30, 2020, compared to $16.67 at December 31, 2019.  Dividends paid for common shareholders were $0.15 and $0.38 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and $0.23 and $0.46 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.  

Elmira Savings Bank, with $675.9 million in total assets, is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and is a state-chartered bank with five offices in Chemung County, NY; three offices in Tompkins County, NY; two offices in Steuben County, NY; one office in Cayuga County, NY; one office in Schuyler County; and a loan center in Broome County, NY.

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this news release are forward looking statements that involve the risks and uncertainties, including the timely availability and acceptance of Bank products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the management of growth, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Bank’s regulatory reports.

For further information contact:
Thomas M. Carr, President & CEO
Elmira Savings Bank
333 East Water Street
Elmira, New York  14901
(607) 735-8660
tcarr@elmirasavingsbank.com

ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(unaudited)
      
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)June 30, December 31,  
  2020   2019  % Change
ASSETS     
      
Cash and due from banks$79,470  $11,954  564.8%
Federal funds sold and other short-term investments 89   92  -3.3%
Total cash and cash equivalents 79,559   12,046  560.5%
      
Securities available for sale, at fair value 6,962   11,802  -41.0%
Securities held to maturity - fair value $7,428 at June 30, 2020, and $7,233 at December 31, 2019 6,783   7,018  -3.3%
Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost 9,893   9,944  -0.5%
      
Loans held for sale 3,919   1,354  189.4%
      
Loans receivable 523,723   518,871  0.9%
Less: Allowance for loan losses 5,025   4,576  9.8%
Net loans 518,698   514,295  0.9%
      
Premises and equipment, net 15,953   16,210  -1.6%
Bank-owned life insurance 15,204   14,919  1.9%
Accrued interest receivable 1,761   1,625  8.4%
Goodwill 12,320   12,320  0.0%
Other assets 4,810   5,296  -9.2%
Total assets$675,862  $606,829  11.4%
      
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY     
      
Deposits$551,225  $512,215  7.6%
Borrowings 56,896   29,000  96.2%
Other liabilities 8,245   7,003  17.7%
Total liabilities 616,366   548,218  12.4%
      
Shareholders' equity:     
Preferred stock, $1 par value; $1,000 liquidation value per issued share; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 10,000 shares issued and none outstanding at June 30, 2020 and at December 31, 2019 9,700   9,700  0.0%
Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares; 3,616,770 shares issued and 3,522,887 outstanding at June 30, 2020 and 3,606,089 shares issued and 3,512,206 outstanding at December 31, 2019 3,617   3,606  0.3%
Additional paid-in capital 54,140   53,993  0.3%
Retained earnings 4,022   3,432  17.2%
Treasury stock, at cost - 93,883 common shares and 10,000 preferred shares at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (12,202)  (12,202) 0.0%
Accumulated other comprehensive income 169   32  428.1%
Total Elmira Savings Bank shareholders' equity 59,446   58,561  1.5%
Noncontrolling interest 50   50  0.0%
Total shareholders' equity 59,496   58,611  1.5%
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$675,862  $606,829  11.4%
      


ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, June 30,
(in thousands, except for per share data) 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change
             
Interest and dividend income:            
Interest and fees on loans $5,451 $5,464 -0.2% $11,073 $10,647 4.0%
Interest and dividends on securities            
Taxable  177  252 -29.8%  390  525 -25.7%
Non-taxable  72  109 -33.9%  154  224 -31.3%
Total interest and dividend income  5,700  5,825 -2.1%  11,617  11,396 1.9%
             
Interest expense:            
Interest on deposits  1,342  1,519 -11.7%  2,759  2,780 -0.8%
Interest on borrowings  221  209 5.7%  440  419 5.0%
Total interest expense  1,563  1,728 -9.5%  3,199  3,199 0.0%
Net interest income  4,137  4,097 1.0%  8,418  8,197 2.7%
Provision for loan losses  575  162 254.9%  625  294 112.6%
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  3,562  3,935 -9.5%  7,793  7,903 -1.4%
             
Noninterest income:            
Service fees  255  345 -26.1%  586  701 -16.4%
Gain on sale of loans held for sale  1,192  425 180.5%  1,629  714 128.2%
Other service fees  181  212 -14.6%  394  414 -4.8%
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance  97  94 3.2%  195  186 4.8%
Other  31  50 -38.0%  93  96 -3.1%
Total noninterest income  1,756  1,126 56.0%  2,897  2,111 37.2%
             
Noninterest expense:            
Salaries and benefits  2,070  2,105 -1.7%  4,214  4,125 2.2%
Net occupancy  435  375 16.0%  829  820 1.1%
Equipment  385  401 -4.0%  785  764 2.7%
Marketing and public relations  146  253 -42.3%  323  499 -35.3%
Professional fees  149  133 12.0%  315  271 16.2%
Other  1,008  939 7.3%  1,810  1,581 14.5%
Total noninterest expense  4,193  4,206 -0.3%  8,276  8,060 2.7%
Income before income taxes  1,125  855 31.6%  2,414  1,954 23.5%
Income taxes  216  137 57.7%  487  309 57.6%
Net income  909  718 26.6%  1,927  1,645 17.1%
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest  -  - -   -  - - 
             
Net income attributable to Elmira Savings Bank  909  718 26.6%  1,927  1,645 17.1%
             
Dividend on preferred stock  -  - -   -  - - 
Income available to common shareholders $909 $718 26.6% $1,927 $1,645 17.1%
             
             
Basic earnings per share $0.26 $0.21 23.8% $0.55 $0.47 17.0%
             
Diluted earnings per share $0.26 $0.21 23.8% $0.55 $0.47 17.0%
             
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic  3,507,136  3,493,298 0.4%  3,505,240  3,492,571 0.4%
             
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted  3,507,136  3,499,335 0.2%  3,506,864  3,500,198 0.2%
             
Dividends per share $0.15 $0.23 -34.8% $0.38 $0.46 -17.4%
             


ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK 
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES 
              
(Dollars in Thousands)For the Three Months Ended 
 June 30, 2020  June 30, 2019 
ASSETS:Average BalanceInterest Average Rate Average BalanceInterest Average Rate 
Loans$528,659 $5,451 4.12% $492,985 $5,464 4.42%
Short-term investments 1,328  - 0.02   513  3 2.11 
Securities 24,909  249 4.01   39,985  358 3.59 
Total interest-earning assets 554,896  5,700 4.11   533,483  5,825 4.36 
              
Noninterest-earning assets 92,109       72,842     
              
TOTAL ASSETS$647,005      $606,325     
              
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY             
Interest-bearing deposits$431,681 $1,342 1.25  $431,816 $1,519 1.41 
Borrowings 43,583  221 2.01   29,000  209 2.85 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 475,264  1,563 1.32   460,816  1,728 1.50 
              
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 111,950       86,960     
Shareholders' equity 59,790       58,549     
              
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$647,004      $606,325     
Interest rate spread    2.79%     2.86%
Net interest income/margin  $4,137 2.98%   $4,097 3.06%
              



ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK 
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES 
              
(Dollars in Thousands)For the Six Months Ended 
 June 30, 2020  June 30, 2019 
ASSETS:Average BalanceInterest Average Rate Average BalanceInterest Average Rate 
Loans$520,069 $11,073 4.25% $487,500 $10,647 4.37%
Short-term investments 1,037  1 0.27   496  5 2.00 
Securities 26,364  543 4.12   40,851  744 3.66 
Total interest-earning assets 547,470  11,617 4.24   528,847  11,396 4.31 
              
Noninterest-earning assets 75,922       67,108     
              
TOTAL ASSETS$623,392      $595,955     
              
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY             
Interest-bearing deposits$426,337 $2,759 1.30  $423,792 $2,780 1.32 
Borrowings 37,669  440 2.31   29,376  419 2.83 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 464,006  3,199 1.38   453,168  3,199 1.42 
              
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 99,925       84,198     
Shareholders' equity 59,461       58,589     
              
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$623,392      $595,955     
Interest rate spread    2.86%     2.89%
Net interest income/margin  $8,418 3.07%   $8,197 3.10%
              


 Quarter Ended
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) 6/30/2020  3/31/2020  12/31/2019  9/30/2019  6/30/2019 
Operating Data          
Net income$909 $1,018 $940 $901 $718 
Net interest income 4,137  4,281  4,159  4,072  4,097 
Provision for loan losses 575  50  200  250  162 
Net security gains -  -  -  90  - 
Non-interest income, ex. Net security gains 1,756  1,141  1,358  1,214  1,126 
Non-interest expense 4,193  4,083  4,174  4,043  4,206 
Performance Statistics          
Net interest margin 2.98% 3.16% 3.01% 2.97% 3.06%
Annualized return on average assets 0.57% 0.68% 0.61% 0.58% 0.47%
Annualized return on average equity 6.12% 6.93% 6.33% 6.07% 4.92%
Annualized net loan charge-offs to avg loans 0.09% 0.05% 0.14% 0.11% 0.09%
Net charge-offs 116  60  183  135  105 
Efficiency ratio 71.1% 75.3% 75.7% 75.2% 80.5%
Per Share Data          
Basic earnings per share$0.26 $0.29 $0.27 $0.26 $0.21 
Diluted earnings per share 0.26  0.29  0.27  0.26  0.21 
Dividend declared per share 0.15  0.23  0.23  0.23  0.23 
Book value 16.87  16.77  16.67  16.62  16.60 
Common stock price:          
High 13.39  17.40  15.99  16.40  17.40 
Low 10.49  11.50  13.97  13.97  15.69 
Close 11.00  11.50  15.10  14.07  16.05 
Weighted average common shares:          
Basic 3,507  3,503  3,499  3,496  3,493 
Fully diluted 3,507  3,507  3,501  3,499  3,499 
End-of-period common shares:          
Issued 3,617  3,611  3,606  3,606  3,605 
Treasury 94  94  94  94  94 
           
           
Financial Condition Data:          
General          
Total assets$675,862 $598,017 $606,829 $615,601 $610,398 
Loans, net 518,698  506,076  514,295  511,750  496,149 
Intangibles 12,320  12,320  12,320  12,320  12,320 
Total deposits 551,225  501,760  512,215  520,030  516,327 
Noninterest-bearing 109,985  83,431  81,934  82,613  81,249 
Savings 79,150  72,174  70,358  69,186  71,100 
NOW 91,166  83,323  88,126  84,207  85,130 
Money Market 28,467  20,306  24,724  21,555  19,925 
Time deposits 242,457  242,526  247,073  262,469  258,923 
Total interest-bearing deposits 441,240  418,329  430,281  437,417  435,078 
Shareholders' equity 59,496  59,044  58,611  58,422  58,357 
Asset Quality          
Non-performing assets$5,578 $4,686 $4,723 $4,923 $4,996 
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.83% 0.78% 0.78% 0.80% 0.82%
Allowance for loan losses 5,025  4,566  4,576  4,559  4,444 
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.96% 0.89% 0.88% 0.88% 0.89%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 95.28% 105.43% 108.51% 96.43% 93.55%
Non-performing loans to total loans 1.02% 0.86% 0.82% 0.92% 0.96%
Capitalization          
Shareholders' equity to total assets 8.80% 9.87% 9.66% 9.49% 9.56%
           