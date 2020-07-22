WALLA WALLA, Wash., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banner Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: BANR) ("Banner"), the parent company of Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, today reported net income of $23.5 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2020, compared to $16.9 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter and $39.7 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019. Banner's second quarter earnings reflect the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in all the western states that Banner operates. Second quarter of 2020 results also include $336,000 of acquisition-related expenses, compared to $1.1 million of acquisition-related expenses in the preceding quarter and $301,000 in the second quarter of 2019. In the first six months of 2020, net income was $40.4 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, compared to $73.0 million, or $2.09 per diluted share, in the first six months a year ago. The results for the first six months of 2020 include $1.5 million of acquisition-related expenses, compared to $2.4 million of acquisition-related expenses in the first six months of 2019.



Banner also announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share. The dividend will be payable August 13, 2020, to common shareholders of record on August 4, 2020.

“With strong loan and deposit growth, Banner’s core operating performance generated solid revenue growth with increases in both net interest income and non-interest income compared to both the preceding quarter and the same quarter last year. However; second quarter earnings were impacted by a number of items, including the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, and subsequently, the increase in our allowance for credit losses,” said Mark Grescovich, President and CEO. “To provide support for our clients, we have made available several assistance programs. Banner has provided SBA paycheck protection funds totaling nearly $1.12 billion for 8,655 businesses and provided deferred payments or waived interest on 3,314 loans totaling $1.1 billion as of June 30, 2020. We will continue to do the right thing for our clients, our communities, our colleagues, our company and our shareholders while providing a consistent and reliable source of commerce and capital through all economic cycles and changing events. I am very proud of our more than 2,100 colleagues that are working extremely hard to assist our clients and communities during these difficult times."

“We have proactively downgraded certain modified loans and other loans we consider at risk due to the COVID-19 induced economic slowdown. As a result, along with recent further deterioration in economic conditions, we increased the allowance for credit losses to $156.4 million with the addition of $29.5 million in credit loss provisions during the quarter ended June 30, 2020,” Grescovich added. "This provision compares to a $21.7 million provision for credit losses during the preceding quarter and a $2.0 million provision for loan losses in the second quarter a year ago. The allowance for credit losses - loans was 1.52% of total loans and 418% of non-performing loans at the end of the second quarter of 2020."

At June 30, 2020, Banner Corporation had $14.41 billion in assets, $10.13 billion in net loans and $12.02 billion in deposits. Banner operates 176 branch offices, including branches located in eight of the top 20 largest western Metropolitan Statistical Areas by population.

COVID-19 Pandemic Update

SBA Paycheck Protection Program. The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) provides assistance to small businesses impacted by COVID-19 through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which was designed to provide near-term relief to help small businesses sustain operations. As of June 30, 2020, Banner had funded 8,655 applications totaling $1.12 billion of loans in its service area through the PPP program. The deadline for PPP loan applications to the SBA has been extended to August 8, 2020. Banner is continuing to accept new PPP applications based on this extended deadline and is assisting small businesses with other borrowing options as they become available, including the Main Street Lending Program and other government sponsored lending programs, as appropriate.



Banner had deferred payment or waived interest on 3,314 loans totaling $1.1 billion through June 30, 2020. Since these loans were performing loans that were current on their payments prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, these modifications are not considered to be troubled debt restructurings through June 30, 2020 pursuant to applicable accounting and regulatory guidance. As of June 30, 2020, the deferral period had ended for approximately 62% of these loans. Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans. Banner recorded a provision for credit losses of $29.5 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to a $21.7 million provision in the preceding quarter and a $2.0 million provision in the second quarter a year ago. The provisions for the current and preceding quarters reflect expected lifetime credit losses based upon the conditions and economic outlook that existed as of June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.

To further the well-being of staff and customers, Banner implemented measures to allow employees to work from home to the extent practicable. To facilitate this approach, Banner allocated additional computer equipment to staff and enhanced Banner's network capabilities with several upgrades. These expenses plus other expenses incurred in response to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in $2.2 million of related costs during the second quarter of 2020, compared to $239,000 of related costs in the first quarter of 2020. Capital Management. At June 30, 2020, the tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets* ratio was 8.76% and Banner's capital was well in excess of all regulatory requirements. On June 30, 2020, Banner issued and sold in an underwritten offering $100.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2030 (Notes) at a public offering price equal to 100% of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes, resulting in net proceeds, after underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses, of approximately $98.1 million. During the preceding quarter, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, Banner repurchased 624,780 shares of its common stock. To preserve capital, Banner has discontinued any additional repurchase of shares under its stock repurchase program until further notice and will closely monitor capital levels going forward.

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights

Revenues increased to $147.3 million, compared to $138.4 million in the preceding quarter, and increased 6% when compared to $139.4 million in the second quarter a year ago.



Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, was $119.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $119.3 million in the preceding quarter and $116.7 million in the second quarter a year ago.



Net interest margin as reported was 3.84%, compared to 4.19% in the preceding quarter and 4.38% in the second quarter a year ago.



Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.90%, compared to 4.25% in the preceding quarter and 4.44% in the second quarter a year ago.

Mortgage banking revenues increased 39% to $14.1 million, compared to $10.2 million in the preceding quarter, and increased 138% compared to $5.9 million in the second quarter a year ago, reflecting strong refinance demand and higher margins due to decreasing market interest rates.

Return on average assets was 0.68%, compared to 0.54% in the preceding quarter and 1.36% in the second quarter a year ago.

Net loans receivable increased to $10.13 billion at June 30, 2020, compared to $9.16 billion at March 31, 2020, and increased 17% when compared to $8.65 billion at June 30, 2019.



Non-performing assets decreased to $39.9 million, or 0.28% of total assets, at June 30, 2020, compared to $46.1 million, or 0.36% of total assets in the preceding quarter, and increased from $21.0 million, or 0.18% of total assets, at June 30, 2019.



Provision for credit losses - loans was $29.5 million, and the allowance for credit losses - loans was $156.4 million, or 1.52% of total loans receivable, as of June 30, 2020, compared to $130.5 million, or 1.41% of total loans receivable as of March 31, 2020 and $98.3 million or 1.12% of total loans receivable as of June 30, 2019.



A $905,000 recapture of provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments was recorded and the allowance for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments was $10.6 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to $11.5 million as of March 31, 2020.



Core deposits increased 18% to $10.97 billion at June 30, 2020, compared to $9.28 billion at March 31, 2020, and increased 34% compared to $8.22 billion a year ago. Core deposits represented 91% of total deposits at June 30, 2020.



Common shareholders’ equity per share increased 1% to $46.22 at June 30, 2020, compared to $45.63 at the preceding quarter end, and increased 5% from $43.99 a year ago.



Tangible common shareholders' equity per share* increased 2% to $34.89 at June 30, 2020, compared to $34.23 at the preceding quarter end, and increased 5% from $33.36 a year ago.

*Tangible common shareholders' equity per share and the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets (both of which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net), and references to adjusted revenue (which excludes fair value adjustments and net gain (loss) on the sale of securities from the total of net interest income before provision for loan losses and non-interest income) and the adjusted efficiency ratio (which excludes acquisition-related expenses, COVID-19 expenses, amortization of core deposit intangibles, real estate owned gain (loss), Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) prepayment penalties and state/municipal taxes from non-interest expense divided by adjusted revenue) represent non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures. Management has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in Banner's core operations reflected in the current quarter's results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. Where applicable, comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures is also presented. See also Non-GAAP Financial Measures reconciliation tables on the last two pages of this press release.

Significant Recent Initiatives and Events

On June 30, 2020, Banner issued and sold in an underwritten offering the Notes, resulting in net proceeds, after underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses, of approximately $98.1 million. Banner intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include providing capital to support its growth organically or through strategic acquisitions, repayment or redemption of outstanding indebtedness, the payment of dividends, financing investments and capital expenditures, repurchasing shares of its common stock, and for investments in the Banks as regulatory capital.

On November 1, 2019, Banner completed the acquisition of AltaPacific Bancorp (AltaPacific) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, AltaPacific Bank, of Santa Rosa, California. At closing, AltaPacific Bank had six branch locations, including one in Northern California and five in Southern California. Pursuant to the previously announced terms, AltaPacific shareholders received 0.2712 shares of Banner common stock in exchange for each share of AltaPacific common stock, plus cash in lieu of any fractional shares and cash to buyout AltaPacific stock options for a total consideration paid of $87.6 million.

The AltaPacific merger was accounted for using the acquisition method of accounting. Accordingly, the assets (including identifiable intangible assets) and the liabilities of AltaPacific were measured at their respective estimated fair values as of the merger date. The excess of the purchase price over the fair value of the net assets acquired was attributed to goodwill. The fair value on the merger date represents management's best estimates based on available information and facts and circumstances in existence on the merger date. The acquisition accounting is subject to adjustment within a measurement period of one year from the acquisition date. The acquisition provided $425.7 million of assets, $332.4 million of loans, and $313.4 million of deposits to Banner. During the first quarter of 2020, Banner completed the integration of AltaPacific systems into Banner's core systems and closure of overlapping branches.

Adoption of New Accounting Standard

In June 2016, Financial Accounting Standards Board issued Accounting Standard Update No. 2016-13, Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments (ASU 2016-13). GAAP prior to ASU 2016-13 required an “incurred loss” methodology for recognizing credit losses that delays recognition until it is probable a loss has been incurred. The main objective of ASU 2016-13 is to provide financial statement users with more decision-useful information about the expected credit losses on financial instruments and other commitments to extend credit held by a reporting entity at each reporting date. ASU 2016-13 became effective for Banner on January 1, 2020. The adoption of ASU No. 2016-13 resulted in a $7.8 million increase to its allowance for credit losses - loans and a $7.0 million increase to its allowance for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments. The combined increases were recorded net of tax as an $11.2 million reduction to retained earnings as of the adoption date.

Income Statement Review

Banner's net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.90% for the second quarter of 2020, a 35 basis-point decrease compared to 4.25% in the preceding quarter and a 54 basis-point decrease compared to 4.44% in the second quarter a year ago. “As expected, the 150 basis-point decrease in the fed funds target rate that occurred in March 2020, the full effect of the lower interest rate environment combined with the impact of the low loan yields of the SBA PPP loan portfolio, and growth in core deposit liquidity impacted our net interest margin during the quarter,” added Grescovich. Acquisition accounting adjustments added seven basis points to the net interest margin in the current quarter compared to ten basis points in the preceding quarter and seven basis points in the second quarter a year ago. The total purchase discount for acquired loans was $20.2 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $22.2 million at March 31, 2020, and $22.6 million at June 30, 2019. In the first six months of the year, Banner’s net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 4.07% compared to 4.43% in the first six months of 2019.

Average interest-earning asset yields decreased 50 basis points to 4.19% in the second quarter compared to 4.69% for the preceding quarter and decreased 78 basis points compared to 4.97% in the second quarter a year ago. Average loan yields decreased 51 basis points to 4.57% compared to 5.08% in the preceding quarter and decreased 82 basis points compared to 5.39% in the second quarter a year ago. Loan discount accretion added eight basis points to loan yields in the second quarter of 2020, compared to 12 basis points in the preceding quarter and nine basis points in the second quarter a year ago. Deposit costs were 0.23% in the second quarter of 2020, a 12 basis-point decrease compared to the preceding quarter and a 16 basis-point decrease compared to the second quarter a year ago. The decrease in deposit costs during the current quarter compared to the preceding quarter was the result of recent decreases in market interest rates; however, changes in the average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits tend to lag changes in market interest rates. The total cost of funds was 0.31% during the second quarter of 2020, a 15 basis-point decrease compared to the preceding quarter and a 25 basis-point decrease compared to the second quarter a year ago.

Banner recorded a $29.5 million provision for credit losses in the current quarter, compared to $21.7 million in the prior quarter and $2.0 million in the same quarter a year ago as calculated under the prior incurred loss methodology. The provisions for the current and preceding quarters reflect expected lifetime credit losses based upon the current conditions and the potential effects from forecasted deterioration of economic metrics due to the COVID-19 pandemic based on the outlook as of June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.

Total non-interest income was $27.8 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $19.2 million in the preceding quarter and $22.7 million in the second quarter a year ago. Deposit fees and other service charges were $7.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $9.8 million in the preceding quarter and $14.0 million in the second quarter a year ago. The decrease in deposit fees and other service charges from the second quarter a year ago is primarily a result of Banner becoming subject to the Durbin Amendment on July 1, 2019, as well as pandemic related fee waivers and reduced transaction deposit account activity since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mortgage banking revenues, including gains on one- to four-family and multifamily loan sales and loan servicing fees, increased to $14.1 million in the second quarter, compared to $10.2 million in the preceding quarter and $5.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. The higher mortgage banking revenue quarter-over-quarter primarily reflects an increase in the gain on sale spread on one- to four-family held for sale loans. The increases compared to the second quarter of 2019 were primarily due to increased production of one- to four-family held-for-sale loans primarily due to increased refinance activity. Home purchase activity accounted for 42% of one- to four-family mortgage loan originations in the second quarter of 2020, compared to 54% in the prior quarter and 77% in the second quarter of 2019. In the first six months of 2020, total non-interest income increased 15% to $47.0 million, compared to $40.8 million in the first six months of 2019.

Banner’s second quarter 2020 results included a $2.2 million net gain for fair value adjustments as a result of changes in the valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value, principally comprised of certain investment securities held for trading as a result of the tightening of market spreads during the quarter, and a $93,000 net gain on the sale of securities. In the preceding quarter, results included a $4.6 million net loss for fair value adjustments and a $78,000 net gain on the sale of securities. In the second quarter a year ago, results included an $114,000 net loss for fair value adjustments and a $28,000 net loss on the sale of securities.

Banner's total revenue increased 6% to $147.3 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $138.4 million in the preceding quarter, and increased 6% compared to $139.4 million in the second quarter a year ago. Year-to-date, total revenues increased 4% to $285.7 million compared to $273.6 million for the same period one year earlier. Adjusted revenue* (the total of net interest income before provision for credit losses and total non-interest income excluding the net gain and loss on the sale of securities and the net change in valuation of financial instruments) was $145.0 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $142.9 million in the preceding quarter and $139.5 million in the second quarter of 2019. In the first six months of the year, adjusted revenue* was $287.9 million, compared to $273.7 million in the first six months of 2019.

Total non-interest expense was $89.6 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $95.2 million in the preceding quarter and $86.7 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in non-interest expense during the second quarter of 2020 reflects an increase in capitalized loan origination costs, primarily related to the origination of PPP loans during the current quarter. A reduction in acquisition-related expenses also contributed to the decrease compared to the prior quarter as acquisition-related expenses were $336,000 for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $1.1 million for the preceding quarter and $301,000 in the second quarter a year ago. The current quarter includes a $905,000 recapture of provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments compared to a $1.7 million provision for the prior quarter and no provision for the year ago quarter. The previously mentioned increase in COVID-19 expenses during the current quarter partially offset these decreases. Year-to-date, total non-interest expense was $184.8 million, compared to $176.7 million in the same period a year earlier. Banner’s efficiency ratio was 60.85% for the current quarter, compared to 68.76% in the preceding quarter and 62.22% in the year ago quarter. Banner’s adjusted efficiency ratio* was 57.95% for the current quarter, compared to 63.47% in the preceding quarter and 59.56% in the year ago quarter.

For the second quarter of 2020, Banner had $4.6 million in state and federal income tax expense for an effective tax rate of 16.3%, reflecting the benefits from tax exempt income. Banner’s statutory income tax rate is 23.5%, representing a blend of the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0% and apportioned effects of the state income tax rates.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased 13% to $14.41 billion at June 30, 2020, compared to $12.78 billion at March 31, 2020, and increased 22% when compared to $11.85 billion at June 30, 2019. The total of securities and interest-bearing deposits held at other banks was $2.30 billion at June 30, 2020, compared to $2.15 billion at March 31, 2020 and $1.85 billion at June 30, 2019. The average effective duration of Banner's securities portfolio was approximately 4.0 years at June 30, 2020, compared to 2.6 years at June 30, 2019.

Net loans receivable increased 11% to $10.13 billion at June 30, 2020, compared to $9.16 billion at March 31, 2020, and increased 17% when compared to $8.65 billion at June 30, 2019. The increase in net loans compared to the prior quarter primarily reflects the origination of SBA PPP loans during the current quarter, which totaled $1.12 billion outstanding as of June 30, 2020. The year-over-year increase in net loans included $332.4 million of portfolio loans acquired in the AltaPacific acquisition during the fourth quarter of 2019. Commercial real estate and multifamily real estate loans increased to $4.11 billion at June 30, 2020, compared to $4.02 billion at March 31, 2020, and increased 13% compared to $3.62 billion a year ago. Commercial business loans increased 46% to $3.15 billion at June 30, 2020, compared to $2.17 billion at March 31, 2020, and increased 56% compared to $2.02 billion a year ago. Agricultural business loans decreased to $328.1 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $330.3 million three months earlier and $345.8 million a year ago. Total construction, land and land development loans were $1.24 billion at June 30, 2020, a small increase from $1.22 billion at March 31, 2020, and a 9% increase compared to $1.14 billion a year earlier. Consumer loans decreased to $642.4 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $661.8 million at March 31, 2020, and $698.3 million a year ago. One- to four-family loans decreased to $817.8 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $881.4 million at March 31, 2020, and $918.2 million a year ago.

Loans held for sale were $258.7 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $182.4 million at March 31, 2020, and $170.7 million at June 30, 2019. The volume of one- to four- family residential mortgage loans sold was $292.4 million in the current quarter, compared to $204.0 million in the preceding quarter and $139.0 million in the second quarter a year ago. During the second quarter of 2020, Banner sold $3.1 million in multifamily loans compared to $119.7 million in the preceding quarter and none in the second quarter a year ago. The current quarter reflects a temporary disruption in the secondary market for multifamily loans as a results of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total deposits increased 15% to $12.02 billion at June 30, 2020, compared to $10.45 billion at March 31, 2020, and increased 29% when compared to $9.29 billion a year ago. The increase in total deposits from the preceding quarter was due primarily to SBA PPP loan funds deposited into customer accounts and an increase in customer deposits accounts due changes in spending habits during the COVID-19 pandemic. The year-over-year increase in deposits included $313.4 million in deposits acquired in the AltaPacific acquisition during the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-interest-bearing account balances increased 29% to $5.28 billion at June 30, 2020, compared to $4.11 billion at March 31, 2020, and increased 44% compared to $3.67 billion a year ago. Core deposits (non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing transaction and savings accounts) increased 18% from the prior quarter and increased 34% compared to a year ago and represented 91% of total deposits at June 30, 2020. Certificates of deposit decreased 11% to $1.04 billion at June 30, 2020, compared to $1.17 billion at March 31, 2020, and decreased slightly compared to $1.07 billion a year earlier. The decrease in certificates of deposit during the second quarter of 2020 primarily reflects the decrease in brokered deposits to $119.4 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $251.0 million at March 31, 2020 and $138.4 million a year ago. FHLB borrowings totaled $150.0 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $247.0 million at March 31, 2020, and $606.0 million a year earlier.

At June 30, 2020, total common shareholders' equity was $1.63 billion, or 11.28% of assets, compared to $1.60 billion or 12.53% of assets at March 31, 2020, and $1.52 billion or 12.84% of assets a year ago. At June 30, 2020, tangible common shareholders' equity*, which excludes goodwill and other intangible assets, net, was $1.23 billion, or 8.76% of tangible assets*, compared to $1.20 billion, or 9.70% of tangible assets, at March 31, 2020, and $1.15 billion, or 10.05% of tangible assets, a year ago. Banner's tangible book value per share* increased to $34.89 at June 30, 2020, compared to $33.36 per share a year ago.

Banner and its subsidiary banks continue to maintain capital levels in excess of the requirements to be categorized as “well-capitalized.” At June 30, 2020, Banner's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.66%, its Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets ratio was 9.83%, and its total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 14.14%.

Credit Quality

The allowance for credit losses - loans was $156.4 million at June 30, 2020, or 1.52% of total loans receivable outstanding and 418% of non-performing loans, compared to $130.5 million at March 31, 2020, or 1.41% of total loans receivable outstanding and 299% of non-performing loans, and $98.3 million at June 30, 2019, or 1.12% of total loans receivable outstanding and 534% of non-performing loans. In addition to the allowance for credit losses - loans, Banner maintains an allowance for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments which was $10.6 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $11.5 million at March 31, 2020 and $2.6 million at June 30, 2019. Net loan charge-offs totaled $3.7 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to net loan recoveries of $404,000 in the preceding quarter and $1.1 million of net charge-offs in the second quarter a year ago. Banner recorded a $29.5 million provision for credit losses in the current quarter, compared to $21.7 million in the prior quarter and $2.0 million in the year ago quarter primarily due to the further deterioration in economic variables, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, utilized to forecast credit losses. Non-performing loans were $37.4 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $43.7 million at March 31, 2020, and $18.4 million a year ago. Real estate owned and other repossessed assets were $2.4 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $2.4 million at March 31, 2020, and $2.6 million a year ago.

In accordance with acquisition accounting, loans acquired from acquisitions were recorded at their estimated fair value, which resulted in a net purchase discount to the loans’ contractual amounts, a portion of which reflects a discount for possible credit losses. Credit discounts are included in the determination of fair value, and as a result, no allowance for credit losses is recorded for acquired loans at the acquisition date. At June 30, 2020, the total purchase discount for acquired loans was $20.2 million.

Banner's total non-performing assets were $39.9 million, or 0.28% of total assets, at June 30, 2020, compared to $46.1 million, or 0.36% of total assets, at March 31, 2020, and $21.0 million, or 0.18% of total assets, a year ago.

Conference Call

Banner will host a conference call on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. PDT, to discuss its second quarter results. To listen to the call on-line, go to www.bannerbank.com . Investment professionals are invited to dial (866) 235-9915 to participate in the call. A replay will be available for one week at (877) 344-7529 using access code 10145372, or at www.bannerbank.com .

About the Company

Banner Corporation is a $14.41 billion bank holding company operating two commercial banks in four Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. Visit Banner Bank on the Web at www.bannerbank.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this press release and in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases "may," “believe,” “will,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “plans,” "potential," or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made and based only on information then actually known to Banner. Banner does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These statements may relate to future financial performance, strategic plans or objectives, revenues or earnings projections, or other financial information. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the statements and could negatively affect Banner's operating and stock price performance.

The COVID-19, pandemic is adversely affecting us, our customers, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions, including further increases in unemployment rates, or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding, lead to a tightening of credit, and further increase stock price volatility. In addition, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19, could affect us in substantial and unpredictable ways. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or projected include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) the credit risks of lending activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, which could necessitate additional provisions for credit losses, resulting both from loans originated and loans acquired from other financial institutions; (2) results of examinations by regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, require increases in the allowance for credit losses or writing down of assets or impose restrictions or penalties with respect to Banner's activities; (3) competitive pressures among depository institutions; (4) interest rate movements and their impact on customer behavior and net interest margin; (5) the impact of repricing and competitors' pricing initiatives on loan and deposit products; (6) fluctuations in real estate values; (7) the ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to meet customers' needs and developments in the market place; (8) the ability to access cost-effective funding; (9) changes in financial markets; (10) changes in economic conditions in general and in Washington, Idaho, Oregon and California in particular; (11) the costs, effects and outcomes of litigation; (12) legislation or regulatory changes, including but not limited to the impact of the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder, changes in regulatory capital requirements pursuant to the implementation of the Basel III capital standards, other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry and changes in federal and/or state tax laws or interpretations thereof by taxing authorities; (13) changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; (14) future acquisitions by Banner of other depository institutions or lines of business; (15) future goodwill impairment due to changes in Banner's business, changes in market conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic or other factors; and (16) other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting our operations, pricing, products and services; and other risks detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Annual Reports on Form 10-K.





RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Quarters Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands except shares and per share data) Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 INTEREST INCOME: Loans receivable $ 115,173 $ 118,926 $ 117,007 $ 234,099 $ 232,462 Mortgage-backed securities 7,983 9,137 9,794 17,120 20,301 Securities and cash equivalents 5,468 3,602 4,037 9,070 8,071 128,624 131,665 130,838 260,289 260,834 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 6,694 8,750 9,023 15,444 17,666 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 984 2,064 3,370 3,048 6,846 Other borrowings 238 116 67 354 127 Junior subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 1,251 1,477 1,683 2,728 3,396 9,167 12,407 14,143 21,574 28,035 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 119,457 119,258 116,695 238,715 232,799 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 29,528 21,748 2,000 51,276 4,000 Net interest income 89,929 97,510 114,695 187,439 228,799 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Deposit fees and other service charges 7,546 9,803 14,046 17,349 26,664 Mortgage banking operations 14,138 10,191 5,936 24,329 9,351 Bank-owned life insurance 2,317 1,050 1,123 3,367 2,399 Miscellaneous 1,550 2,639 1,713 4,189 2,517 25,551 23,683 22,818 49,234 40,931 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities 93 78 (28 ) 171 (27 ) Net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value 2,199 (4,596 ) (114 ) (2,397 ) (103 ) Total non-interest income 27,843 19,165 22,676 47,008 40,801 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salary and employee benefits 63,415 59,908 55,629 123,323 110,269 Less capitalized loan origination costs (11,110 ) (5,806 ) (7,399 ) (16,916 ) (12,248 ) Occupancy and equipment 12,985 13,107 12,681 26,092 26,447 Information / computer data services 6,084 5,810 5,273 11,894 10,599 Payment and card processing services 3,851 4,240 4,041 8,091 8,025 Professional and legal expenses 2,163 1,919 2,336 4,082 4,770 Advertising and marketing 652 1,827 2,065 2,479 3,594 Deposit insurance expense 1,705 1,635 1,418 3,340 2,836 State/municipal business and use taxes 1,104 984 1,007 2,088 1,952 Real estate operations 4 100 260 104 137 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 2,002 2,001 2,053 4,003 4,105 (Recapture) / provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments (905 ) 1,722 — 817 — Miscellaneous 5,199 6,357 7,051 11,556 13,795 87,149 93,804 86,415 180,953 174,281 COVID-19 expenses 2,152 239 — 2,391 — Acquisition-related expenses 336 1,142 301 1,478 2,449 Total non-interest expense 89,637 95,185 86,716 184,822 176,730 Income before provision for income taxes 28,135 21,490 50,655 49,625 92,870 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 4,594 4,608 10,955 9,202 19,824 NET INCOME $ 23,541 $ 16,882 $ 39,700 $ 40,423 $ 73,046 Earnings per share available to common shareholders: Basic $ 0.67 $ 0.48 $ 1.14 $ 1.14 $ 2.09 Diluted $ 0.67 $ 0.47 $ 1.14 $ 1.14 $ 2.09 Cumulative dividends declared per common share $ — $ 0.41 $ 0.41 $ 0.41 $ 0.82 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 35,189,260 35,463,541 34,831,047 35,326,401 34,940,106 Diluted 35,283,690 35,640,463 34,882,359 35,545,086 35,028,881 Increase (decrease) in common shares outstanding 55,440 (649,117 ) (579,103 ) (593,677 ) (609,129 )









FINANCIAL CONDITION Percentage Change (in thousands except shares and per share data) Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Prior

Qtr Prior

Yr Qtr ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 291,036 $ 211,013 $ 234,359 $ 187,043 37.9 % 55.6 % Interest-bearing deposits 128,938 83,988 73,376 59,753 53.5 % 115.8 % Total cash and cash equivalents 419,974 295,001 307,735 246,796 42.4 % 70.2 % Securities - trading 23,239 21,040 25,636 25,741 10.5 % (9.7 )% Securities - available for sale 1,706,781 1,608,224 1,551,557 1,561,009 6.1 % 9.3 % Securities - held to maturity 441,075 437,846 236,094 203,222 0.7 % 117.0 % Total securities 2,171,095 2,067,110 1,813,287 1,789,972 5.0 % 21.3 % Equity securities 340,052 — — — nm nm Federal Home Loan Bank stock 16,363 20,247 28,342 34,583 (19.2 )% (52.7 )% Loans held for sale 258,700 182,428 210,447 170,744 41.8 % 51.5 % Loans receivable 10,283,999 9,285,744 9,305,357 8,746,550 10.8 % 17.6 % Allowance for credit losses - loans (156,352 ) (130,488 ) (100,559 ) (98,254 ) 19.8 % 59.1 % Net loans receivable 10,127,647 9,155,256 9,204,798 8,648,296 10.6 % 17.1 % Accrued interest receivable 48,806 40,732 37,962 40,238 19.8 % 21.3 % Real estate owned held for sale, net 2,400 2,402 814 2,513 (0.1 )% (4.5 )% Property and equipment, net 173,360 175,235 178,008 171,233 (1.1 )% 1.2 % Goodwill 373,121 373,121 373,121 339,154 — % 10.0 % Other intangibles, net 25,155 27,157 29,158 28,595 (7.4 )% (12.0 )% Bank-owned life insurance 190,468 193,140 192,088 178,922 (1.4 )% 6.5 % Other assets 258,466 249,121 228,271 196,328 3.8 % 31.7 % Total assets $ 14,405,607 $ 12,780,950 $ 12,604,031 $ 11,847,374 12.7 % 21.6 % LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 5,281,559 $ 4,107,262 $ 3,945,000 $ 3,671,995 28.6 % 43.8 % Interest-bearing transaction and savings accounts 5,692,715 5,175,969 4,983,238 4,546,202 10.0 % 25.2 % Interest-bearing certificates 1,042,006 1,166,306 1,120,403 1,070,770 (10.7 )% (2.7 )% Total deposits 12,016,280 10,449,537 10,048,641 9,288,967 15.0 % 29.4 % Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 150,000 247,000 450,000 606,000 (39.3 )% (75.2 )% Customer repurchase agreements and other borrowings 166,084 128,764 118,474 118,370 29.0 % 40.3 % Subordinated notes, net 98,140 — — — nm nm Junior subordinated debentures at fair value 109,613 99,795 119,304 113,621 9.8 % (3.5 )% Accrued expenses and other liabilities 194,964 208,753 227,889 159,131 (6.6 )% 22.5 % Deferred compensation 45,423 45,401 45,689 40,230 — % 12.9 % Total liabilities 12,780,504 11,179,250 11,009,997 10,326,319 14.3 % 23.8 % SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 1,345,096 1,343,699 1,373,940 1,306,888 0.1 % 2.9 % Retained earnings 201,448 177,922 186,838 178,257 13.2 % 13.0 % Other components of shareholders' equity 78,559 80,079 33,256 35,910 (1.9 )% 118.8 % Total shareholders' equity 1,625,103 1,601,700 1,594,034 1,521,055 1.5 % 6.8 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,405,607 $ 12,780,950 $ 12,604,031 $ 11,847,374 12.7 % 21.6 % Common Shares Issued: Shares outstanding at end of period 35,157,899 35,102,459 35,751,576 34,573,643 Common shareholders' equity per share (1) $ 46.22 $ 45.63 $ 44.59 $ 43.99 Common shareholders' tangible equity per share (1) (2) $ 34.89 $ 34.23 $ 33.33 $ 33.36 Common shareholders' tangible equity to tangible assets (2) 8.76 % 9.70 % 9.77 % 10.05 % Consolidated Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 9.83 % 10.45 % 10.71 % 10.83 %





(1 ) Calculation is based on number of common shares outstanding at the end of the period rather than weighted average shares outstanding. (2 ) Common shareholders' tangible equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets. Tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. These ratios represent non-GAAP financial measures. See also Non-GAAP Financial Measures reconciliation tables on the final two pages of the press release tables.





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) Percentage Change LOANS Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Prior

Qtr Prior

Yr Qtr Commercial real estate: Owner-occupied $ 1,027,399 $ 1,024,089 $ 980,021 $ 854,812 0.3 % 20.2 % Investment properties 2,017,789 2,007,537 2,024,988 1,832,054 0.5 % 10.1 % Small balance CRE 624,726 591,783 613,484 619,695 5.6 % 0.8 % Multifamily real estate 437,201 400,206 388,388 316,274 9.2 % 38.2 % Construction, land and land development: Commercial construction 215,860 205,476 210,668 172,931 5.1 % 24.8 % Multifamily construction 256,335 250,410 233,610 189,160 2.4 % 35.5 % One- to four-family construction 528,966 534,956 544,308 502,897 (1.1 )% 5.2 % Land and land development 235,602 232,506 245,530 273,546 1.3 % (13.9 )% Commercial business: Commercial business 2,372,216 1,357,817 1,364,650 1,253,137 74.7 % 89.3 % Small business scored 779,678 807,539 772,657 769,702 (3.5 )% 1.3 % Agricultural business, including secured by farmland 328,077 330,257 337,271 345,817 (0.7 )% (5.1 )% One- to four-family residential 817,787 881,387 925,531 918,212 (7.2 )% (10.9 )% Consumer: Consumer—home equity revolving lines of credit 515,603 521,618 519,336 542,968 (1.2 )% (5.0 )% Consumer—other 126,760 140,163 144,915 155,345 (9.6 )% (18.4 )% Total loans receivable $ 10,283,999 $ 9,285,744 $ 9,305,357 $ 8,746,550 10.8 % 17.6 % Restructured loans performing under their restructured terms $ 6,391 $ 6,423 $ 6,466 $ 6,594 Loans 30 - 89 days past due and on accrual $ 20,807 $ 39,974 $ 20,178 $ 17,923 Total delinquent loans (including loans on non-accrual), net $ 36,269 $ 61,101 $ 38,322 $ 34,749 Total delinquent loans / Total loans receivable 0.35 % 0.66 % 0.41 % 0.40 %





LOANS BY GEOGRAPHIC LOCATION Percentage Change Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Prior

Qtr Prior

Yr Qtr Amount Percentage Amount Amount Amount Washington $ 4,787,550 46.5% $ 4,350,273 $ 4,364,764 $ 4,293,854 10.1 % 11.5 % California 2,359,703 22.9% 2,140,895 2,129,789 1,659,326 10.2 % 42.2 % Oregon 1,899,933 18.5% 1,664,652 1,650,704 1,628,102 14.1 % 16.7 % Idaho 592,515 5.8% 524,663 530,016 548,189 12.9 % 8.1 % Utah 67,929 0.7% 52,747 60,958 62,944 28.8 % 7.9 % Other 576,369 5.6% 552,514 569,126 554,135 4.3 % 4.0 % Total loans receivable $ 10,283,999 100.0% $ 9,285,744 $ 9,305,357 $ 8,746,550 10.8 % 17.6 %





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(dollars in thousands)

The following table shows loan originations (excluding loans held for sale) activity for the quarters ending June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019.

LOAN ORIGINATIONS Quarters Ended Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 Commercial real estate $ 111,765 $ 76,359 $ 64,999 Multifamily real estate 6,384 10,171 19,834 Construction and land 290,955 369,613 368,224 Commercial business 1,318,438 199,873 266,768 Agricultural business 16,293 31,261 18,194 One-to four-family residential 24,537 31,041 23,363 Consumer 126,653 67,357 117,869 Total loan originations (excluding loans held for sale) $ 1,895,025 $ 785,675 $ 879,251





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) Quarters Ended CHANGE IN THE Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES - LOANS Balance, beginning of period $ 130,488 $ 100,559 $ 97,308 Beginning balance adjustment for adoption of ASC 326 — 7,812 — Provision for credit losses - loans 29,524 21,713 2,000 Recoveries of loans previously charged off: Commercial real estate 54 167 149 Construction and land 105 — 30 One- to four-family real estate 31 148 230 Commercial business 370 205 215 Agricultural business, including secured by farmland 22 1,750 35 Consumer 60 96 223 642 2,366 882 Loans charged off: Commercial real estate — (100 ) (393 ) Multifamily real estate — (66 ) — Construction and land (100 ) — — One- to four-family real estate — (64 ) — Commercial business (3,553 ) (1,384 ) (802 ) Agricultural business, including secured by farmland (62 ) — (162 ) Consumer (587 ) (348 ) (579 ) (4,302 ) (1,962 ) (1,936 ) Net (charge-offs)/recoveries (3,660 ) 404 (1,054 ) Balance, end of period $ 156,352 $ 130,488 $ 98,254 Net (charge-offs)/recoveries / Average loans receivable (0.036 )% 0.004 % (0.012 )%





ALLOCATION OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES - LOANS Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 Specific or allocated credit loss allowance: Commercial real estate $ 53,166 $ 29,339 $ 26,730 Multifamily real estate 3,504 2,805 4,344 Construction and land 36,916 34,217 23,554 One- to four-family real estate 12,746 11,884 4,701 Commercial business 33,870 31,648 19,557 Agricultural business, including secured by farmland 4,517 4,513 3,691 Consumer 11,633 16,082 8,452 Total allocated 156,352 130,488 91,029 Unallocated — — 7,225 Total allowance for credit losses - loans $ 156,352 $ 130,488 $ 98,254 Allowance for credit losses - loans / Total loans receivable 1.52 % 1.41 % 1.12 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / Non-performing loans 418 % 299 % 534 %





Quarters Ended CHANGE IN THE Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES - UNFUNDED LOAN COMMITMENTS Balance, beginning of period $ 11,460 $ 2,716 $ 2,599 Beginning balance adjustment for adoption of ASC 326 — 7,022 — (Recapture) / provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments (905 ) 1,722 — Balance, end of period $ 10,555 $ 11,460 $ 2,599







ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Loans on non-accrual status: Secured by real estate: Commercial $ 10,845 $ 8,512 $ 5,952 $ 4,603 Multifamily — — 85 — Construction and land 732 1,393 1,905 2,214 One- to four-family 2,942 3,045 3,410 2,665 Commercial business 18,486 25,027 23,015 2,983 Agricultural business, including secured by farmland 433 495 661 1,359 Consumer 2,412 1,812 2,473 3,230 35,850 40,284 37,501 17,054 Loans more than 90 days delinquent, still on accrual: Secured by real estate: Commercial — 24 89 — Construction and land — 1,407 332 262 One- to four-family 472 1,089 877 995 Commercial business 1 77 401 1 Agricultural business, including secured by farmland 1,061 461 — — Consumer 36 320 398 97 1,570 3,378 2,097 1,355 Total non-performing loans 37,420 43,662 39,598 18,409 Real estate owned (REO) 2,400 2,402 814 2,513 Other repossessed assets 47 47 122 112 Total non-performing assets $ 39,867 $ 46,111 $ 40,534 $ 21,034 Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.28 % 0.36 % 0.32 % 0.18 %





Quarters Ended Six Months Ended REAL ESTATE OWNED Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 Balance, beginning of period $ 2,402 $ 814 $ 2,611 $ 814 $ 2,611 Additions from loan foreclosures — 1,588 61 1,588 61 Proceeds from dispositions of REO (98 ) — (150 ) (98 ) (150 ) Gain (loss) on sale of REO 96 — (9 ) 96 (9 ) Balance, end of period $ 2,400 $ 2,402 $ 2,513 $ 2,400 $ 2,513







ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) DEPOSIT COMPOSITION Percentage Change Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Prior

Qtr Prior

Yr Qtr Non-interest-bearing $ 5,281,559 $ 4,107,262 $ 3,945,000 $ 3,671,995 28.6 % 43.8 % Interest-bearing checking 1,399,593 1,331,860 1,280,003 1,187,035 5.1 % 17.9 % Regular savings accounts 2,197,790 1,997,265 1,934,041 1,848,048 10.0 % 18.9 % Money market accounts 2,095,332 1,846,844 1,769,194 1,511,119 13.5 % 38.7 % Total interest-bearing transaction and savings accounts 5,692,715 5,175,969 4,983,238 4,546,202 10.0 % 25.2 % Total core deposits 10,974,274 9,283,231 8,928,238 8,218,197 18.2 % 33.5 % Interest-bearing certificates 1,042,006 1,166,306 1,120,403 1,070,770 (10.7 )% (2.7 )% Total deposits $ 12,016,280 $ 10,449,537 $ 10,048,641 $ 9,288,967 15.0 % 29.4 %





GEOGRAPHIC CONCENTRATION OF DEPOSITS Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Percentage Change Amount Percentage Amount Amount Amount Prior

Qtr Prior

Yr Qtr Washington $ 6,765,186 56.3 % $ 6,037,864 $ 5,861,809 $ 5,503,280 12.0 % 22.9 % Oregon 2,440,617 20.3 % 2,093,738 2,006,163 1,919,051 16.6 % 27.2 % California 2,224,477 18.5 % 1,828,064 1,698,289 1,399,137 21.7 % 59.0 % Idaho 586,000 4.9 % 489,871 482,380 467,499 19.6 % 25.3 % Total deposits $ 12,016,280 100.0 % $ 10,449,537 $ 10,048,641 $ 9,288,967 15.0 % 29.4 %





INCLUDED IN TOTAL DEPOSITS Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Public non-interest-bearing accounts $ 139,133 $ 115,354 $ 111,015 $ 102,348 Public interest-bearing transaction & savings accounts 136,039 130,958 133,403 121,262 Public interest-bearing certificates 56,609 48,232 35,184 28,656 Total public deposits $ 331,781 $ 294,544 $ 279,602 $ 252,266 Total brokered deposits $ 119,399 $ 250,977 $ 202,884 $ 138,395





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) Actual Minimum to be

categorized as

"Adequately Capitalized" Minimum to be

categorized as

"Well Capitalized" REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Banner Corporation-consolidated: Total capital to risk-weighted assets $ 1,544,473 14.14 % $ 873,623 8.00 % $ 1,092,028 10.00 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 1,307,925 11.98 % 655,217 6.00 % 655,217 6.00 % Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets 1,307,925 9.83 % 531,965 4.00 % n/a n/a Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 1,164,425 10.66 % 491,413 4.50 % n/a n/a Banner Bank: Total capital to risk-weighted assets 1,366,305 12.73 % 858,690 8.00 % 1,073,363 10.00 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 1,232,095 11.48 % 644,018 6.00 % 858,690 8.00 % Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets 1,232,095 9.47 % 520,183 4.00 % 650,229 5.00 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 1,232,095 11.48 % 483,013 4.50 % 697,686 6.50 % Islanders Bank: Total capital to risk-weighted assets 28,579 15.08 % 15,164 8.00 % 18,955 10.00 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 26,207 13.83 % 11,373 6.00 % 15,164 8.00 % Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets 26,207 8.62 % 12,160 4.00 % 15,200 5.00 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 26,207 13.83 % 8,530 4.50 % 12,321 6.50 %









ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) (rates / ratios annualized) ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST SPREAD Quarters Ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield / Cost(3) Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield / Cost(3) Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield / Cost(3) Interest-earning assets: Held for sale loans $ 152,636 $ 1,451 3.82 % $ 152,627 $ 1,520 4.01 % $ 47,663 $ 567 4.77 % Mortgage loans 7,314,125 87,172 4.79 % 7,310,115 93,061 5.12 % 6,800,802 90,258 5.32 % Commercial/agricultural loans 2,599,878 25,200 3.90 % 1,884,006 22,959 4.90 % 1,769,603 24,466 5.55 % Consumer and other loans 152,438 2,361 6.23 % 163,098 2,595 6.40 % 179,693 2,834 6.33 % Total loans(1)(3) 10,219,077 116,184 4.57 % 9,509,846 120,135 5.08 % 8,797,761 118,125 5.39 % Mortgage-backed securities 1,286,223 8,083 2.53 % 1,354,585 9,236 2.74 % 1,354,048 9,794 2.90 % Other securities 787,957 5,859 2.99 % 458,116 3,310 2.91 % 448,721 3,663 3.27 % Interest-bearing deposits with banks 212,502 172 0.33 % 92,659 393 1.71 % 53,955 340 2.53 % FHLB stock 16,620 300 7.26 % 26,522 322 4.88 % 30,902 387 5.02 % Total investment securities (3) 2,303,302 14,414 2.52 % 1,931,882 13,261 2.76 % 1,887,626 14,184 3.01 % Total interest-earning assets 12,522,379 130,598 4.19 % 11,441,728 133,396 4.69 % 10,685,387 132,309 4.97 % Non-interest-earning assets 1,359,975 1,193,256 1,048,811 Total assets $ 13,882,354 $ 12,634,984 $ 11,734,198 Deposits: Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 1,376,710 374 0.11 % $ 1,266,647 469 0.15 % $ 1,177,534 564 0.19 % Savings accounts 2,108,896 998 0.19 % 2,039,857 1,755 0.35 % 1,851,913 2,119 0.46 % Money market accounts 1,979,419 1,565 0.32 % 1,743,118 2,439 0.56 % 1,497,717 2,656 0.71 % Certificates of deposit 1,117,547 3,757 1.35 % 1,124,994 4,087 1.46 % 1,105,844 3,684 1.34 % Total interest-bearing deposits 6,582,572 6,694 0.41 % 6,174,616 8,750 0.57 % 5,633,008 9,023 0.64 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 4,902,992 — — % 3,965,380 — — % 3,652,096 — — % Total deposits 11,485,564 6,694 0.23 % 10,139,996 8,750 0.35 % 9,285,104 9,023 0.39 % Other interest-bearing liabilities: FHLB advances 156,374 984 2.53 % 405,429 2,064 2.05 % 514,703 3,370 2.63 % Other borrowings 285,735 238 0.34 % 124,771 116 0.37 % 122,455 67 0.22 % Junior subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 149,043 1,251 3.38 % 147,944 1,477 4.02 % 140,212 1,683 4.81 % Total borrowings 591,152 2,473 1.68 % 678,144 3,657 2.17 % 777,370 5,120 2.64 % Total funding liabilities 12,076,716 9,167 0.31 % 10,818,140 12,407 0.46 % 10,062,474 14,143 0.56 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities(2) 188,369 212,162 151,436 Total liabilities 12,265,085 11,030,302 10,213,910 Shareholders' equity 1,617,269 1,604,682 1,520,288 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,882,354 $ 12,634,984 $ 11,734,198 Net interest income/rate spread (tax equivalent) $ 121,431 3.88 % $ 120,989 4.23 % $ 118,166 4.41 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.90 % 4.25 % 4.44 % Reconciliation to reported net interest income: Adjustments for taxable equivalent basis (1,974 ) (1,731 ) (1,471 ) Net interest income and margin, as reported $ 119,457 3.84 % $ 119,258 4.19 % $ 116,695 4.38 % Additional Key Financial Ratios: Return on average assets 0.68 % 0.54 % 1.36 % Return on average equity 5.85 % 4.23 % 10.47 % Average equity/average assets 11.65 % 12.70 % 12.96 % Average interest-earning assets/average interest-bearing liabilities 174.56 % 166.97 % 166.69 % Average interest-earning assets/average funding liabilities 103.69 % 105.76 % 106.19 % Non-interest income/average assets 0.81 % 0.61 % 0.78 % Non-interest expense/average assets 2.60 % 3.03 % 2.96 % Efficiency ratio(4) 60.85 % 68.76 % 62.22 % Adjusted efficiency ratio(5) 57.95 % 63.47 % 59.56 %

(1) Average balances include loans accounted for on a nonaccrual basis and loans 90 days or more past due. Amortization of net deferred loan fees/costs is included with interest on loans.

(2) Average other non-interest-bearing liabilities include fair value adjustments related to junior subordinated debentures.

(3) Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $1.0 million, $1.2 million, and $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $963,000, $522,000, and $353,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively.

(4) Non-interest expense divided by the total of net interest income (before provision for loan losses) and non-interest income.

(5) Adjusted non-interest expense divided by adjusted revenue. These represent non-GAAP financial measures. See the non-GAAP reconciliation tables above under "Executive Overview—Non-GAAP Financial Measures."





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) (rates / ratios annualized) ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST SPREAD Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Average

Balance Interest and

Dividends Yield/Cost(3) Average

Balance Interest and

Dividends Yield/Cost(3) Interest-earning assets: Held for sale loans $ 152,631 $ 2,971 3.91 % $ 72,694 $ 1,688 4.68 % Mortgage loans 7,312,120 180,233 4.96 % 6,817,276 179,320 5.30 % Commercial/agricultural loans 2,241,942 48,159 4.32 % 1,736,735 47,767 5.55 % Consumer and other loans 157,768 4,956 6.32 % 181,562 5,754 6.39 % Total loans(1)(3) 9,864,461 236,319 4.82 % 8,808,267 234,529 5.37 % Mortgage-backed securities 1,320,404 17,319 2.64 % 1,372,978 20,301 2.98 % Other securities 623,036 9,169 2.96 % 466,330 7,516 3.25 % Interest-bearing deposits with banks 152,581 565 0.74 % 49,382 629 2.57 % FHLB stock 21,571 622 5.80 % 31,329 653 4.20 % Total investment securities(3) 2,117,592 27,675 2.63 % 1,920,019 29,099 3.06 % Total interest-earning assets 11,982,053 263,994 4.43 % 10,728,286 263,628 4.96 % Non-interest-earning assets 1,276,615 1,040,248 Total assets $ 13,258,668 $ 11,768,534 Deposits: Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 1,321,679 843 0.13 % $ 1,165,807 1,039 0.18 % Savings accounts 2,074,377 2,753 0.27 % 1,853,012 4,039 0.44 % Money market accounts 1,861,268 4,004 0.43 % 1,494,042 4,907 0.66 % Certificates of deposit 1,121,270 7,844 1.41 % 1,179,320 7,681 1.31 % Total interest-bearing deposits 6,378,594 15,444 0.49 % 5,692,181 17,666 0.63 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 4,434,186 — — % 3,629,136 — — % Total deposits 10,812,780 15,444 0.29 % 9,321,317 17,666 0.38 % Other interest-bearing liabilities: FHLB advances 280,901 3,048 2.18 % 524,417 6,846 2.63 % Other borrowings 205,253 354 0.35 % 120,243 127 0.21 % Junior subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 148,494 2,728 3.69 % 140,212 3,396 4.88 % Total borrowings 634,648 6,130 1.94 % 784,872 10,369 2.66 % Total funding liabilities 11,447,428 21,574 0.38 % 10,106,189 28,035 0.56 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities(2) 200,265 151,685 Total liabilities 11,647,693 10,257,874 Shareholders' equity 1,610,975 1,510,660 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,258,668 $ 11,768,534 Net interest income/rate spread (tax equivalent) $ 242,420 4.05 % $ 235,593 4.40 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 4.07 % 4.43 % Reconciliation to reported net interest income: Adjustments for taxable equivalent basis (3,705 ) (2,794 ) Net interest income and margin, as reported $ 238,715 4.01 % $ 232,799 4.38 % Additional Key Financial Ratios: Return on average assets 0.61 % 1.25 % Return on average equity 5.05 % 9.75 % Average equity/average assets 12.15 % 12.84 % Average interest-earning assets/average interest-bearing liabilities ` 170.85 % 165.64 % Average interest-earning assets/average funding liabilities 104.67 % 106.16 % Non-interest income/average assets 0.71 % 0.70 % Non-interest expense/average assets 2.80 % 3.03 % Efficiency ratio(4) 64.69 % 64.59 % Adjusted efficiency ratio(5) 60.69 % 61.41 %

(1) Average balances include loans accounted for on a nonaccrual basis and loans 90 days or more past due. Amortization of net deferred loan fees/costs is included with interest on loans.

(2) Average other non-interest-bearing liabilities include fair value adjustments related to junior subordinated debentures.

(3) Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $2.2 million and $2.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $1.5 million and $727,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively.

(4) Non-interest expense divided by the total of net interest income (before provision for loan losses) and non-interest income.

(5) Adjusted non-interest expense divided by adjusted revenue. These represent non-GAAP financial measures. See the non-GAAP reconciliation tables above under "Executive Overview—Non-GAAP Financial Measures."





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) * Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in Banner's core operations reflected in the current quarter's results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP. Where applicable, comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures is also presented. Because not all companies use the same calculations, our presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as calculated by other companies. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the tables below: ADJUSTED REVENUE Quarters Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 Net interest income before provision for loan losses $ 119,457 $ 119,258 $ 116,695 $ 238,715 $ 232,799 Total non-interest income 27,843 19,165 22,676 47,008 40,801 Total GAAP revenue 147,300 138,423 139,371 285,723 273,600 Exclude net gain (loss) on sale of securities (93 ) (78 ) 28 (171 ) 27 Exclude net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value (2,199 ) 4,596 114 2,397 103 Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP) $ 145,008 $ 142,941 $ 139,513 $ 287,949 $ 273,730





ADJUSTED EARNINGS Quarters Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 Net income (GAAP) $ 23,541 $ 16,882 $ 39,700 $ 40,423 $ 73,046 Exclude net gain (loss) on sale of securities (93 ) (78 ) 28 (171 ) 27 Exclude net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value (2,199 ) 4,596 114 2,397 103 Exclude acquisition-related expenses 336 1,142 301 1,478 2,449 Exclude COVID-19 expenses 2,152 239 — 2,391 — Exclude related net tax benefit (47 ) (1,405 ) (106 ) (1,452 ) (619 ) Total adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 23,690 $ 21,376 $ 40,037 $ 45,066 $ 75,006 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.67 $ 0.47 $ 1.14 $ 1.14 $ 2.09 Diluted adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.67 $ 0.60 $ 1.15 $ 1.27 $ 2.14





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) ADJUSTED EFFICIENCY RATIO Quarters Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 89,637 $ 95,185 $ 86,716 $ 184,822 $ 176,730 Exclude acquisition-related expenses (336 ) (1,142 ) (301 ) (1,478 ) (2,449 ) Exclude COVID-19 expenses (2,152 ) (239 ) — (2,391 ) — Exclude CDI amortization (2,002 ) (2,001 ) (2,053 ) (4,003 ) (4,105 ) Exclude state/municipal tax expense (1,104 ) (984 ) (1,007 ) (2,088 ) (1,952 ) Exclude REO operations (4 ) (100 ) (260 ) (104 ) (137 ) Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 84,039 $ 90,719 $ 83,095 $ 174,758 $ 168,087 Net interest income before provision for loan losses (GAAP) $ 119,457 $ 119,258 $ 116,695 $ 238,715 $ 232,799 Non-interest income (GAAP) 27,843 19,165 22,676 47,008 40,801 Total revenue 147,300 138,423 139,371 285,723 273,600 Exclude net gain (loss) on sale of securities (93 ) (78 ) 28 (171 ) 27 Exclude net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value (2,199 ) 4,596 114 2,397 103 Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP) $ 145,008 $ 142,941 $ 139,513 $ 287,949 $ 273,730 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 60.85 % 68.76 % 62.22 % 64.69 % 64.59 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 57.95 % 63.47 % 59.56 % 60.69 % 61.41 %





TANGIBLE COMMON SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,625,103 $ 1,601,700 $ 1,594,034 $ 1,521,055 Exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net 398,276 400,278 402,279 367,749 Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,226,827 $ 1,201,422 $ 1,191,755 $ 1,153,306 Total assets (GAAP) $ 14,405,607 $ 12,780,950 $ 12,604,031 $ 11,847,374 Exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net 398,276 400,278 402,279 367,749 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 14,007,331 $ 12,380,672 $ 12,201,752 $ 11,479,625 Common shareholders' equity to total assets (GAAP) 11.28 % 12.53 % 12.65 % 12.84 % Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.76 % 9.70 % 9.77 % 10.05 % TANGIBLE COMMON SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY PER SHARE Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,226,827 $ 1,201,422 $ 1,191,755 $ 1,153,306 Common shares outstanding at end of period 35,157,899 35,102,459 35,751,576 34,573,643 Common shareholders' equity (book value) per share (GAAP) $ 46.22 $ 45.63 $ 44.59 $ 43.99 Tangible common shareholders' equity (tangible book value) per share (non-GAAP) $ 34.89 $ 34.23 $ 33.33 $ 33.36



